Report: Bulls guarantee contract of David Nwaba for rest of season

Chicago Bulls sophomore David Nwaba has had a good season in the Windy City.

The young guard has made significant progress in his advanced numbers since his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers a year ago.

Nwaba, 24, is a significant role player for the Bulls and is averaging 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Nwaba’s net rating and box plus/minus also improved year-over-year.

Thanks to his strong play, Nwaba will have his 2017-18 contract guaranteed. That’s according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Via Twitter:

As expected, the Chicago Bulls will guarantee the contract of David Nwaba for rest of the season, league sources tell ESPN. He's been a revelation for the Bulls and undoubtedly will be one of the intriguing restricted free agents on market this summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2018

Nwaba will grab $1.3 million for this season, then be free to sign as a free agent in the summer.