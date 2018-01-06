Kyrie Irving said he has put focus more on team success this season

Kyrie Irving has had team success before — he has a championship ring and has been to the Finals three consecutive years.
However, he did all that in the shadow of LeBron James. He pushed his way out the door and to Boston to be the face of the franchise guy, to have his team.
But a funny thing happened on the way to being the man — he started to focus more on team success. Irving said it was a learning process this season, as reported by Chris Fosberg of ESPN.
Irving, who arrived in Boston with pressure to prove himself while removed from the shadow of LeBron James, said he has taken a step back this season and has put a greater importance on his team.
“I can’t necessarily pinpoint a specific point, but, for me, this season has been a learning experience to be able to do that,” he said. “The expectations that were brought forth on this season, that were brought forth on myself, expectations that I had, if I didn’t have that patience, then I probably would have lost it. And I can’t lose it.
“And I refuse to. I’m just too strong internally and mentally to do that. And then the talent on the court will do itself, as long as I put the work in every single day. So there are a lot of aspects of the game of basketball that are considered and are not considered, they are individually kind of figured out at that time, and I’m just on my journey. That being said, it just took some time to figure it out.”
Irving still had to learn what LeBron already had.
How Irving would mesh with Brad Steven’s more egalitarian system in Boston was the question of the trade — could Irving adapt to the more isolation ways of the Celtics? He has, faster than most of us expected, and with that the Celtics are on top of the East and Irving is mentioned in MVP discussions.
Irving’s numbers didn’t take a leap this season, but his game took a key step forward.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kemba Walker had 19 points and seven assists, and the Charlotte Hornets wrapped up a solid road trip with their first back-to-back victories since Thanksgiving, beating the spiraling Los Angeles Lakers 108-94 on Friday night.
Jeremy Lamb scored 17 points and Marvin Williams added 16 for the Hornets, who won three of four in California and avenged their home loss to the Lakers last month. Six players scored in double figures for Charlotte, which has won four of six overall.
Lonzo Ball had 11 points and five assists in his first game since Dec. 23 for the Lakers, who have lost nine straight since Dec. 20. The rookie point guard missed six games with a sprained left shoulder, and he returned in limited minutes while rebuilding his strength.
Brandon Ingram had 22 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, but Los Angeles dropped to 1-12 since winning at Charlotte on Dec. 9. The Lakers (11-27) are in last place in the Western Conference.
Dwight Howard had 15 points and 10 rebounds while the Hornets had little trouble staying ahead of the Lakers after the opening minutes. Charlotte took a 16-point lead in the first half and stretched it to 21 in the third quarter.
The Lakers’ faithful fans are even growing frustrated in what looks like a fifth consecutive losing season. They booed the Lakers after Lamb’s uncontested alley-oop dunk on a fast break put the Hornets up by 25 early in the fourth quarter.
It was 35 years ago Friday that Julius Erving — Dr. J to his fans — pulled off his in-game rock-the-baby dunk against the Lakers, one of the great dunks in NBA history.
He was being remembered at the Wells Fargo Center Friday night, sitting in a suite, when he took ill and had to be taken to the hospital. The team released this statement:
“Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving fell ill at tonight’s game and was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being evaluated. He is expected to be released after the evaluation.”
From that it doesn’t sound too serious. We hope that is the case.
Erving, now 67, is a Hall of Famer who won one NBA title and two ABA titles, was a four-time MVP, a 7-time All-NBA player, a 16-time All-Star, and made the All-Defensive Team once.
More than that, he helped usher in a new era of the game — he was playing above the rim when few were. There have been only a handful of players as popular, and who shaped basketball culture, the way Dr. J did.
We wish him well.
The Pistons went into Philadelphia Friday night and got routed, 114-78.
At the heart of the blowout, Joel Embiid completely outplayed Andre Drummond. Embiid finished with 23 points in 16 shots, plus had nine rebounds. Drummond had 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds and five assists. Embiid got up for the game against another quality center, Drummond did not.
That didn’t stop Drummond from shushing the crowd after a made free throw.
Come on now. I get it, you’re shooting 62 percent on your free throws this year, it’s an impressive improvement. But pick your spots. Down 30, just get back and play defense.
Drummond did pick up a technical right after this, but not for shushing the crowd.
Maybe winning doesn’t cure all ills.
The Bulls have been on a roll since Nikola Mirotic‘s return from a fractured face. Chicago has a 10-5 record, outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per 100 possessions, and Mirotic has been a big part of that, scoring 18.1 points per game shooting 46.3 percent from three, adding 7.1 rebounds a night.
But Mirotic missed time because teammate Bobby Portis punched him during a training-camp practice. After that, he requested a trade through his agent — and despite basically saying he has moved on the trade request stands, reports Joe Crowly of the Chicago Sun-Times.
The Sun-Times reported last week that Mirotic and his representatives are standing firm on his trade request and that he is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract when he’s eligible to be dealt Jan. 15.
The Bulls have a choice to make.
They can hold on to Mirotic, see how he plays with Zach LaVine when he returns from injury (expected to happen soon), and try to figure out if he can be part of the core going forward.
Or, they can try to move Mirotic to get a young player or a pick to help with the rebuild. This could also help the cause in that the Bulls likely lose more games without Mirotic in the lineup, improving their own draft pick for next June. There should be a fair amount of interest from teams trying to move up the ladder and challenge the dominant teams in each conference.
The latter move seems the logical team-building choice, but with this Bulls front office anything could happen.