Stephen Curry’s ad for a water filter is … ridiculous (VIDEO)

It’s not usually my modus operandi to give additional play to an ad featuring an NBA player, but sometimes you have to stray from the path.

Especially when one is as ridiculous as this Brita water filter ad with Stephen Curry.

The ad circulated around social media this week, and the ad features Curry dancing with another guy as they drink water. Curry also appears to be some sort of personal trainer for the other guy, slapping pizza out of his hand and getting him to eat healthier.

The main attention grabber here though is the song. It’s very … well just listen to it.

Via Twitter:

steph curry has a brita water commercial and um you should probably turn the sound on pic.twitter.com/Jhalj3ubSY — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) January 5, 2018

Yeah, that’ll get people to buy, uh, what is it they’re selling again?