Grizzlies Mike Conley says no timeline for his return (but he does plan to come back)

The Memphis Grizzlies have gone 5-21 since Mike Conley started missing games due to a sore Achilles (an ongoing issue). There are other factors in that record for sure, but the Grizzlies would have won more games with him (they were 7-6 when he started to sit out).
Conley plans to return this season, but there is no timeline for him to get on the court again, he told members of the media Friday. Here are the highlights, via Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com.
The Grizzlies coaches and front office have a couple of hard questions coming up.
First, at what point is it time to shut Conley down for the season? At 12-27, the Grizzlies are eight games out of the playoffs and not going to make up that ground, and if they are not headed to the postseason at what point do they decide to just let Conley get healthy and come back next season.
The other question: Is it time to tear this down, trade Marc Gasol, and start the rebuild?
Other teams are calling, but the Grizzlies have yet to move down that road — they fired David Fizdale as coach in an effort to turn the season around and to keep Marc Gasol happy. The ultimate answer to the “blow it up?” question is not an answer that comes from the GM, it’s an ownership answer, and right now there are questions about who will be the Grizzlies owner going forward.
It’s been a rough season in Memphis, one where the first domino may have been the Conley injury. Now the issues are much bigger than him and if he can return this season.
Kyrie Irving has had team success before — he has a championship ring and has been to the Finals three consecutive years.
However, he did all that in the shadow of LeBron James. He pushed his way out the door and to Boston to be the face of the franchise guy, to have his team.
But a funny thing happened on the way to being the man — he started to focus more on team success. Irving said it was a learning process this season, as reported by Chris Fosberg of ESPN.
Irving, who arrived in Boston with pressure to prove himself while removed from the shadow of LeBron James, said he has taken a step back this season and has put a greater importance on his team.
“I can’t necessarily pinpoint a specific point, but, for me, this season has been a learning experience to be able to do that,” he said. “The expectations that were brought forth on this season, that were brought forth on myself, expectations that I had, if I didn’t have that patience, then I probably would have lost it. And I can’t lose it.
“And I refuse to. I’m just too strong internally and mentally to do that. And then the talent on the court will do itself, as long as I put the work in every single day. So there are a lot of aspects of the game of basketball that are considered and are not considered, they are individually kind of figured out at that time, and I’m just on my journey. That being said, it just took some time to figure it out.”
Irving still had to learn what LeBron already had.
How Irving would mesh with Brad Steven’s more egalitarian system in Boston was the question of the trade — could Irving adapt to the more isolation ways of the Celtics? He has, faster than most of us expected, and with that the Celtics are on top of the East and Irving is mentioned in MVP discussions.
Irving’s numbers didn’t take a leap this season, but his game took a key step forward.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kemba Walker had 19 points and seven assists, and the Charlotte Hornets wrapped up a solid road trip with their first back-to-back victories since Thanksgiving, beating the spiraling Los Angeles Lakers 108-94 on Friday night.
Jeremy Lamb scored 17 points and Marvin Williams added 16 for the Hornets, who won three of four in California and avenged their home loss to the Lakers last month. Six players scored in double figures for Charlotte, which has won four of six overall.
Lonzo Ball had 11 points and five assists in his first game since Dec. 23 for the Lakers, who have lost nine straight since Dec. 20. The rookie point guard missed six games with a sprained left shoulder, and he returned in limited minutes while rebuilding his strength.
Brandon Ingram had 22 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, but Los Angeles dropped to 1-12 since winning at Charlotte on Dec. 9. The Lakers (11-27) are in last place in the Western Conference.
Dwight Howard had 15 points and 10 rebounds while the Hornets had little trouble staying ahead of the Lakers after the opening minutes. Charlotte took a 16-point lead in the first half and stretched it to 21 in the third quarter.
The Lakers’ faithful fans are even growing frustrated in what looks like a fifth consecutive losing season. They booed the Lakers after Lamb’s uncontested alley-oop dunk on a fast break put the Hornets up by 25 early in the fourth quarter.
It was 35 years ago Friday that Julius Erving — Dr. J to his fans — pulled off his in-game rock-the-baby dunk against the Lakers, one of the great dunks in NBA history.
He was being remembered at the Wells Fargo Center Friday night, sitting in a suite, when he took ill and had to be taken to the hospital. The team released this statement:
“Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving fell ill at tonight’s game and was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being evaluated. He is expected to be released after the evaluation.”
From that it doesn’t sound too serious. We hope that is the case.
Erving, now 67, is a Hall of Famer who won one NBA title and two ABA titles, was a four-time MVP, a 7-time All-NBA player, a 16-time All-Star, and made the All-Defensive Team once.
More than that, he helped usher in a new era of the game — he was playing above the rim when few were. There have been only a handful of players as popular, and who shaped basketball culture, the way Dr. J did.
We wish him well.
The Pistons went into Philadelphia Friday night and got routed, 114-78.
At the heart of the blowout, Joel Embiid completely outplayed Andre Drummond. Embiid finished with 23 points in 16 shots, plus had nine rebounds. Drummond had 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds and five assists. Embiid got up for the game against another quality center, Drummond did not.
That didn’t stop Drummond from shushing the crowd after a made free throw.
Come on now. I get it, you’re shooting 62 percent on your free throws this year, it’s an impressive improvement. But pick your spots. Down 30, just get back and play defense.
Drummond did pick up a technical right after this, but not for shushing the crowd.