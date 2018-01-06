Dr. J released from hospital, expected to make full recovery

The Memphis Grizzlies have gone 5-21 since Mike Conley started missing games due to a sore Achilles (an ongoing issue). There are other factors in that record for sure, but the Grizzlies would have won more games with him (they were 7-6 when he started to sit out).

Conley plans to return this season, but there is no timeline for him to get on the court again, he told members of the media Friday. Here are the highlights, via Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com.

Mike Conley meets with media before tonight's game and says he's not sure of a definitive time frame for his return. Says he does intend to come back from Achilles heel injury this season. Conley hasn't played since Nov. 13. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 6, 2018

Conley also said he's progressed to some light contact drill work with assistant coaches. He's basically testing tolerance levels to intensity drills. Says there's still a battle with soreness at times. Just the ebb and flow of dealing with rehab. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 6, 2018

Conley: "I'm just going through the process, and unfortunately the process is slow. But I'm making progress." — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 6, 2018

More Conley: "I can't see how I wouldn't (return to play). I'm very confident I'll be suiting up at some point." Conley adds that the team has input and a role in that decision as well. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 6, 2018

The Grizzlies coaches and front office have a couple of hard questions coming up.

First, at what point is it time to shut Conley down for the season? At 12-27, the Grizzlies are eight games out of the playoffs and not going to make up that ground, and if they are not headed to the postseason at what point do they decide to just let Conley get healthy and come back next season.

The other question: Is it time to tear this down, trade Marc Gasol, and start the rebuild?

Other teams are calling, but the Grizzlies have yet to move down that road — they fired David Fizdale as coach in an effort to turn the season around and to keep Marc Gasol happy. The ultimate answer to the “blow it up?” question is not an answer that comes from the GM, it’s an ownership answer, and right now there are questions about who will be the Grizzlies owner going forward.

It’s been a rough season in Memphis, one where the first domino may have been the Conley injury. Now the issues are much bigger than him and if he can return this season.