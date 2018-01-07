Gregg Popovich says Kawhi Leonard has partial tear in left shoulder

Another knock to an already injured Western Conference star.

According to San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, Kawhi Leonard is out for Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers thanks to a partial tear in his left shoulder.

Leonard has played in just eight games this season thanks to a strained quadriceps tendon. He apparently suffered his latest injury playing against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Pop said Leonard suffered a partial tear in his left shoulder Friday night against Phoenix: "It’s too bad. He was starting to get back into form a little bit after playing a couple of games." #Spurs — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) January 8, 2018

Even though Kawhi Leonard has a partial terse in his shoulder, the team at this point doesn't think it's serious. Team will continue to monitor it over these next few days. He has not yet been ruled out for Thursday in LA against the Lakers. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) January 8, 2018

This is just another setback for the Spurs, who have been surprisingly resilient in absence of both Leonard and Tony Parker early in the year. Before Leonard came back on Dec. 12, San Antonio was 19-8. The team currently sits third in the West.

It is good news that the Spurs don’t think it’s serious, but there’s no doubt fans would rather see their star fully healthy going into the playoffs. Any hindrance can be the difference in the postseason, as we’ve seen with players like Stephen Curry before.

Meanwhile, it seems that the Blazers will be missing a player of their own. The team announced that Damian Lillard will not play against the Spurs due to a calf strain.

Lillard says it is the right calf that is keeping him out. Says health & performance staff feels it is “smarter” to take it easy. Says he feels same as before Friday game vs. Atlanta, when he said he felt he made impact. — Jason Quick (@jwquick) January 8, 2018

Lillard had been out previously with a hamstring issue, then returned and strained his calf on the same leg.