Stephen Curry’s ad for a water filter is … ridiculous (VIDEO)

It’s not usually my modus operandi to give additional play to an ad featuring an NBA player, but sometimes you have to stray from the path.
Especially when one is as ridiculous as this Brita water filter ad with Stephen Curry.
The ad circulated around social media this week, and the ad features Curry dancing with another guy as they drink water. Curry also appears to be some sort of personal trainer for the other guy, slapping pizza out of his hand and getting him to eat healthier.
The main attention grabber here though is the song. It’s very … well just listen to it.
Chicago Bulls sophomore David Nwaba has had a good season in the Windy City.
The young guard has made significant progress in his advanced numbers since his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers a year ago.
Nwaba, 24, is a significant role player for the Bulls and is averaging 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Nwaba’s net rating and box plus/minus also improved year-over-year.
Thanks to his strong play, Nwaba will have his 2017-18 contract guaranteed. That’s according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Via Twitter:
As expected, the Chicago Bulls will guarantee the contract of David Nwaba for rest of the season, league sources tell ESPN. He's been a revelation for the Bulls and undoubtedly will be one of the intriguing restricted free agents on market this summer.
For nearly 25 days, Lakers swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been staying in a police detention facility in Seal Beach, CA, just south of Los Angeles. The reason was a parole violation stemming from a DUI case back in March in Michigan. He was released from the facility for work — Lakers practices and games — but could not travel with the team out of state and missed four games due to it.
Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is being released from the Seal Beach Detention Center on Monday morning and would be permitted to travel with the team outside of California, league sources tell ESPN…
Sources say he will no longer be on probation and will have no restrictions on his driver’s license.
The Lakers have lost nine in a row and Caldwell-Pope’s poor play during his incarceration has been one of multiple problems for the team in this stretch (along with some injuries and some very poor efforts, particularly on defense). The Lakers have fallen to last place in the Western Conference (and do not have their first-round pick this June). The Lakers will have the chance to turn things around with home games against the Hawks and Kings before the schedule gets tough again (the Spurs at home Thursday then three games on the road).
