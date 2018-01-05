Getty Images

Attacking Jayson Tatum dunks over Karl-Anthony Towns (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2018, 8:09 PM EST
Jayson Tatum shows no fear and no hesitation on the court — it’s what has him in the Rookie of the Year conversation.

Don’t believe me? Ask Karl-Anthony Towns.

Throw it down, @jaytatum0!

Tatum was aggressive making his cut down the lane, he got the pass from Al Horford, and while Towns slid over and tried he was too late to the party. (Towns is not much of a rim protector or defender to begin with, although to be fair he has sucked less lately.)

Bulls eat jelly-and-mayo sandwiches made by Nikola Mirotic (video)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 5, 2018, 7:40 PM EST
Before Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis reached their cease-fire, their Bulls teammates reportedly sided with Portis.

This must explain why.

Bulls:

For the record, there’s an off chance Oreos work in orange juice. I’m not sure I could even look at, let alone eat, a jelly-and-mayo sandwich.

Salah Mejri: Jordan Bell ‘called me the n-word, and I was not happy about it’

By Dan FeldmanJan 5, 2018, 6:40 PM EST
Jordan Bell‘s biggest tiff during the Warriors’ win over the Mavericks on Wednesday was with Devin Harris.

But Bell also got into it with Salah Mejri.

Their bickering continued into interviews after the game.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Mejri, via Def Pen:

“He called me the N-word and I was not happy about it,” Mejri told Def Pen Hoops. “I told the referee, ‘Hey, he can’t call me that.’ I don’t want to be called that word. I don’t think it’s a big deal, but for real, I don’t know the kid, I don’t know his name, I don’t know his number. The only thing I remember is the dunk he made against us [in October], but he can do whatever he wants. Backboard, behind-the-back, throw it to the fans, he can do whatever he wants. We’re playing basketball.”

“I’m cool with the physicality,” Mejri told Def Pen Hoops. “I’m a big guy. I’m going to play physical because that’s how I make my money, but don’t call me the N-word three times. I literally told him, ‘I’m cool with the physicality, but I don’t want nobody to disrespect me.’ Then he said he didn’t say it, and if he did, he would have done something about it.”

“I don’t know him,” Mejri said. “At least he knows my jersey number, but I don’t know him. I don’t know him. I’m not trying to be silly, I’m serious. I don’t know who he is, for real. The only Jordan who plays basketball that I know is Michael Jordan.”

Bell is African-American. Mejri is Tunisian.

If Bell uses the n-word casually with people he knows, I’m certainly not going to object. But if Mejri is legitimately offended, it’d be reasonable of Bell to accommodate him.

That said, Mejri is an agitator himself. He’s in no position to scold someone else for trying to get under an opponent’s skin.

Report: Carmelo Anthony won’t be fined for swearing during post-game interview

By Dan FeldmanJan 5, 2018, 5:41 PM EST
After the Thunder’s win over the Clippers last night, Carmelo Anthony let the expletives fly when Russell Westbrook dumped cold water on him during a televised post-game interview.

Considering Marc Gasol got fined $15,000 for using profanity during a televised post-game interview earlier this season, it seemed likely Anthony would draw similar punishment.

Alas, the NBA showed leniency.

Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman:

Somewhere, Gasol should be furiously dumping water on himself and asking for a refund.

Kristaps Porzingis said he was tired after back-to-back, not making excuse

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2018, 4:37 PM EST
Welcome to Kristaps Porzingis‘ world, where every word that comes out of his mouth is scrutinized, analyzed, and often blown out of proportion. Take these comments from the other night after a loss to the Wizards:

“I’m tired, I’m tired, I’m so tired right now… We’re in a tough stretch. The mental part doesn’t help at all. When it’s mentally tough, you don’t have it in you.’’

This plays right into the Porzingis durability questions — he’s missed double-digit games in both of his NBA seasons, and more telling his game faded the second half of both seasons. Just 38 games into this season — and with the Knicks only one game out of the playoffs in the East — history seemed to be repeating itself.

Porzingis tried to pump the brakes on that saying his comments were about playing in a back-to-back, speaking to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

“All I know is, of course, after playing a back-to-back everybody feels tired,” he said. “If you don’t feel tired, you didn’t play hard…

“Of course, it’s physically harder (as the team leader). That’s something I was preparing myself for,” he said Friday. “It’s not something where all of a sudden (it) hit me. I’ve prepared myself for it and I have to be ready for it if I want to be the guy. There can’t be any excuses made, whether it’s so many minutes I’m playing or whatever it is.”

In his last five games, Porzingis is still scoring 20 points a game but his efficiency has plummeted — 39.1 percent shooting overall and 22.2 percent from three. He’s still having a better season overall than his previous two, but the slippage of late feels familiar.

Tired legs may be part of the story, but it’s far from all of it.

The Knicks desperately miss Tim Hardaway Jr. being healthy and in the rotation. Without him Porzingis is the only player with real gravity among the starters, the defense focuses on him, and KP’s passing is just not good enough to find the open guy regularly. Not that the other Knicks are moving much off the ball, that has ground to a halt as well. It’s been Porzingis against the world, and that is not just physically draining, it’s mentally exhausting, and that also is part of where Porzingis is right now.

Michael Beasley, coming in off the bench in New York, has put up numbers of late in part because he’s the only other respectably shot creator on the roster.

As the Knicks get healthy, we’ll see if Porzingis’ game rebounds. There’s just more than half a season to go and if the Knicks are going to have to get some wins on the road, and even more out of Porzingis.