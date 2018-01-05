Really? Down 30, Andre Drummond shushed Sixers crowd

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Pistons went into Philadelphia Friday night and got routed, 114-78.

At the heart of the blowout, Joel Embiid completely outplayed Andre Drummond. Embiid finished with 23 points in 16 shots, plus had nine rebounds. Drummond had 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds and five assists. Embiid got up for the game against another quality center, Drummond did not.

That didn’t stop Drummond from shushing the crowd after a made free throw.

Drummond really shushed the Sixers crowd while his team was down 30 points 😂 pic.twitter.com/VxMV9N5N8h — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2018

Come on now. I get it, you’re shooting 62 percent on your free throws this year, it’s an impressive improvement. But pick your spots. Down 30, just get back and play defense.

Drummond did pick up a technical right after this, but not for shushing the crowd.