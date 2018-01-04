Threes, monster dunks: Thunder’s Terrance Ferguson announces his presence with authority

By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2018, 2:44 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — When Terrence Ferguson was young, he said he grew out braids so he could look like Carmelo Anthony.

Wednesday night Anthony was right there, leaping off the bench with each play bigger than the last, cheering Furguson’s breakout game. OKC’s bench went nuts for the rookie all game.

“There’s nothing like that,” Anthony said of Ferguson’s big night in a blowout win over the Lakers. “There’s no better feeling than that. Knowing how much hard work those guys put in, knowing how hard it is to get minutes in this league.”

All season long,  Furguson’s burn has been limited as he’s been in and out of the Thunder lineup, racking up just 155 minutes total across 22 games. As recently as five days ago was sent down to Oklahoma City’s G-League team so he could get some minutes.

However, with Andre Roberson out Wednesday night in Los Angeles (left knee tendinitis), Furguson got tapped for his first NBA start and then had the game of his life — 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting, six threes and a couple of dunks that had the Staples Center crowd oohing and ahhing.

“You’re in Staples Center, world famous place. You’ve gotta do something amazing,” Ferguson said.

Get that man in the dunk contest — it’s in Staples Center this year, too.

The dunks were impressive, but the threes were bigger — Ferguson was 2-of-16 from three heading into this game, but he was 6-of-9 against the Lakers (who have been terrible on closeouts, letting Ferguson set his feet and get comfortable).

“It looked like an ocean,” Ferguson said of the basket in the second half. “Like throwing a pebble in the ocean. It felt good.”

If you didn’t know who Ferguson was before tonight, you could join a lot of fans in that camp. An athletic wing who had offers from Kansas, North Carolina, and Arizona (among others), he decided to get paid to play overseas in Australia rather than play college ball stateside. He played for a year against men, learned how to be a professional, and while he probably slid down the draft board because of it (the Thunder got him at No. 21) it helped prepare him for life in the NBA.

“I was really happy for him,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “He’s worked really hard, and I think he’s got a very bright future.”

Paul George paid him the biggest compliment of the night.

“The kid is really good, and he reminds me of myself a lot early on in the league, just a sponge trying to take everything in,” George said. “He’s special. He’s a special weapon and a special talent.”

One we could be seeing a lot more of in the near future.

 

 

 

Stephen Curry drains game-winning 3-pointer against Mavericks (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 3, 2018, 11:17 PM EST
The Mavericks went on a 10-0 run in the final three minutes to tie their game against the Warriors.

Half a minute later, Stephen Curry quashed hope of a Dallas comeback.

Curry’s clutch 3-pointer gave Golden State a 125-122 victory. With 32 points on 19 shots in 34 minutes tonight, he has scored 70 points on 36 shots in 60 minutes since returning from injury.

Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie drives for fading game-winner against Timberwolves (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 3, 2018, 10:15 PM EST
Spencer Dinwiddie (26 points and nine assists) scored the Nets’ final six points in their 98-97 win over the Timberwolves tonight.

This stood as the game-winner once Jimmy Butler ran down the clock then missed on the other end.

Watch Celtics fans give Isaiah Thomas a standing ovation (video)

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 3, 2018, 9:26 PM EST
Isaiah Thomas said he expected “all love” from Celtics fans in his return to Boston with the Cavaliers. Jae Crowder, also sent to Cleveland in the Kyrie Irving trade, said he too expected cheers in Boston (while poking at Celtics fans cheering Gordon Hayward, then of the Jazz, last season).

Boston delivered for both former Celtics tonight.

Crowder was warmly welcomed when introduced as a starter:

Then, Thomas – who isn’t playing tonight – got a standing ovation during a timeout:

It’ll probably again be all love when the Cavs visit Boston on Feb. 11 and the Celtics presumably play Thomas’ tribute video. This was a nice start, though.

Isaiah Thomas says he’s good with Celtics president Danny Ainge now

By Dan FeldmanJan 3, 2018, 8:25 PM EST
Isaiah Thomas clearly didn’t want to talk to Danny Ainge when the Celtics president called to inform Thomas he’d been traded to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving. Later, Thomas said he might never talk to Ainge again.

With Thomas returning to Boston for – but not playing in – tonight’s Celtics-Cavs game, apparently tension has cooled.

Thomas, via NBC Sports Boston:

There’s no hard feelings. Only hard feeling is Danny didn’t send me no Christmas card this year.

He sent me the last two years. He could have found my address somehow.

Have I forgiven Danny? He texted me last night. So, yeah, we’re good.

Grudges usually aren’t worth holding. Ainge gave Thomas an opportunity to become an All-Star, and Thomas seized it. It was a mutually beneficial relationship.

Thomas saved his harshest words for former teammate Marcus Smart. NBC Sports Boston:

Thomas:

I love Marcus Smart, even though he flops all the time.