Report: Bulls guarantee contract of David Nwaba for rest of season

By Dane CarbaughJan 7, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Chicago Bulls sophomore David Nwaba has had a good season in the Windy City.

The young guard has made significant progress in his advanced numbers since his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers a year ago.

Nwaba, 24, is a significant role player for the Bulls and is averaging 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Nwaba’s net rating and box plus/minus also improved year-over-year.

Thanks to his strong play, Nwaba will have his 2017-18 contract guaranteed. That’s according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Nwaba will grab $1.3 million for this season, then be free to sign as a free agent in the summer.

Matthew Dellavedova gets flagrant 2, ejected for tackling Bradley Beal (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJan 7, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
Matthew Dellavedova is known for being a gritty player. That’s one way to put it, at least.

Dellavedova’s style of defense is often praised and chastised in the same sentence. The hard-nosed Australian is sometimes criticized for playing without regard for his fellow player.

Folks were not particularly happy with Dellavedova on Saturday after the Milwaukee Bucks guard tackled Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal.

According to NBC Sports Washington, both players and coaches didn’t like Delly’s hard play.

“There’s no place in the game for that,” Beal said. “It’s the difference between making a play on the ball and wrapping your arms around somebody’s neck.”

“It should never happen. Those plays should never happen,” head coach Scott Brooks said. “It’s a professional respect that you want to play with.”

Dellavedova did get himself ejected, but it remains to be seen whether the league will take further action.

Report: Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to be released, can travel with team

By Kurt HelinJan 7, 2018, 12:25 PM EST
For nearly 25 days, Lakers swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been staying in a police detention facility in Seal Beach, CA, just south of Los Angeles. The reason was a parole violation stemming from a DUI case back in March in Michigan. He was released from the facility for work — Lakers practices and games — but could not travel with the team out of state and missed four games due to it.

That is over this week, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is being released from the Seal Beach Detention Center on Monday morning and would be permitted to travel with the team outside of California, league sources tell ESPN…

Sources say he will no longer be on probation and will have no restrictions on his driver’s license.

The Lakers have lost nine in a row and Caldwell-Pope’s poor play during his incarceration has been one of multiple problems for the team in this stretch (along with some injuries and some very poor efforts, particularly on defense). The Lakers have fallen to last place in the Western Conference (and do not have their first-round pick this June). The Lakers will have the chance to turn things around with home games against the Hawks and Kings before the schedule gets tough again (the Spurs at home Thursday then three games on the road).

LeBron James one assist short of triple-double in Cavs’ win (VIDEO)

Associated PressJan 7, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to just miss a triple-double in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 131-127 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Kevin Love added 27 points, and Isaiah Thomas had 19 points and four assists in his first start since returning from a hip injury that delayed his Cavaliers debut. Dwayne Wade added 16 points.

Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 30 points, Elfrid Payton had 20 points and five assists, Evan Fournier had 18 points, and Mario Hezonja added 16 points and 10 rebounds in his seventh start of the season. The Magic have lost four straight.

Down 107-87 to start the fourth quarter, the Magic cut the deficit to five on Hezonja’s 3-pointer with 2:39 left. Payton’s layup in traffic made it 128-125 with 40 seconds to play.

On Cleveland’s next possession, Thomas shot an air-ball from the free-throw line, but Wade grabbed the ball it in stride and made the layup to give the Cavs a 130-125 lead with 17.8 seconds left.

Cleveland missed three of four free throws in the final seconds, but the Magic couldn’t take advantage and lost for the 13th time in their last 14 games.

Victor Oladipo scores 23 points in return, Pacers beat Bulls (VIDEO)

Associated PressJan 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo had 23 points and nine assists in three quarters in his return from a right knee injury to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls 125-86 on Saturday night.

Oladipo also had six rebounds and five steals to help the Pacers end a five-game losing streak. He missed the previous four games.

Domantas Sabonis added 22 points, and TJ Leaf had 15.

Bobby Portis had 15 points, and Denzel Valentine and Lauri Markkanen each had 13 points and five rebounds for the Bulls. They’ve lost four of their last five games.

Indiana had a 6-2 run that ended with a technical free throw by Darren Collison and a basket by Sabonis to take a 31-19 lead with 2:43 remaining in the first period. They went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter to go ahead 48-28.

Thaddeus Young scored on a turnaround hookshot to give the Pacers a 64-37 halftime lead.

Indiana led by as much as 41 points when Leaf dunked to make it 116-75 with 5:30 left to play.

 