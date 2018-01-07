Report: Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to be released, can travel with team

For nearly 25 days, Lakers swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been staying in a police detention facility in Seal Beach, CA, just south of Los Angeles. The reason was a parole violation stemming from a DUI case back in March in Michigan. He was released from the facility for work — Lakers practices and games — but could not travel with the team out of state and missed four games due to it.
That is over this week, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.
Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is being released from the Seal Beach Detention Center on Monday morning and would be permitted to travel with the team outside of California, league sources tell ESPN…
Sources say he will no longer be on probation and will have no restrictions on his driver’s license.
The Lakers have lost nine in a row and Caldwell-Pope’s poor play during his incarceration has been one of multiple problems for the team in this stretch (along with some injuries and some very poor efforts, particularly on defense). The Lakers have fallen to last place in the Western Conference (and do not have their first-round pick this June). The Lakers will have the chance to turn things around with home games against the Hawks and Kings before the schedule gets tough again (the Spurs at home Thursday then three games on the road).