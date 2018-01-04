Getty

Stephen Jackson on NBA marijuana ban: “I smoked my whole career”

By Dane CarbaughJan 4, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
1 Comment

Former NBAer Stephen Jackson won a championship in 2003 with the San Antonio Spurs. Jackson’s career spanned 14 years with eight teams. He’s a vet, and he’s dealt with the rules of the NBA for some time.

But that apparently didn’t stop Jackson from smoking a bit of marijuana after games, despite a league ban against the controlled substance.

Jackson recently told TMZ that he smoked marijuana his entire career, and that he felt the NBA should remove the drug from their banned substances list.

In a video posted to TMZ, Jackson told a videographer following him through an airport that marijuana was helpful in helping him come down after the game.

“Nobody can play high, especially in the NBA — it’s a high-level of competition, and guys are great, so nobody can play high,” said Jackson.

Stack Jack was adamant that nobody should be smoking weed before playing in an NBA game, but that it was only for coming down afterward.

“If anybody says they need to be high during the games they don’t know what the f–k they’re talking about,” said Jackson.

NBA players’ schedules are known to be odd. Guys are up until all hours of the night thanks to flight schedules and the fact that they often don’t get done with the heart-racing activity of playing an NBA game until 9 or 10 p.m.

This, coincidentally, is the reason that you see NBA players on Twitter answering fan questions at 2 a.m. or out at local clubs, since they are often the only thing open when they are wide awake.

It seems unlikely that the NBA takes weed off the banned substances list before the federal government removes it from Schedule I. What this really brings into question is how guys like Jackson were able to circumvent NBA drug testing.

Perhaps we’ll never know.

Referee tells Zaza Pachulia that Warriors got delay of game ‘because you shot such a bad shot’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 4, 2018, 8:14 PM EST
1 Comment

In the Warriors’ win over the Mavericks last night, Zaza Pachulia – while being fouled – biffed a shot off the bottom of the backboard. As Pachulia readied for his free throws, Golden State was called for a delay of game. Pachulia asked why.

Referee Scott Foster

Because you shot such a bad shot. You deserve that delay of game.

If you swished it, it’s not a delay of game.

I’m pretty sure Foster was joking. Pachulia laughed. It seemed the delay of game was actually due to the Warriors’ substitution.

And maybe Foster and Pachulia have a relationship where Foster knew Pachulia would take the remarks with good humor.

But even close friends can’t always tell when each other are in joking moods. It’s not worth risking a misread of the situation here.

Tensions appear to be high between players and referees. I believe one reason is referees not understanding their role on the court.

Players are in the heat of competition. Referees are not. Referees should be mindful and respectful of the difference.

Though this obviously didn’t amount to anything serious, I think it’s indicative of a greater problem.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant top early All-Star voting

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2018, 7:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

If voting ended today (and the media votes agreed, which it likely would with these two), Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant would be the captains picking the All-Star teams.

Those two are the top vote-getters in their conferences as the first round of fan All-Star voting was released by the NBA. However, both of them have a second-place person very close behind them: LeBron James in the East (7,336 votes back) and Stephen Curry in the West (32,287 votes back).

For this year’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles Feb. 18, the NBA has thrown out the old East vs. West All-Star format that had gotten stale and went to a schoolyard drafting of teams format: The top vote-getters in each conference will be the captains and pick the teams. They can choose anyone from any conference — if Durant wanted to pick LeBron instead of Curry, he could. First, the captains will choose from the pool of eight other starters voted in by fans and select media (consider those media votes the Zaza Pachulia insurance, fans almost voted him as a starter last season but the media did not). The coaches will pick the seven reserves from each conference, and the captains will move on to picking from that pool.

There are three frontcourt and two guard starters for each conference. Here is where the first round of voting stands:

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Frontcourt
1 Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 863,416
2 LeBron James (CLE) 856,080
3 Joel Embiid (PHI) 433,161
—————–
4 Kristaps Porzingis (NYK) 359,459
5 Kevin Love (CLE) 221,969
6 Al Horford (BOS) 120,016
7 Jayson Tatum (BOS) 98,586
8 Andre Drummond (DET) 85,374
9 Enes Kanter (NYK) 83,102
10 Dwight Howard (CHA) 57,730

Guards
1 Kyrie Irving (BOS) 802,834
2 DeMar DeRozan (TOR) 259,368
—————
3 Victor Oladipo (IND) 251,886
4 Ben Simmons (PHI) 210,085
5 John Wall (WAS) 175,990
6 Dwyane Wade (CLE) 165,163
7 Isaiah Thomas (CLE) 87,680
8 Kyle Lowry (TOR) 85,070
9 Bradley Beal (WAS) 71,079
10 Jaylen Brown (BOS) 51,562

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Frontcourt
1 Kevin Durant (GSW) 767,402
2 Anthony Davis (NOP) 393,000
3 DeMarcus Cousins (NOP) 356,340
—————
4 Draymond Green (GSW) 325,612
5 Paul George (OKC) 291,495
6 Kawhi Leonard (SAS) 212,650
7 Carmelo Anthony (OKC) 194,239
8 Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 188,240
9 Kyle Kuzma (LAL) 184,338
10 LaMarcus Aldridge (SAS) 153,599

Guards
1 Stephen Curry (GSW) 735,115
2 James Harden (HOU) 602,040
———–
3 Russell Westbrook (OKC) 438,469
4 Klay Thompson (GSW) 359,442
5 Manu Ginobili (SAS) 231,460
6 Chris Paul (HOU) 174,343
7 Damian Lillard (POR) 148,622
8 Lonzo Ball (LAL) 120,817
9 Devin Booker (PHO) 91,562
10 Jimmy Butler (MIN) 88,009

Both Pelicans’ big men Davis and Cousins would start with the Warriors’ Green and the Thunders’ George on the outside looking in. With the West guards, Westbrook would be the guy coming off the bench with Curry and Harden starting (hard to go wrong with any order there). In the East, Sixers rookie Embiid would get the nod over the Knicks’ Porzingis.

Voting runs through midnight on Jan. 15. Fans can vote on the NBA.com voting page, through the NBA app, on Facebook (post the player’s first and last name along with the hashtag #NBAVOTE on your personal Facebook account, Twitter (Tweet, retweet or reply with an NBA player’s first and last name or Twitter handle, along with the hashtag #NBAVOTE, or even on Amazon Alexa (say “Alexa, open NBA All-Star,” and then vote for whoever you want).

PBT Podcast: Deep dive on Toronto Raptors with Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Toronto Raptors have the fourth best record in the NBA and the third best net rating — they outscored opponents by 7.5 points per 100 possessions. That’s better than the Celtics, the Spurs, and the Cavaliers.

But are the Raptors for real?

On paper, it feels like they are. DeMar DeRozan is having his best season (and dropped 52 points the other night), more importantly, Toronto is moving the ball and moving off the ball more, shooting more threes, and they are defending the best they have in years. This is the deepest team in the East.

The question is can they continue that into the playoffs when they face Cleveland or Boston?

Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun joins Kurt Helin of NBC Sports break all that down, discuss the crazy depth of the Raptors, what ownership is thinking, and if team president Masai Ujiri will get fined again for cussing at a playoff game rally.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

Kyle Kuzma on “embarrassing” Lakers’ loss: “We really gave up”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2018, 5:05 PM EST
5 Comments

LOS ANGELES — The Lakers have lost eight in a row, the most recent of those was a thrashing at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night, 133-96. After a slow first quarter, the Thunder got whatever shot they wanted on the Lakers’ defense, and Los Angeles couldn’t string together consistent buckets. It was a horrible sales pitch to Paul George.

All of those issues are a familiar sight to Lakers fans — in those eight losses the Lakers have a bottom four offense and defense compared to the league.

Rookie Kyle Kuzma‘s frustration bubbled over postgame.

“Today was five steps back in my opinion, so something that we need to address, I don’t know, pray, something needs to change for sure…” Kuzma said, sounding like the kind of young leader this team could use (and playing like one more than most, scoring 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting).

“You could see, they got basket after basket, we had no resistance on them on the defensive end and offensive end. When things got tough, we tried to do it individually, and you can’t do that in this league.

“We just flat-out gave out… they took a little lead, and we just went to being selfish on the floor. We didn’t compete on defense. They killed us. … To lose by [nearly] 40, it is pretty embarrassing to be out there.”

Welcome to the roller coaster of rebuilding. The Lakers started playing fast and better than expected defense to start the season — Los Angeles showed real grit — but opponents adapted, offenses adjusted, the Lakers had a few injuries, and the trade rumors around the young team got in their heads. This is not out of the ordinary, Lakers fans just aren’t used to seeing it with their team.

“We have to have grit, whether things are going for us (or not),” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “We have to have grit whether we are missing shots or making shots, that shouldn’t change…

“As a team, coaching staff included, our fans deserve better than that and our organization deserves better than that.”

That’s the right thing to say. Fixing the issues is a lot harder.

 

 