Gregg Popovich says Kawhi Leonard has partial tear in left shoulder

By Dane CarbaughJan 7, 2018, 8:25 PM EST
Another knock to an already injured Western Conference star.

According to San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, Kawhi Leonard is out for Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers thanks to a partial tear in his left shoulder.

Leonard has played in just eight games this season thanks to a strained quadriceps tendon. He apparently suffered his latest injury playing against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

This is just another setback for the Spurs, who have been surprisingly resilient in absence of both Leonard and Tony Parker early in the year. Before Leonard came back on Dec. 12, San Antonio was 19-8. The team currently sits third in the West.

It is good news that the Spurs don’t think it’s serious, but there’s no doubt fans would rather see their star fully healthy going into the playoffs. Any hindrance can be the difference in the postseason, as we’ve seen with players like Stephen Curry before.

Meanwhile, it seems that the Blazers will be missing a player of their own. The team announced that Damian Lillard will not play against the Spurs due to a calf strain.

Lillard had been out previously with a hamstring issue, then returned and strained his calf on the same leg.

Stephen Curry’s ad for a water filter is … ridiculous (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJan 7, 2018, 6:30 PM EST
It’s not usually my modus operandi to give additional play to an ad featuring an NBA player, but sometimes you have to stray from the path.

Especially when one is as ridiculous as this Brita water filter ad with Stephen Curry.

The ad circulated around social media this week, and the ad features Curry dancing with another guy as they drink water. Curry also appears to be some sort of personal trainer for the other guy, slapping pizza out of his hand and getting him to eat healthier.

The main attention grabber here though is the song. It’s very … well just listen to it.

Yeah, that’ll get people to buy, uh, what is it they’re selling again?

Report: Bulls guarantee contract of David Nwaba for rest of season

By Dane CarbaughJan 7, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Chicago Bulls sophomore David Nwaba has had a good season in the Windy City.

The young guard has made significant progress in his advanced numbers since his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers a year ago.

Nwaba, 24, is a significant role player for the Bulls and is averaging 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Nwaba’s net rating and box plus/minus also improved year-over-year.

Thanks to his strong play, Nwaba will have his 2017-18 contract guaranteed. That’s according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Nwaba will grab $1.3 million for this season, then be free to sign as a free agent in the summer.

Matthew Dellavedova gets flagrant 2, ejected for tackling Bradley Beal (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJan 7, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
Matthew Dellavedova is known for being a gritty player. That’s one way to put it, at least.

Dellavedova’s style of defense is often praised and chastised in the same sentence. The hard-nosed Australian is sometimes criticized for playing without regard for his fellow player.

Folks were not particularly happy with Dellavedova on Saturday after the Milwaukee Bucks guard tackled Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal.

According to NBC Sports Washington, both players and coaches didn’t like Delly’s hard play.

“There’s no place in the game for that,” Beal said. “It’s the difference between making a play on the ball and wrapping your arms around somebody’s neck.”

“It should never happen. Those plays should never happen,” head coach Scott Brooks said. “It’s a professional respect that you want to play with.”

Dellavedova did get himself ejected, but it remains to be seen whether the league will take further action.

Report: Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to be released, can travel with team

By Kurt HelinJan 7, 2018, 12:25 PM EST
For nearly 25 days, Lakers swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been staying in a police detention facility in Seal Beach, CA, just south of Los Angeles. The reason was a parole violation stemming from a DUI case back in March in Michigan. He was released from the facility for work — Lakers practices and games — but could not travel with the team out of state and missed four games due to it.

That is over this week, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is being released from the Seal Beach Detention Center on Monday morning and would be permitted to travel with the team outside of California, league sources tell ESPN…

Sources say he will no longer be on probation and will have no restrictions on his driver’s license.

The Lakers have lost nine in a row and Caldwell-Pope’s poor play during his incarceration has been one of multiple problems for the team in this stretch (along with some injuries and some very poor efforts, particularly on defense). The Lakers have fallen to last place in the Western Conference (and do not have their first-round pick this June). The Lakers will have the chance to turn things around with home games against the Hawks and Kings before the schedule gets tough again (the Spurs at home Thursday then three games on the road).