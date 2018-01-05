Devin Harris throws nasty forearm at Jordan Bell (video)

Harris responded by winding up as if he were going to punch Bell, but connected with only his forearm, not his fist.
Bell was called for a personal foul, Harris a technical foul.
I would have thought Harris would be in line for an additional penalty from the NBA, a fine or maybe even a suspension. Then again, I also thought he would have gotten more than a technical foul within the game.
Three Things to Know: Paul George loves Los Angeles, playing there is something else
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Paul George loves Los Angeles, but after his current team sweeps city does he want to go there? It’s the siren song of leading your hometown franchise vs. a team built to win right now. Paul George has a decision coming up this summer, and both sides made their case in the last 48 hours.
There was plenty of fodder for the “George wants to play for the Lakers” camp this week — buzz that started with his agent telling the Pacers exactly that last summer. (George seemed disinterested in the Clippers when it was brought up.) The best example of his joy was George draining a three against the Lakers Wednesday then running over to hug his mom courtside. Also, there was no shortage of quotes from George about how much he loves his hometown.
“It was awesome,” George said of his welcome in L.A. after his current team, the Thunder, thrashed the Lakers by almost 40. “For one, just being home, being in front of friends, family, and then just the respect, the love, the recruitment. It was awesome. It was awesome to get that love.”
On the other side, there’s the game on the court. The Thunder are winning, and the young Lakers look years away from contending even with a superstar. George got a view of that firsthand this week. Oklahoma City kept up its hot streak — the win over the Clippers Thursday 127-117 was the team’s eighth in 10 games — which should lead to plenty of optimism in the “George is going to stay with the Thunder” camp.
Paul George on being so transparent this week about his affection for his hometown: "The fact of the matter is I'm from here and I love being here but that has nothing to do with my decision with where I'm going to be playing at the end of the day."
“If (the Thunder) trending, if we’re going in the right direction, if I feel there is something that we’re building, and there’s a foundation — it would be kind of clueless, just stupid on my behalf to up and leave.”
George hasn’t made his call about next summer yet, he seems torn and is being patient. Westbrook is all in for Oklahoma City, having signed his max extension.Carmelo Anthony almost certainly opts in to his $28 million. Meanwhile, George is playing it LeBron style, keeping all his options open and waiting until the summer. (The financial dance for the Thunder to keep George is a tough one for GM Sam Presti and ownership — they maxed out Westbrook, they would need to max out George, and everyone expects Anthony to opt in, sending the Thunder deep into the luxury tax, maybe too deep for a small market. No matter what ownership says.)
It’s not championship or bust to keep George in OKC, but the Thunder’s slow start dug them a deep hole. OKC is currently the fifth seed in the West and may well climb up to fourth, but they are four games back of the three-seed Spurs who just got Kawhi Leonard back, and the Rockets are out of reach. If the Thunder are the four seed it means a challenging first-round series (likely against the Timberwolves), then in the second round would be the Warriors. If Oklahoma City gets spanked by Golden State in that series it sends a message, if OKC pushes the defending champs hard it’s another.
George is going to wait and see. But we do know he loves Los Angeles.
2) Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of LeBron James in first fan All-Star voting returns. It is a testament to what a superstar the Greek Freak has become: He, not LeBron James, would be one of the two captains to pick All-Star teams if All-Star voting ended today. In fan voting so far, Antetokounmpo is just 7,336 votes ahead of LeBron (with more than 85 million votes cast for each), but it’s a lead.
Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant would be the captains, although Duran’s lead in the West over just-returned Stephen Curry is only 32,287 votes.
Just as a refresher: The NBA has thrown out the stale old East vs. West All-Star format for this year’s game — Feb. 18 in Los Angeles — and gone to a playground-style picking of teams format: The top vote-getters in each conference will be the captains and they will make the picks (from a pool of All-Stars). They can choose anyone from either conference — Durant is free to pick LeBron instead of Curry. Fan votes combined with select media will choose the starter pool of two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference (consider those media votes Zaza Pachulia insurance, fans almost voted him as a starter last season). The coaches will pick the seven reserves from each conference.
3) Warriors without Kevin Durant beat Rockets without James Harden. Do I even need to write “don’t read anything into this?”
No Durant or Harden throws a preview of playoff defensive matchups largely out the window (although overall the Rockets did a good job sniffing out the Warriors backcuts and floppy actions that usually lead to easy buckets). Aside the missing stars, Gerald Green went off for 8-of-15, and while that may give the Warriors something to think about it’s also not sustainable for Green (although someone on the Rockets always seems to step up).
Plus, we are more than four months away from a playoff series between these squads — both teams will evolve between now and then.
Basically, this game felt like a one-off. It was familiar only in Golden State’s pattern of owning a game late — the Warriors took over the final nine minutes to win 124-114. Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 57 points. With that the Warriors keep their perch on top of the West secure. But that’s about it.
Carmelo Anthony yells “mother f*****” during live television interview
Anthony was being interviewed on the court after the Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 127-117 Thursday to sweep through Los Angeles when Westbrook came up behind him during the interview and dumped cold water on him — and Anthony responded with one of George Carlin’s seven dirty words. He dropped the F-bomb on a live broadcast back to OKC.
A few days before Christmas, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said that the team was obsessed with ways to beat the Golden State Warriors. That comment perked ears on many sides, mostly due to the audacity of an NBA GM admitting that a large portion of brainpower was being spent trying to beat just one opponent.
Indeed, the Rockets roster is built to battle against the Warriors perhaps explicitly. Whatever the case, Warriors coach Steve Kerr responded by saying that the Warriors themselves don’t happen to think about the Rockets.
This cordial back-and-forth prompted several to invoke a famous scene from AMC’s Mad Men in which copywriter Michael Ginsberg tells Don Draper that he pities the handsome ad man. The response from Draper?
“I don’t think about you at all.”
Of course, the context from this moment from the long-hailed TV show often gets lost in the monoculture as it continues to get referenced years after its airing.
The irony is that both Ginsburg and Draper’s comments are vastly untrue. Ginsburg — a counterculture jokester with golden ideas — envies Draper despite all his bloviating to the opposite. And indeed, Draper spent much of Season 5 feeling threatened by Ginsburg’s obvious genius, going so far as to leave the copywriter’s idea for Sno-Ball in a taxi as a means of sabotage — the very issue the two were discussing in the iconic scene.
So when this moment gets referenced, especially as a means to find an analogue in the sports world, it gets used in a way which both satisfies what the forgetful think it represents while simultaneously speaking the truth about the coaches, players, and GMs who speak in platitudes; of simply moving to the next game, taking it one day at a time, and living the now.
It’s all complete nonsense, but no side is supposed to speak the truth. You can play it open or play it coy, but the pack will often to try to bluff one another about their true thoughts.
Kerr and the Warriors are consummate professionals, and although the organization isn’t exactly chocked full of guys who are tight-lipped, they do tend to err on the side of caution when it comes to openly calling out or alerting opponents. Perhaps something in their past has prompted this.
At the same time, it was refreshing when Morey said what was ostensibly the only logical, human response when conversation about the reigning champs comes up and you’re the GM of the challenger in that conference. Yes, we want to beat them. Of course we do. You’d be full of it if you said you were answering truthfully any other way.
Houston has done quite a bit to move toward legitimacy as they try to challenge Golden State. They’ve found a way to masterfully integrate an offense that includes both Chris Paul and James Harden. They’ve jumped eight spots on defense, and are now a Top 10 team in terms of defensive efficiency. They look much better on that side of the ball as well, with Harden looking like he’s turned back the clock to his Oklahoma City days in terms of effort.
Wooooo Chris Paul just broke off former teammate David West and made him leave game with an ankle injury DAMN 🆘 pic.twitter.com/S2RjRH0cA5
So too have roster changes signaled an alignment with Morey’s obsession. When the Rockets took a chance on Gerald Green at the end of December, the 10-year veteran fresh off his couch felt like a bit of a stretch.
But instead, Green has played masterfully. He’s averaging double-digit points per-game while shooting above 50 percent both from the field and from 3-point range. In Thursday night’s matchup against the Warriors, Green was near unstoppable, going 8-of-15 beyond the arc to add 29 points off the bench for the Harden-less Rockets.
How’s that for a complete shot in the dark?
While the Warriors won Thursday’s game, 124-114, the caveats were noticeable. Missing Kevin Durant, Golden State really only took over in the final nine minutes. Before that, it took a near-perfect performance from the Warriors to override the Rockets, who played back cuts and floppy patterns for the Golden State shooters well despite missing Luc Mbah a Moute.
The double-digit win for the Warriors didn’t feel like a defeat until the very end thanks to the likes of Chris Paul and Green. There’s hope yet that we will get to see both teams at full strength in the playoffs as we did in the first game of the year, when the Rockets beat Golden State.
For now, it appears that Morey is making good on his statement of being obsessed with beating the champs any way he can, even if that means pulling a former NBA Dunk Contest champion out of obscurity to shoot unlimited 3-pointers.
The Warriors will need to start thinking about the Rockets if, as they say, they aren’t doing so already. Like with Don Draper, I don’t believe they aren’t for a second.
Let’s just hope the Rockets don’t cut off their ear trying to beat Golden State.
Gerald Green will reportedly have contract guaranteed by Rockets
Gerald Green was absolutely on fire during Thursday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.
Called up off of his couch just a week ago to play for one of the best teams in the Western Conference, Green came out gunning against the reigning NBA champions on Thursday, knocking down eight 3-pointers.
The effort wasn’t enough to offset the absence of James Harden, and the Rockets eventually lost to the Warriors, 124-113.
Still, that apparently won’t stop the team from guaranteeing the rest of Green’s contract. According to ESPN, the team will fully guarantee the rest of Green’s contract for the season.
Via Twitter:
As expected, Rockets plan to guarantee Gerald Green's contract for the season, league sources tell ESPN. Deadline is Sunday. Rockets will waive guard Bobby Brown, sources said. He could return on 10-day deal.