Report: Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic stands by trade request

Maybe winning doesn’t cure all ills.
The Bulls have been on a roll since Nikola Mirotic‘s return from a fractured face. Chicago has a 10-5 record, outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per 100 possessions, and Mirotic has been a big part of that, scoring 18.1 points per game shooting 46.3 percent from three, adding 7.1 rebounds a night.
But Mirotic missed time because teammate Bobby Portis punched him during a training-camp practice. After that, he requested a trade through his agent — and despite basically saying he has moved on the trade request stands, reports Joe Crowly of the Chicago Sun-Times.
The Sun-Times reported last week that Mirotic and his representatives are standing firm on his trade request and that he is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract when he’s eligible to be dealt Jan. 15.
The Bulls have a choice to make.
They can hold on to Mirotic, see how he plays with Zach LaVine when he returns from injury (expected to happen soon), and try to figure out if he can be part of the core going forward.
Or, they can try to move Mirotic to get a young player or a pick to help with the rebuild. This could also help the cause in that the Bulls likely lose more games without Mirotic in the lineup, improving their own draft pick for next June. There should be a fair amount of interest from teams trying to move up the ladder and challenge the dominant teams in each conference.
The latter move seems the logical team-building choice, but with this Bulls front office anything could happen.
The Pistons went into Philadelphia Friday night and got routed, 114-78.
At the heart of the blowout, Joel Embiid completely outplayed Andre Drummond. Embiid finished with 23 points in 16 shots, plus had nine rebounds. Drummond had 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds and five assists. Embiid got up for the game against another quality center, Drummond did not.
That didn’t stop Drummond from shushing the crowd after a made free throw.
Come on now. I get it, you’re shooting 62 percent on your free throws this year, it’s an impressive improvement. But pick your spots. Down 30, just get back and play defense.
Drummond did pick up a technical right after this, but not for shushing the crowd.
Jayson Tatum shows no fear and no hesitation on the court — it’s what has him in the Rookie of the Year conversation.
Don’t believe me? Ask Karl-Anthony Towns.
Tatum was aggressive making his cut down the lane, he got the pass from Al Horford, and while Towns slid over and tried he was too late to the party. (Towns is not much of a rim protector or defender to begin with, although to be fair he has sucked less lately.)
Before Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis reached their cease-fire, their Bulls teammates reportedly sided with Portis.
This must explain why.
Bulls:
For the record, there’s an off chance Oreos work in orange juice. I’m not sure I could even look at, let alone eat, a jelly-and-mayo sandwich.
Jordan Bell‘s biggest tiff during the Warriors’ win over the Mavericks on Wednesday was with Devin Harris.
But Bell also got into it with Salah Mejri.
Their bickering continued into interviews after the game.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
Mejri, via Def Pen:
“He called me the N-word and I was not happy about it,” Mejri told Def Pen Hoops. “I told the referee, ‘Hey, he can’t call me that.’ I don’t want to be called that word. I don’t think it’s a big deal, but for real, I don’t know the kid, I don’t know his name, I don’t know his number. The only thing I remember is the dunk he made against us [in October], but he can do whatever he wants. Backboard, behind-the-back, throw it to the fans, he can do whatever he wants. We’re playing basketball.”
“I’m cool with the physicality,” Mejri told Def Pen Hoops. “I’m a big guy. I’m going to play physical because that’s how I make my money, but don’t call me the N-word three times. I literally told him, ‘I’m cool with the physicality, but I don’t want nobody to disrespect me.’ Then he said he didn’t say it, and if he did, he would have done something about it.”
“I don’t know him,” Mejri said. “At least he knows my jersey number, but I don’t know him. I don’t know him. I’m not trying to be silly, I’m serious. I don’t know who he is, for real. The only Jordan who plays basketball that I know is Michael Jordan.”
Bell is African-American. Mejri is Tunisian.
If Bell uses the n-word casually with people he knows, I’m certainly not going to object. But if Mejri is legitimately offended, it’d be reasonable of Bell to accommodate him.
That said, Mejri is an agitator himself. He’s in no position to scold someone else for trying to get under an opponent’s skin.