Rumor: Cavaliers do not intend to trade first round Nets pick

The trade deadline is going to shake up the Eastern Conference. One way or another.
Teams see the Cleveland Cavaliers as vulnerable (maybe the most vulnerable LeBron James‘ team since he left Cleveland for Miami). Sources around the league say that has led to teams who think they are a player away — Washington, Milwaukee, to a lesser degree Toronto — seriously testing the trade market to see if they can improve to take a swing at the King. (Boston is the one team who believes they can already beat Cleveland and is not as aggressive on the market.) For example, if the Clippers decide to move DeAndre Jordan — they are listening to offers but have made no decision, according to the buzz around the league — and the Wizards or Bucks land him, it does change the playoff picture in the East.
Unless the Cavaliers land Jordan, or some other key piece to help solidify their spot at the top. That is a real possibility, too.
However, the Cavaliers are not going to throw in the Brooklyn Nets first-round pick they possess to get a deal done, according to Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
To make (a Jordan) deal work on the salary cap, the Cavs would have to trade Tristan Thompson ($16.4 million) and Channing Frye ($7.4 million) for Jordan. I’ve heard the Clippers would strongly consider it if the Cavs added the Brooklyn 2018 first-round draft pick that they acquired in the Kyrie Irving deal. I’ve heard the Cavs don’t plan to trade that pick.
That Nets pick is not looking to be as high or as valuable as expected — it would go into the lottery as the No. 10 pick as of right now — but to the Cavs it serves the same dual purpose. If LeBron decides to stay in Cleveland next summer, it lets the team add the kind of young, solid, athletic rotation player they have not brought in for years. If LeBron leaves as a free agent, it helps jump-start the rebuilding process.
It’s a philosophical debate for the Cavaliers: Trade that pick and go all-in for another title while you have LeBron (and maybe with that he decides to stay); or keep the pick because they need the youth on an older roster (and as LeBron leaves insurance). They have long leaned toward the latter, that seems not to have changed.
Since returning from his sprained ankle, Stephen Curry has been destroying everything in his path, starting with hitting 10 three pointers in his return.
Saturday afternoon the Clippers were the victims. Curry exploded at Staples Center, dropping 45 on the Clippers on just 21 shots, including going 8-of-10 from three. Curry started out hot with 17 points in the first quarter and did all his damage in three quarters as he sat the fourth in a blowout win, 121-105.
In the four games since he returned, Curry has 144 points on 77 shots.
It was a game where the Warriors needed the Curry outburst — Kevin Durant and only three other Warriors were in double figures scoring (Nick Young had 11; Klay Thompson and David West each had 10).
Blake Griffin left the game with a concussion near the end of the first quarter and did not return.
The Basketball Gods will just not leave the Clippers alone.
Blake Griffin left Saturday’s matinée with the Golden State Warriors after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head from JaVale McGee. There were less than three minutes to go in the first quarter, after receiving a pass in the right corner Griffin pump faked a three that sent Draymond Green flying by, then drove the lane and tried to create space cutting out under the basket. As he did, his face and McGee’s elbow met.
Griffin instantly went to the ground instantly. The play continued at the other end for a Warriors possession before someone noticed and play was halted.
Griffin went directly to the locker room and soon after was ruled out with a concussion.
He will not return this game and now enters the league’s concussion protocol, where he will be out until he passes a series of physical tests without symptoms and is cleared by a league doctor. How long that will be is nearly impossible to predict.
Griffin recently missed 13 games due to a knee injury, the Clippers went 5-8 during that stretch in part due to Lou Williams stepping up his game. The Clippers entered Saturday’s game against the Warriors as the nine seed in the West, two games back of the Pelicans for the final playoff slot in the West. At the half, the Warriors led 64-55.
This is fantastic news.
Julius “Dr. J” Erving attended Friday night’s Sixers game in Philly — the team was saluting the 35th anniversary of the rock-the-baby dunk — but he fell ill while watching the game and had to be taken directly to the hospital.
He has now been released.
It’s unclear what ailed him, but that doesn’t dampen the good news that he will be fine.
Erving, 67, is one of the game’s great legends. He is a Hall of Famer who won one NBA title and two ABA titles, was a four-time MVP, a 7-time All-NBA player, a 16-time All-Star, and made an All-Defensive Team. Beyond that, he helped usher in a new era of the game — he was playing above the rim when few were.
Andrew Bogut had a limited role for a struggling Lakers team: A backup big man against teams who use a traditional center. He has been in and out of the lineup — he last played on Jan. 1 — and the last time he played more than 15 minutes in a game was Christmas Day.
In a deal that works for both sides, the Lakers have waived the veteran center.
Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports broke the news and explains the deal.
The move allows the sides to part ways with the Lakers (11-27) out of postseason contention and gives Bogut — a former NBA champion — an opportunity to sign with a playoff team. The Lakers faced a deadline this weekend on the guarantee date for Bogut’s one-year partially guaranteed contract.
Walton had recently talked about how Bogut was his best communicator on defense, and how he was a good mentor to younger players in the locker room. On those fronts, he will be missed.
Bogut will try to land on a playoff team looking for some rim protection and a big who can pass — he did start on the 2015 champion Warriors squad but the game has evolved as Bogut’s skills have faded (he missed the playoffs last season in Cleveland with a fractured leg). There will be interest in him, but his role on any true contender will be limited.
The Lakers will look to add shooting, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.