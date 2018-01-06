Lonzo Ball returns, Lakers’ defense doesn’t as Hornets rout Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kemba Walker had 19 points and seven assists, and the Charlotte Hornets wrapped up a solid road trip with their first back-to-back victories since Thanksgiving, beating the spiraling Los Angeles Lakers 108-94 on Friday night.
Jeremy Lamb scored 17 points and Marvin Williams added 16 for the Hornets, who won three of four in California and avenged their home loss to the Lakers last month. Six players scored in double figures for Charlotte, which has won four of six overall.
Lonzo Ball had 11 points and five assists in his first game since Dec. 23 for the Lakers, who have lost nine straight since Dec. 20. The rookie point guard missed six games with a sprained left shoulder, and he returned in limited minutes while rebuilding his strength.
Brandon Ingram had 22 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, but Los Angeles dropped to 1-12 since winning at Charlotte on Dec. 9. The Lakers (11-27) are in last place in the Western Conference.
Dwight Howard had 15 points and 10 rebounds while the Hornets had little trouble staying ahead of the Lakers after the opening minutes. Charlotte took a 16-point lead in the first half and stretched it to 21 in the third quarter.
The Lakers’ faithful fans are even growing frustrated in what looks like a fifth consecutive losing season. They booed the Lakers after Lamb’s uncontested alley-oop dunk on a fast break put the Hornets up by 25 early in the fourth quarter.
It was 35 years ago Friday that Julius Erving — Dr. J to his fans — pulled off his in-game rock-the-baby dunk against the Lakers, one of the great dunks in NBA history.
He was being remembered at the Wells Fargo Center Friday night, sitting in a suite, when he took ill and had to be taken to the hospital. The team released this statement:
“Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving fell ill at tonight’s game and was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being evaluated. He is expected to be released after the evaluation.”
From that it doesn’t sound too serious. We hope that is the case.
Erving, now 67, is a Hall of Famer who won one NBA title and two ABA titles, was a four-time MVP, a 7-time All-NBA player, a 16-time All-Star, and made the All-Defensive Team once.
More than that, he helped usher in a new era of the game — he was playing above the rim when few were. There have been only a handful of players as popular, and who shaped basketball culture, the way Dr. J did.
We wish him well.
The Pistons went into Philadelphia Friday night and got routed, 114-78.
At the heart of the blowout, Joel Embiid completely outplayed Andre Drummond. Embiid finished with 23 points in 16 shots, plus had nine rebounds. Drummond had 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds and five assists. Embiid got up for the game against another quality center, Drummond did not.
That didn’t stop Drummond from shushing the crowd after a made free throw.
Come on now. I get it, you’re shooting 62 percent on your free throws this year, it’s an impressive improvement. But pick your spots. Down 30, just get back and play defense.
Drummond did pick up a technical right after this, but not for shushing the crowd.
Maybe winning doesn’t cure all ills.
The Bulls have been on a roll since Nikola Mirotic‘s return from a fractured face. Chicago has a 10-5 record, outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per 100 possessions, and Mirotic has been a big part of that, scoring 18.1 points per game shooting 46.3 percent from three, adding 7.1 rebounds a night.
But Mirotic missed time because teammate Bobby Portis punched him during a training-camp practice. After that, he requested a trade through his agent — and despite basically saying he has moved on the trade request stands, reports Joe Crowly of the Chicago Sun-Times.
The Sun-Times reported last week that Mirotic and his representatives are standing firm on his trade request and that he is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract when he’s eligible to be dealt Jan. 15.
The Bulls have a choice to make.
They can hold on to Mirotic, see how he plays with Zach LaVine when he returns from injury (expected to happen soon), and try to figure out if he can be part of the core going forward.
Or, they can try to move Mirotic to get a young player or a pick to help with the rebuild. This could also help the cause in that the Bulls likely lose more games without Mirotic in the lineup, improving their own draft pick for next June. There should be a fair amount of interest from teams trying to move up the ladder and challenge the dominant teams in each conference.
The latter move seems the logical team-building choice, but with this Bulls front office anything could happen.
Jayson Tatum shows no fear and no hesitation on the court — it’s what has him in the Rookie of the Year conversation.
Don’t believe me? Ask Karl-Anthony Towns.
Tatum was aggressive making his cut down the lane, he got the pass from Al Horford, and while Towns slid over and tried he was too late to the party. (Towns is not much of a rim protector or defender to begin with, although to be fair he has sucked less lately.)