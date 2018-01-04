Paul Pierce doesn’t want Isaiah Thomas’ video tribute same night of jersey retirement

Paul Pierce is getting his jersey retired by the Boston Celtics on February 11, but the team has another plan that same evening.
That night is the first that the Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in which former Boston guard Isaiah Thomas will be active to play. As such, the team is planning a video tribute for Thomas, which Pierce has said he would rather see the team skip.
The Cavaliers and the Celtics met for the first time in 2018 on Wednesday, but Thomas was not active. Thomas asked the team to skip a video tribute, and they decided to move it to the Feb. 11 matchup.
Pierce — who played for the Celtics for 15 seasons — offered that the team could run an Instagram video instead.
“I’m not saying Isaiah shouldn’t get a tribute video … but on Feb. 11, the night I get my jersey retired, I’m not sure I want to look up at the JumboTron and see Isaiah highlights,’ Pierce said Thursday during an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump.
…
“That’s Pierce’s night. But, like, the video tribute ain’t the whole night,” Thomas said. “I just wanted my family to be here to see it. That’s what it came down to. I wanted to be able to play. And I wanted my family to experience the love and appreciation this city and this organization is going to give me on that night. And when my representatives reached out to these guys, [the Celtics] were all for it. They agreed on it.
“I don’t know why [some people are] so mad about it. I’m not taking nothing from Paul Pierce. He did 15 years here so there’s nothing that I can take from him. But if they choose to do it that night, that would be great and I would be honored. And my family and friends can see how much they appreciated me here.”
It would be a bad look for the Celtics to dip on an IT tribute video now, even at the request of Paul Pierce. It seems like Pierce should get over it — he’s having his jersey hung in the stadium forever for goodness sake — but I doubt that happens.
Gerald Green’s 3-point outburst will force Warriors to start thinking about the Rockets
A few days before Christmas, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said that the team was obsessed with ways to beat the Golden State Warriors. That comment caught flack from many sides, mostly due to the audacity of an NBA GM admitting that a large portion of their time was spent trying to beat just one specific opponent.
Indeed, the Rockets roster is built to battle against the Warriors perhaps explicitly. Whatever the case, Warriors coach Steve Kerr responded by saying that the Warriors themselves don’t happen to think about the Rockets.
This cordial back-and-forth prompted several to invoke a famous scene from AMC’s Mad Men in which copywriter Michael Ginsberg tells Don Draper that he pities the handsome ad man. The response from Draper?
“I don’t think about you at all.”
Of course, the context from this moment from the long-hailed TV show often gets lost in the monoculture as it continues to get referenced years after its airing.
The irony is that both Ginsburg and Draper’s comments are vastly untrue. Ginsburg — a counterculture jokester with golden ideas — envies Draper despite all his bloviating to the opposite. And indeed, Draper spent much of Season 5 feeling threatened by Ginsburg’s obvious genius, going so far as to leave the copywriter’s idea for Sno-Ball in a taxi as a means of sabotage — the very issue the two were discussing in the iconic scene.
So when this moment gets referenced, especially as a means to find an analogue in the sports world, it gets used in a way which both satisfies what the forgetful think it represents while simultaneously speaking the truth about the coaches, players, and GMs who speak in platitudes; of simply moving to the next game, taking it one day at a time, and living the now.
It’s all complete nonsense, but no side is supposed to speak the truth. You can play it open or play it coy, but the pack will often to try to bluff one another about their true thoughts.
Kerr and the Warriors are consummate professionals, and although the organization isn’t exactly chocked full of guys who are tight-lipped, they do tend to err on the side of caution when it comes to openly calling out or alerting opponents. Perhaps something in their past has prompted this.
At the same time, it was refreshing when Morey said what was ostensibly the only logical, human response when conversation about the reigning champs comes up and you’re the GM of the challenger in that conference. Yes, we want to beat them. Of course we do. You’d be full of it if you said you were answering truthfully any other way.
Houston has done quite a bit to move toward legitimacy as they try to challenge Golden State. They’ve found a way to masterfully integrate an offense that includes both Chris Paul and James Harden. They’ve jumped eight spots on defense, and are now a Top 10 team in terms of defensive efficiency. They look much better on that side of the ball as well, with Harden looking like he’s turned back the clock to his Oklahoma City days in terms of effort.
Wooooo Chris Paul just broke off former teammate David West and made him leave game with an ankle injury DAMN 🆘 pic.twitter.com/S2RjRH0cA5
So too have roster changes signaled an alignment with Morey’s obsession. When the Rockets took a chance on Gerald Green at the end of December, the 10-year veteran fresh off his couch felt like a bit of a stretch.
But instead, Green has played masterfully. He’s averaging double-digit points per-game while shooting above 50 percent both from the field and from 3-point range. In Thursday night’s matchup against the Warriors, Green was near unstoppable, going 8-of-15 beyond the arc to add 29 points off the bench for the Harden-less Rockets.
How’s that for a complete shot in the dark?
While the Warriors won Thursday’s game, 124-114, the caveats were noticeable. Missing Kevin Durant, Golden State really only took over in the final nine minutes. Before that, it took a near-perfect performance from the Warriors to override the Rockets, who played back cuts and floppy patterns for the Golden State shooters well despite missing Luc Mbah a Moute.
The double-digit win for the Warriors didn’t feel like a defeat until the very end thanks to the likes of Chris Paul and Green. There’s hope yet that we will get to see both teams at full strength in the playoffs as we did in the first game of the year, when the Rockets beat Golden State.
For now, it appears that Morey is making good on his statement of being obsessed with beating the champs any way he can, even if that means pulling a former NBA Dunk Contest champion out of obscurity to shoot unlimited 3-pointers.
The Warriors will need to start thinking about the Rockets if, as they say, they aren’t doing so already. But like with Don Draper, I don’t believe that for a second.
Gerald Green will reportedly have contract guaranteed by Rockets
Gerald Green was absolutely on fire during Thursday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.
Called up off of his couch just a week ago to play for one of the best teams in the Western Conference, Green came out gunning against the reigning NBA champions on Thursday, knocking down nine 3-pointers.
The effort wasn’t enough to offset the absence of James Harden, and the Rockets eventually lost to the Warriors, 124-113.
Still, that apparently won’t stop the team from guaranteeing the rest of Green’s contract. According to ESPN, the team will fully guarantee the rest of Green’s contract for the season.
Via Twitter:
As expected, Rockets plan to guarantee Gerald Green's contract for the season, league sources tell ESPN. Deadline is Sunday. Rockets will waive guard Bobby Brown, sources said. He could return on 10-day deal.
Former NBAer Stephen Jackson won a championship in 2003 with the San Antonio Spurs. Jackson’s career spanned 14 years with eight teams. He’s a vet, and he’s dealt with the rules of the NBA for some time.
But that apparently didn’t stop Jackson from smoking a bit of marijuana after games, despite a league ban against the controlled substance.
Jackson recently told TMZ that he smoked marijuana his entire career, and that he felt the NBA should remove the drug from their banned substances list.
In a video posted to TMZ, Jackson told a videographer following him through an airport that marijuana was helpful in helping him come down after the game.
“Nobody can play high, especially in the NBA — it’s a high-level of competition, and guys are great, so nobody can play high,” said Jackson.
Stack Jack was adamant that nobody should be smoking weed before playing in an NBA game, but that it was only for coming down afterward.
“If anybody says they need to be high during the games they don’t know what the f–k they’re talking about,” said Jackson.
NBA players’ schedules are known to be odd. Guys are up until all hours of the night thanks to flight schedules and the fact that they often don’t get done with the heart-racing activity of playing an NBA game until 9 or 10 p.m.
This, coincidentally, is the reason that you see NBA players on Twitter answering fan questions at 2 a.m. or out at local clubs, since they are often the only thing open when they are wide awake.
It seems unlikely that the NBA takes weed off the banned substances list before the federal government removes it from Schedule I. What this really brings into question is how guys like Jackson were able to circumvent NBA drug testing.
Perhaps we’ll never know.
Referee tells Zaza Pachulia that Warriors got delay of game ‘because you shot such a bad shot’ (video)
In the Warriors’ win over the Mavericks last night, Zaza Pachulia – while being fouled – biffed a shot off the bottom of the backboard. As Pachulia readied for his free throws, Golden State was called for a delay of game. Pachulia asked why.
Referee Scott Foster
Because you shot such a bad shot. You deserve that delay of game.
If you swished it, it’s not a delay of game.
I’m pretty sure Foster was joking. Pachulia laughed. It seemed the delay of game was actually due to the Warriors’ substitution.
And maybe Foster and Pachulia have a relationship where Foster knew Pachulia would take the remarks with good humor.
But even close friends can’t always tell when each other are in joking moods. It’s not worth risking a misread of the situation here.
Tensions appear to be high between players and referees. I believe one reason is referees not understanding their role on the court.
Players are in the heat of competition. Referees are not. Referees should be mindful and respectful of the difference.
Though this obviously didn’t amount to anything serious, I think it’s indicative of a greater problem.