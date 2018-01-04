Report: Spurs tried ‘really, really hard’ to trade for Kyrie Irving

When Kyrie Irving requested a trade last summer – which would take him from the Cavaliers to the Celtics – the Spurs were reportedly among his preferred destinations. In fact, according to one report, San Antonio was his top choice.
And the Spurs were interested. San Antonio even reportedly made an offer.
But lots of teams proposed Irving trades. Some of them were surely lowball offers.
How seriously were the Spurs about trading for Irving?
Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN:
San Antonio tried really, really hard to make a trade for him. And that was the initial goal, to play for Pop. It wasn’t about big market.
I’m not sure how close the Spurs could have come to landing Irving. They had only one elite asset – Kawhi Leonard, whom they weren’t trading. Their next-best player, LaMarcus Aldridge, would have created a logjam with LeBron James, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson.
Perhaps, San Antonio sought a three-team trade. That always makes a deal more complex and therefore less likely to happen, but the Spurs could have tried hard to complete one.
It would have been fascinating to see Irving – who can be high-maintenance – play under Gregg Popovich. It’d also be interesting to hear why the Spurs believed Irving would fit. Irving being the rare young star to become available would be enough for most teams, but in San Antonio – where an especially high premium is placed on culture – that alone wouldn’t have been enough.
Maybe it would have worked seamlessly. Irving is fitting in well in Boston. But whether he would have meshed with the Spurs is a fun “what if?”.
Paul George said he’d be “dumb” to leave the Thunder if they reached the conference finals or upset the Warriors.
Russell Westbrook doesn’t want to take that chance. He called a championship the sales pitch he wants to deliver George entering free agency.
But now George – who keeps at least hinting at a future with the Lakers – is moving away from setting such distinct lines.
George, via ESPN:
“I’ve got a lot to think about,” George told ESPN before the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 133-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. “This summer will be huge. I’ve got a lot to think about. If we’re trending, if we’re going in the right direction, if I feel there is something that we’re building, and there’s a foundation — it would be kind of clueless, just stupid on my behalf to up and leave.
“I’m very conscious that we’re only together for a year so far, and we continue to go in an upward trend. It’s best to stick with what we have and work on building. So, I wouldn’t say it’s championship or bust, or championship and I’m out. It’s all about building. If I like where we’re building or the level that we’re going at, it would be stupid to walk away from that.”
Whether Oklahoma City has built a foundation and in trending upward will probably be in the eye of the beholder. In this case, only George’s assessment will matter.
A key question: What will George set as the initial baseline? If it’s the Thunder’s slow start this season, they already look on track. If it’s their five-game, first-round loss last season, that looks achievable. If it’s the conference finals George already twice reached with the Pacers, that’s a much higher bar.
George has committed to Oklahoma City for the rest of this season. No matter how he precisely decides, whether he stays beyond will clearly depend on how the Thunder perform in the playoffs.
Thunder forward Paul George defended his offseason conversations with Lakers assistant coach Brian Shaw as about only fishing, not Shaw recruiting the star to Los Angeles.
That was odd, because the NBA cited only Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and Lakers president Magic Johnson (for a prior warning) when fining the Lakers for tampering.
Did George – who played for the Pacers when Indiana initiated the tampering inquiry – unwittingly reveal there was more for the league to investigate?
Nope. The league already handled that.
Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:
Paul George and Los Angeles Lakers associate head coach Brian Shaw allowed their private texts and emails to be examined by NBA investigators this past summer, as the league looked into their relationship after George’s former team, the Indiana Pacers, raised concerns about possible tampering.
Multiple sources told ESPN earlier Wednesday that the league’s investigation found no evidence of tampering by Shaw in his relationship with George.
I’m not shocked Shaw’s and George’s emails and texts showed nothing. But how would the league prove what Shaw told George while fishing, anyway? Out on the water isn’t like being on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The Knicks played the Wizards tight in the first half last night.
Until the final couple seconds.
While New York gave up on the play, John Wall chased down an offensive rebound then made a quick buzzer-beating turnaround jumper. That gave the Wizards a two-point lead, and they then thumped the Knicks in the second half to win, 121-103.
Michael Beasley was the main culprit, but no Knick boxed out or tried to run down the rebound. That was bad enough, but that effort proved to be a harbinger.
Why would Paul George leave the Thunder for the Lakers?
Russell Westbrook isn’t a perfect point guard. But unlike Lonzo Ball, who wiped out while trying to help up a teammate, Westbrook can at least competently complete simple tasks like – never mind.