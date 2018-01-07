Victor Oladipo scores 23 points in return, Pacers beat Bulls (VIDEO)

Associated PressJan 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo had 23 points and nine assists in three quarters in his return from a right knee injury to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls 125-86 on Saturday night.

Oladipo also had six rebounds and five steals to help the Pacers end a five-game losing streak. He missed the previous four games.

Domantas Sabonis added 22 points, and TJ Leaf had 15.

Bobby Portis had 15 points, and Denzel Valentine and Lauri Markkanen each had 13 points and five rebounds for the Bulls. They’ve lost four of their last five games.

Indiana had a 6-2 run that ended with a technical free throw by Darren Collison and a basket by Sabonis to take a 31-19 lead with 2:43 remaining in the first period. They went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter to go ahead 48-28.

Thaddeus Young scored on a turnaround hookshot to give the Pacers a 64-37 halftime lead.

Indiana led by as much as 41 points when Leaf dunked to make it 116-75 with 5:30 left to play.

 

Draymond Green on beefs with referees: "It's horrible…it's ruining the game"

By Kurt HelinJan 7, 2018, 1:03 AM EST
Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles, Draymond Green picked up his 11th technical foul of the season, this one for arguing a call with an official more than the referee would tolerate. Five more technicals this season and Green will be suspended for a game (and we’re not even to the halfway point of the season yet).

After the game, a frustrated Green vented about the officiating to Anthony Slater of The Athletic (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area), saying things seem to have gotten personal with referees toward him, and that the issues between players and officials are ruining the game.

“It’s bad… It’s horrible. It’s really bad. I don’t know why it is. But I think it’s ridiculous.

“It’s ruining the game. It should be one of, if not the main priority, to be solved. It definitely should.”

What exactly would solve it?

“They can get a new crop (of referees), a whole new crop,” Green said. “Too many personal things going on. Too much me against you. It just don’t work that way.”

Obviously, a fine is coming for Green from the league office.

Green plays the game with his emotions on his sleeve — that’s part of what makes him the player he is. But the other edge of that sword is he complains about a lot of calls, loudly, and eventually that wears on referees. They are human, too.

Tension seem higher than they have been in decades between NBA players and referees — LeBron James got ejected for the first time ever this season. Kevin Durant has been ejected. Shaun Livingston was suspended a game and referee Courtney Kirkland a week after their encounter. Representatives of the NBA players union and the referee’s union are expected to sit down soon and discuss what is causing the rising tensions and what can be done about them. (Getting a whole new crop of officials is a HORRIBLE idea, and if you don’t think so think back to the last referee’s strike and the scabs that filled in and were ill prepared. Or just watch an international or college game. NBA referees are far from perfect, but they are the best in the world at their job.)

NBA players are frustrated that when they want to talk to an official about a call, they get shown a “stop sign” hand or don’t feel listened to. (This is one reason the NBA hired Monty McCutchen as an executive, to have one of the best communicating refs teach others how to do it.) Green and the players have a point, they should be able to make a case to an official on what they see as a blown call.

But from the perspective of the referee, NBA players throw up their arms and whine about the majority calls every night. Most of the time the players, and coaches are working the officials trying to get an edge on future calls. However, if you’re an official how much of that can you hear a game and keep tuning it out? These are human beings who make mistakes, but if all you do is criticize every call against you at what point do the referees take your arguments seriously?

There needs to be better communication between players and referees, but it’s a two-way street.

 

 

Jayson Tatum's key plays late helps Celtics edge Nets for sixth straight victory

Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 10:57 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — With a couple big wins behind them and a long plane ride ahead, the Boston Celtics knew they were in for a rough game.

“I think everybody had to push through,” rookie Jayson Tatum said.

Tatum did most of the pushing at the end.

He had a driving dunk and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions, pulling the Celtics out of a late hole and leading them to an 87-85 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Playing without Al Horford because of a sore left knee, Boston won its sixth straight heading into its trip to London to face Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Celtics were trailing by one when Tatum got the ball and drove for a powerful slam that gave them an 84-83 lead. Kyrie Irving missed on Boston’s next possession but wrestled the ball away from DeMarre Carroll and got it to Tatum in the corner near the Boston bench, and his 3 made it 87-83 with 45 seconds to play.

“He is not scared of the moment,” coach Brad Stevens said about the No. 3 pick. “Never has been.”

The Nets cut it two on Joe Harris‘ tip and had a bunch of chances to tie in the final seconds, but missed a series of shots near the basket, with DeMarre Carroll appearing to be injured during the sequence.

Irving finished with 21 points, and Tatum added 14.

Both teams shot under 40 percent, with the Celtics perhaps worn out after a draining week in which they beat Cleveland on Wednesday and Minnesota on Friday in nationally televised games at home. But they played their usual rock-solid defense, limiting the Nets to 33 percent shooting from the field and 19 percent from 3-point range.

“For us as a young, developing group to really will ourselves to that win, of course there are some games where we’re not necessarily going to score over 90 points,” Irving said. “But on the flip side, we can hold teams to under 90 points so we’ll always give ourselves a great chance to win if we’re playing at a high level on the defensive end.”

Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 points for the Nets, who were bidding for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

They’re also trying to earn respect, and Dinwiddie feels they aren’t getting it yet from referees.

“When you approach somebody and they shush you or they wave you off like you’re not a man, you know what I’m saying, or something of that nature,” Dinwiddie said, “that’s also frustrating to already be in a position of feeling like you’re not getting the same respect.”

Harris had 10 points and 12 rebounds in his first career double-double.

 

Rumor: Cavaliers do not intend to trade first round Nets pick

By Kurt HelinJan 6, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
The trade deadline is going to shake up the Eastern Conference. One way or another.

Teams see the Cleveland Cavaliers as vulnerable (maybe the most vulnerable LeBron James‘ team since he left Cleveland for Miami). Sources around the league say that has led to teams who think they are a player away — Washington, Milwaukee, to a lesser degree Toronto — seriously testing the trade market to see if they can improve to take a swing at the King. (Boston is the one team who believes they can already beat Cleveland and is not as aggressive on the market.) For example, if the Clippers decide to move DeAndre Jordan — they are listening to offers but have made no decision, according to the buzz around the league — and the Wizards or Bucks land him, it does change the playoff picture in the East.

Unless the Cavaliers land Jordan, or some other key piece to help solidify their spot at the top. That is a real possibility, too.

However, the Cavaliers are not going to throw in the Brooklyn Nets first-round pick they possess to get a deal done, according to Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

To make (a Jordan) deal work on the salary cap, the Cavs would have to trade Tristan Thompson ($16.4 million) and Channing Frye ($7.4 million) for Jordan. I’ve heard the Clippers would strongly consider it if the Cavs added the Brooklyn 2018 first-round draft pick that they acquired in the Kyrie Irving deal. I’ve heard the Cavs don’t plan to trade that pick.

That Nets pick is not looking to be as high or as valuable as expected — it would go into the lottery as the No. 10 pick as of right now — but to the Cavs it serves the same dual purpose. If LeBron decides to stay in Cleveland next summer, it lets the team add the kind of young, solid, athletic rotation player they have not brought in for years. If LeBron leaves as a free agent, it helps jump-start the rebuilding process.

It’s a philosophical debate for the Cavaliers: Trade that pick and go all-in for another title while you have LeBron (and maybe with that he decides to stay); or keep the pick because they need the youth on an older roster (and as LeBron leaves insurance). They have long leaned toward the latter, that seems not to have changed.

Stephen Curry drops 45 on Clippers in easy Warriors win (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJan 6, 2018, 6:54 PM EST
1 Comment

Since returning from his sprained ankle, Stephen Curry has been destroying everything in his path, starting with hitting 10 three pointers in his return.

Saturday afternoon the Clippers were the victims. Curry exploded at Staples Center, dropping 45 on the Clippers on just 21 shots, including going 8-of-10 from three. Curry started out hot with 17 points in the first quarter and did all his damage in three quarters as he sat the fourth in a blowout win, 121-105.

In the four games since he returned, Curry has 144 points on 77 shots.

It was a game where the Warriors needed the Curry outburst — Kevin Durant and only three other Warriors were in double figures scoring (Nick Young had 11; Klay Thompson and David West each had 10).

Blake Griffin left the game with a concussion near the end of the first quarter and did not return.

 