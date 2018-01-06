Stephen Curry drops 45 on Clippers in easy Warriors win (VIDEO)

Since returning from his sprained ankle, Stephen Curry has been destroying everything in his path, starting with hitting 10 three pointers in his return.
Saturday afternoon the Clippers were the victims. Curry exploded at Staples Center, dropping 45 on the Clippers on just 21 shots, including going 8-of-10 from three. Curry started out hot with 17 points in the first quarter and did all his damage in three quarters as he sat the fourth in a blowout win, 121-105.
It was a game where the Warriors needed the outburst — Kevin Durant and only three other Warriors were in double figures scoring (Nick Young had 11; Klay Thompson and David West each had 10).
Blake Griffin left the game with a concussion near the end of the first quarter and did not return.
The Basketball Gods will just not leave the Clippers alone.
Blake Griffin left Saturday’s matinée with the Golden State Warriors after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head from JaVale McGee. There were less than three minutes to go in the first quarter, after receiving a pass in the right corner Griffin pump faked a three that sent Draymond Green flying by, then drove the lane and tried to create space cutting out under the basket. As he did, his face and McGee’s elbow met.
Griffin instantly went to the ground instantly. The play continued at the other end for a Warriors possession before someone noticed and play was halted.
Griffin went directly to the locker room and soon after was ruled out with a concussion.
He will not return this game and now enters the league’s concussion protocol, where he will be out until he passes a series of physical tests without symptoms and is cleared by a league doctor. How long that will be is nearly impossible to predict.
Griffin recently missed 13 games due to a knee injury, the Clippers went 5-8 during that stretch in part due to Lou Williams stepping up his game. The Clippers entered Saturday’s game against the Warriors as the nine seed in the West, two games back of the Pelicans for the final playoff slot in the West. At the half, the Warriors led 64-55.
This is fantastic news.
Julius “Dr. J” Erving attended Friday night’s Sixers game in Philly — the team was saluting the 35th anniversary of the rock-the-baby dunk — but he fell ill while watching the game and had to be taken directly to the hospital.
He has now been released.
It’s unclear what ailed him, but that doesn’t dampen the good news that he will be fine.
Erving, 67, is one of the game’s great legends. He is a Hall of Famer who won one NBA title and two ABA titles, was a four-time MVP, a 7-time All-NBA player, a 16-time All-Star, and made an All-Defensive Team. Beyond that, he helped usher in a new era of the game — he was playing above the rim when few were.
Andrew Bogut had a limited role for a struggling Lakers team: A backup big man against teams who use a traditional center. He has been in and out of the lineup — he last played on Jan. 1 — and the last time he played more than 15 minutes in a game was Christmas Day.
In a deal that works for both sides, the Lakers have waived the veteran center.
Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports broke the news and explains the deal.
The move allows the sides to part ways with the Lakers (11-27) out of postseason contention and gives Bogut — a former NBA champion — an opportunity to sign with a playoff team. The Lakers faced a deadline this weekend on the guarantee date for Bogut’s one-year partially guaranteed contract.
Walton had recently talked about how Bogut was his best communicator on defense, and how he was a good mentor to younger players in the locker room. On those fronts, he will be missed.
Bogut will try to land on a playoff team looking for some rim protection and a big who can pass — he did start on the 2015 champion Warriors squad but the game has evolved as Bogut’s skills have faded (he missed the playoffs last season in Cleveland with a fractured leg). There will be interest in him, but his role on any true contender will be limited.
The Lakers will look to add shooting, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Memphis Grizzlies have gone 5-21 since Mike Conley started missing games due to a sore Achilles (an ongoing issue). There are other factors in that record for sure, but the Grizzlies would have won more games with him (they were 7-6 when he started to sit out).
Conley plans to return this season, but there is no timeline for him to get on the court again, he told members of the media Friday. Here are the highlights, via Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com.
The Grizzlies coaches and front office have a couple of hard questions coming up.
First, at what point is it time to shut Conley down for the season? At 12-27, the Grizzlies are eight games out of the playoffs and not going to make up that ground, and if they are not headed to the postseason at what point do they decide to just let Conley get healthy and come back next season.
The other question: Is it time to tear this down, trade Marc Gasol, and start the rebuild?
Other teams are calling, but the Grizzlies have yet to move down that road — they fired David Fizdale as coach in an effort to turn the season around and to keep Marc Gasol happy. The ultimate answer to the “blow it up?” question is not an answer that comes from the GM, it’s an ownership answer, and right now there are questions about who will be the Grizzlies owner going forward.
It’s been a rough season in Memphis, one where the first domino may have been the Conley injury. Now the issues are much bigger than him and if he can return this season.