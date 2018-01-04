Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant top early All-Star voting

By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2018, 7:31 PM EST
If voting ended today (and the media votes agreed, which it likely would with these two), Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant would be the captains picking the All-Star teams.

Those two are the top vote-getters in their conferences as the first round of fan All-Star voting was released by the NBA. However, both of them have a second-place person very close behind them: LeBron James in the East (7,336 votes back) and Stephen Curry in the West (32,287 votes back).

For this year’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles Feb. 18, the NBA has thrown out the old East vs. West All-Star format that had gotten stale and went to a schoolyard drafting of teams format: The top vote-getters in each conference will be the captains and pick the teams. They can choose anyone from any conference — if Durant wanted to pick LeBron instead of Curry, he could. First, the captains will choose from the pool of eight other starters voted in by fans and select media (consider those media votes the Zaza Pachulia insurance, fans almost voted him as a starter last season but the media did not). The coaches will pick the seven reserves from each conference, and the captains will move on to picking from that pool.

There are three frontcourt and two guard starters for each conference. Here is where the first round of voting stands:

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Frontcourt
1 Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 863,416
2 LeBron James (CLE) 856,080
3 Joel Embiid (PHI) 433,161
—————–
4 Kristaps Porzingis (NYK) 359,459
5 Kevin Love (CLE) 221,969
6 Al Horford (BOS) 120,016
7 Jayson Tatum (BOS) 98,586
8 Andre Drummond (DET) 85,374
9 Enes Kanter (NYK) 83,102
10 Dwight Howard (CHA) 57,730

Guards
1 Kyrie Irving (BOS) 802,834
2 DeMar DeRozan (TOR) 259,368
—————
3 Victor Oladipo (IND) 251,886
4 Ben Simmons (PHI) 210,085
5 John Wall (WAS) 175,990
6 Dwyane Wade (CLE) 165,163
7 Isaiah Thomas (CLE) 87,680
8 Kyle Lowry (TOR) 85,070
9 Bradley Beal (WAS) 71,079
10 Jaylen Brown (BOS) 51,562

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Frontcourt
1 Kevin Durant (GSW) 767,402
2 Anthony Davis (NOP) 393,000
3 DeMarcus Cousins (NOP) 356,340
—————
4 Draymond Green (GSW) 325,612
5 Paul George (OKC) 291,495
6 Kawhi Leonard (SAS) 212,650
7 Carmelo Anthony (OKC) 194,239
8 Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 188,240
9 Kyle Kuzma (LAL) 184,338
10 LaMarcus Aldridge (SAS) 153,599

Guards
1 Stephen Curry (GSW) 735,115
2 James Harden (HOU) 602,040
———–
3 Russell Westbrook (OKC) 438,469
4 Klay Thompson (GSW) 359,442
5 Manu Ginobili (SAS) 231,460
6 Chris Paul (HOU) 174,343
7 Damian Lillard (POR) 148,622
8 Lonzo Ball (LAL) 120,817
9 Devin Booker (PHO) 91,562
10 Jimmy Butler (MIN) 88,009

Both Pelicans’ big men Davis and Cousins would start with the Warriors’ Green and the Thunders’ George on the outside looking in. With the West guards, Westbrook would be the guy coming off the bench with Curry and Harden starting (hard to go wrong with any order there). In the East, Sixers rookie Embiid would get the nod over the Knicks’ Porzingis.

Voting runs through midnight on Jan. 15. Fans can vote on the NBA.com voting page, through the NBA app, on Facebook (post the player’s first and last name along with the hashtag #NBAVOTE on your personal Facebook account, Twitter (Tweet, retweet or reply with an NBA player’s first and last name or Twitter handle, along with the hashtag #NBAVOTE, or even on Amazon Alexa (say “Alexa, open NBA All-Star,” and then vote for whoever you want).

PBT Podcast: Deep dive on Toronto Raptors with Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun

By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
The Toronto Raptors have the fourth best record in the NBA and the third best net rating — they outscored opponents by 7.5 points per 100 possessions. That’s better than the Celtics, the Spurs, and the Cavaliers.

But are the Raptors for real?

On paper, it feels like they are. DeMar DeRozan is having his best season (and dropped 52 points the other night), more importantly, Toronto is moving the ball and moving off the ball more, shooting more threes, and they are defending the best they have in years. This is the deepest team in the East.

The question is can they continue that into the playoffs when they face Cleveland or Boston?

Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun joins Kurt Helin of NBC Sports break all that down, discuss the crazy depth of the Raptors, what ownership is thinking, and if team president Masai Ujiri will get fined again for cussing at a playoff game rally.

Kyle Kuzma on "embarrassing" Lakers' loss: "We really gave up"

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2018, 5:05 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — The Lakers have lost eight in a row, the most recent of those was a thrashing at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night, 133-96. After a slow first quarter, the Thunder got whatever shot they wanted on the Lakers’ defense, and Los Angeles couldn’t string together consistent buckets. It was a horrible sales pitch to Paul George.

All of those issues are a familiar sight to Lakers fans — in those eight losses the Lakers have a bottom four offense and defense compared to the league.

Rookie Kyle Kuzma‘s frustration bubbled over postgame.

“Today was five steps back in my opinion, so something that we need to address, I don’t know, pray, something needs to change for sure…” Kuzma said, sounding like the kind of young leader this team could use (and playing like one more than most, scoring 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting).

“You could see, they got basket after basket, we had no resistance on them on the defensive end and offensive end. When things got tough, we tried to do it individually, and you can’t do that in this league.

“We just flat-out gave out… they took a little lead, and we just went to being selfish on the floor. We didn’t compete on defense. They killed us. … To lose by [nearly] 40, it is pretty embarrassing to be out there.”

Welcome to the roller coaster of rebuilding. The Lakers started playing fast and better than expected defense to start the season — Los Angeles showed real grit — but opponents adapted, offenses adjusted, the Lakers had a few injuries, and the trade rumors around the young team got in their heads. This is not out of the ordinary, Lakers fans just aren’t used to seeing it with their team.

“We have to have grit, whether things are going for us (or not),” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “We have to have grit whether we are missing shots or making shots, that shouldn’t change…

“As a team, coaching staff included, our fans deserve better than that and our organization deserves better than that.”

That’s the right thing to say. Fixing the issues is a lot harder.

 

 

Kristaps Porzingis: 'I'm tired. I'm tired. I'm so tired right now'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 4, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
When the Knicks traded Carmelo Anthony, the immediate question in New York became: Was Kristaps Porzingis ready?

Ready to be the face of the franchise in the NBA’s largest market? Ready to be the offensive focal point? Ready to lead his team?

The early answer appeared to be a resounding yes. The Knicks started 6-4, and Porzingis averaged 30 points per game while shooting 51% from the field and 38% on 3-pointers. He established himself as a Most Improved Player candidate.

But New York is 2-7 in its last nine games while Porzingis is averaging just 19 points on 36% from the field and 25% on 3-pointers. He missed a game in that span, one of six he has already missed this season.

After the Knicks lost to the Wizards last night, Porzingis revealed a problem.

Porzingis, via Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“I’m tired, I’m tired, I’m so tired right now,’’ Porzingis said in the visitors’ locker room at Capital One Arena. “I have one day to rest my legs and get back and play better and have more energy and try to bring the team’s energy up. We’re in a tough stretch. The mental part doesn’t help at all. When it’s mentally tough, you don’t have it in you.’’

That’s not encouraging.

Porzingis has already shown problems with durability. He missed 10 and 17 games in his first two NBA seasons. He faded late both years even when on the court. He primarily plays power forward rather than his otherwise-optimal position of center, because he can’t handle the physicality.

Porzingis is just 22. He should get stronger.

But, in the meantime, this is a major impediment to the Knicks winning.

Paul George: If Thunder build foundation and are trending up, it'd be 'stupid' to leave

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Dan FeldmanJan 4, 2018, 3:30 PM EST
Paul George said he’d be “dumb” to leave the Thunder if they reached the conference finals or upset the Warriors.

Russell Westbrook doesn’t want to take that chance. He called a championship the sales pitch he wants to deliver George entering free agency.

But now George – who keeps at least hinting at a future with the Lakers – is moving away from setting such distinct lines.

George, via ESPN:

“I’ve got a lot to think about,” George told ESPN before the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 133-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. “This summer will be huge. I’ve got a lot to think about. If we’re trending, if we’re going in the right direction, if I feel there is something that we’re building, and there’s a foundation — it would be kind of clueless, just stupid on my behalf to up and leave.

“I’m very conscious that we’re only together for a year so far, and we continue to go in an upward trend. It’s best to stick with what we have and work on building. So, I wouldn’t say it’s championship or bust, or championship and I’m out. It’s all about building. If I like where we’re building or the level that we’re going at, it would be stupid to walk away from that.”

Whether Oklahoma City has built a foundation and in trending upward will probably be in the eye of the beholder. In this case, only George’s assessment will matter.

A key question: What will George set as the initial baseline? If it’s the Thunder’s slow start this season, they already look on track. If it’s their five-game, first-round loss last season, that looks achievable. If it’s the conference finals George already twice reached with the Pacers, that’s a much higher bar.

George has committed to Oklahoma City for the rest of this season. No matter how he precisely decides, whether he stays beyond will clearly depend on how the Thunder perform in the playoffs.