Kyle Kuzma on “embarrassing” Lakers’ loss: “We really gave up”

By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2018, 5:05 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — The Lakers have lost eight in a row, the most recent of those was a thrashing at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night, 133-96. After a slow first quarter, the Thunder got whatever shot they wanted on the Lakers’ defense, and Los Angeles couldn’t string together consistent buckets. It was a horrible sales pitch to Paul George.

All of those issues are a familiar sight to Lakers fans — in those eight losses the Lakers have a bottom four offense and defense compared to the league.

Rookie Kyle Kuzma‘s frustration bubbled over postgame.

“Today was five steps back in my opinion, so something that we need to address, I don’t know, pray, something needs to change for sure…” Kuzma said, sounding like the kind of young leader this team could use (and playing like one more than most, scoring 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting).

“You could see, they got basket after basket, we had no resistance on them on the defensive end and offensive end. When things got tough, we tried to do it individually, and you can’t do that in this league.

“We just flat-out gave out… they took a little lead, and we just went to being selfish on the floor. We didn’t compete on defense. They killed us. … To lose by [nearly] 40, it is pretty embarrassing to be out there.”

Welcome to the roller coaster of rebuilding. The Lakers started playing fast and better than expected defense to start the season — Los Angeles showed real grit — but opponents adapted, offenses adjusted, the Lakers had a few injuries, and the trade rumors around the young team got in their heads. This is not out of the ordinary, Lakers fans just aren’t used to seeing it with their team.

“We have to have grit, whether things are going for us (or not),” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “We have to have grit whether we are missing shots or making shots, that shouldn’t change…

“As a team, coaching staff included, our fans deserve better than that and our organization deserves better than that.”

That’s the right thing to say. Fixing the issues is a lot harder.

 

 

Kristaps Porzingis: ‘I’m tired. I’m tired. I’m so tired right now’

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 4, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
When the Knicks traded Carmelo Anthony, the immediate question in New York became: Was Kristaps Porzingis ready?

Ready to be the face of the franchise in the NBA’s largest market? Ready to be the offensive focal point? Ready to lead his team?

The early answer appeared to be a resounding yes. The Knicks started 6-4, and Porzingis averaged 30 points per game while shooting 51% from the field and 38% on 3-pointers. He established himself as a Most Improved Player candidate.

But New York is 2-7 in its last nine games while Porzingis is averaging just 19 points on 36% from the field and 25% on 3-pointers. He missed a game in that span, one of six he has already missed this season.

After the Knicks lost to the Wizards last night, Porzingis revealed a problem.

Porzingis, via Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“I’m tired, I’m tired, I’m so tired right now,’’ Porzingis said in the visitors’ locker room at Capital One Arena. “I have one day to rest my legs and get back and play better and have more energy and try to bring the team’s energy up. We’re in a tough stretch. The mental part doesn’t help at all. When it’s mentally tough, you don’t have it in you.’’

That’s not encouraging.

Porzingis has already shown problems with durability. He missed 10 and 17 games in his first two NBA seasons. He faded late both years even when on the court. He primarily plays power forward rather than his otherwise-optimal position of center, because he can’t handle the physicality.

Porzingis is just 22. He should get stronger.

But, in the meantime, this is a major impediment to the Knicks winning.

Paul George: If Thunder build foundation and are trending up, it’d be ‘stupid’ to leave

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Dan FeldmanJan 4, 2018, 3:30 PM EST
Paul George said he’d be “dumb” to leave the Thunder if they reached the conference finals or upset the Warriors.

Russell Westbrook doesn’t want to take that chance. He called a championship the sales pitch he wants to deliver George entering free agency.

But now George – who keeps at least hinting at a future with the Lakers – is moving away from setting such distinct lines.

George, via ESPN:

“I’ve got a lot to think about,” George told ESPN before the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 133-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. “This summer will be huge. I’ve got a lot to think about. If we’re trending, if we’re going in the right direction, if I feel there is something that we’re building, and there’s a foundation — it would be kind of clueless, just stupid on my behalf to up and leave.

“I’m very conscious that we’re only together for a year so far, and we continue to go in an upward trend. It’s best to stick with what we have and work on building. So, I wouldn’t say it’s championship or bust, or championship and I’m out. It’s all about building. If I like where we’re building or the level that we’re going at, it would be stupid to walk away from that.”

Whether Oklahoma City has built a foundation and in trending upward will probably be in the eye of the beholder. In this case, only George’s assessment will matter.

A key question: What will George set as the initial baseline? If it’s the Thunder’s slow start this season, they already look on track. If it’s their five-game, first-round loss last season, that looks achievable. If it’s the conference finals George already twice reached with the Pacers, that’s a much higher bar.

George has committed to Oklahoma City for the rest of this season. No matter how he precisely decides, whether he stays beyond will clearly depend on how the Thunder perform in the playoffs.

Report: Spurs tried ‘really, really hard’ to trade for Kyrie Irving

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
By Dan FeldmanJan 4, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
When Kyrie Irving requested a trade last summer – which would take him from the Cavaliers to the Celtics – the Spurs were reportedly among his preferred destinations. In fact, according to one report, San Antonio was his top choice.

And the Spurs were interested. San Antonio even reportedly made an offer.

But lots of teams proposed Irving trades. Some of them were surely lowball offers.

How seriously were the Spurs about trading for Irving?

Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN:

San Antonio tried really, really hard to make a trade for him. And that was the initial goal, to play for Pop. It wasn’t about big market.

I’m not sure how close the Spurs could have come to landing Irving. They had only one elite asset – Kawhi Leonard, whom they weren’t trading. Their next-best player, LaMarcus Aldridge, would have created a logjam with LeBron James, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson.

Perhaps, San Antonio sought a three-team trade. That always makes a deal more complex and therefore less likely to happen, but the Spurs could have tried hard to complete one.

It would have been fascinating to see Irving – who can be high-maintenance – play under Gregg Popovich. It’d also be interesting to hear why the Spurs believed Irving would fit. Irving being the rare young star to become available would be enough for most teams, but in San Antonio – where an especially high premium is placed on culture – that alone wouldn’t have been enough.

Maybe it would have worked seamlessly. Irving is fitting in well in Boston. But whether he would have meshed with the Spurs is a fun “what if?”.

Report: NBA investigated, cleared Lakers assistant Brian Shaw for tampering with Paul George

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 4, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
Thunder forward Paul George defended his offseason conversations with Lakers assistant coach Brian Shaw as about only fishing, not Shaw recruiting the star to Los Angeles.

That was odd, because the NBA cited only Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and Lakers president Magic Johnson (for a prior warning) when fining the Lakers for tampering.

Did George – who played for the Pacers when Indiana initiated the tampering inquiry – unwittingly reveal there was more for the league to investigate?

Nope. The league already handled that.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Paul George and Los Angeles Lakers associate head coach Brian Shaw allowed their private texts and emails to be examined by NBA investigators this past summer, as the league looked into their relationship after George’s former team, the Indiana Pacers, raised concerns about possible tampering.

Multiple sources told ESPN earlier Wednesday that the league’s investigation found no evidence of tampering by Shaw in his relationship with George.

I’m not shocked Shaw’s and George’s emails and texts showed nothing. But how would the league prove what Shaw told George while fishing, anyway? Out on the water isn’t like being on Jimmy Kimmel Live.