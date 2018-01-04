AP

Gerald Green will reportedly have contract guaranteed by Rockets

By Dane CarbaughJan 4, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
Gerald Green was absolutely on fire during Thursday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Called up off of his couch just a week ago to play for one of the best teams in the Western Conference, Green came out gunning against the reigning NBA champions on Thursday, knocking down nine 3-pointers.

The effort wasn’t enough to offset the absence of James Harden, and the Rockets eventually lost to the Warriors, 124-113.

Still, that apparently won’t stop the team from guaranteeing the rest of Green’s contract. According to ESPN, the team will fully guarantee the rest of Green’s contract for the season.

Green signed a one-year, minimum salary deal to head to Houston. Nice to see the 10-year veteran and get some play for one of the best teams in the league.

No doubt the Rockets are hoping that Green’s hot shooting hand remains.

Paul Pierce doesn’t want Isaiah Thomas’ video tribute same night of jersey retirement

By Dane CarbaughJan 4, 2018, 10:52 PM EST
Paul Pierce is getting his jersey retired by the Boston Celtics on February 11, but the team has another plan that same evening.

That night is the first that the Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in which former Boston guard Isaiah Thomas will be active to play. As such, the team is planning a video tribute for Thomas, which Pierce has said he would rather see the team skip.

The Cavaliers and the Celtics met for the first time in 2018 on Wednesday, but Thomas was not active. Thomas asked the team to skip a video tribute, and they decided to move it to the Feb. 11 matchup.

Pierce — who played for the Celtics for 15 seasons — offered that the team could run an Instagram video instead.

“I’m not saying Isaiah shouldn’t get a tribute video … but on Feb. 11, the night I get my jersey retired, I’m not sure I want to look up at the JumboTron and see Isaiah highlights,’ Pierce said Thursday during an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump.

“That’s Pierce’s night. But, like, the video tribute ain’t the whole night,” Thomas said. “I just wanted my family to be here to see it. That’s what it came down to. I wanted to be able to play. And I wanted my family to experience the love and appreciation this city and this organization is going to give me on that night. And when my representatives reached out to these guys, [the Celtics] were all for it. They agreed on it.

“I don’t know why [some people are] so mad about it. I’m not taking nothing from Paul Pierce. He did 15 years here so there’s nothing that I can take from him. But if they choose to do it that night, that would be great and I would be honored. And my family and friends can see how much they appreciated me here.”

It would be a bad look for the Celtics to dip on an IT tribute video now, even at the request of Paul Pierce. It seems like Pierce should get over it — he’s having his jersey hung in the stadium forever for goodness sake — but I doubt that happens.

Stephen Jackson on NBA marijuana ban: “I smoked my whole career”

By Dane CarbaughJan 4, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
Former NBAer Stephen Jackson won a championship in 2003 with the San Antonio Spurs. Jackson’s career spanned 14 years with eight teams. He’s a vet, and he’s dealt with the rules of the NBA for some time.

But that apparently didn’t stop Jackson from smoking a bit of marijuana after games, despite a league ban against the controlled substance.

Jackson recently told TMZ that he smoked marijuana his entire career, and that he felt the NBA should remove the drug from their banned substances list.

In a video posted to TMZ, Jackson told a videographer following him through an airport that marijuana was helpful in helping him come down after the game.

“Nobody can play high, especially in the NBA — it’s a high-level of competition, and guys are great, so nobody can play high,” said Jackson.

Stack Jack was adamant that nobody should be smoking weed before playing in an NBA game, but that it was only for coming down afterward.

“If anybody says they need to be high during the games they don’t know what the f–k they’re talking about,” said Jackson.

NBA players’ schedules are known to be odd. Guys are up until all hours of the night thanks to flight schedules and the fact that they often don’t get done with the heart-racing activity of playing an NBA game until 9 or 10 p.m.

This, coincidentally, is the reason that you see NBA players on Twitter answering fan questions at 2 a.m. or out at local clubs, since they are often the only thing open when they are wide awake.

It seems unlikely that the NBA takes weed off the banned substances list before the federal government removes it from Schedule I. What this really brings into question is how guys like Jackson were able to circumvent NBA drug testing.

Perhaps we’ll never know.

Referee tells Zaza Pachulia that Warriors got delay of game ‘because you shot such a bad shot’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 4, 2018, 8:14 PM EST
In the Warriors’ win over the Mavericks last night, Zaza Pachulia – while being fouled – biffed a shot off the bottom of the backboard. As Pachulia readied for his free throws, Golden State was called for a delay of game. Pachulia asked why.

Referee Scott Foster

Because you shot such a bad shot. You deserve that delay of game.

If you swished it, it’s not a delay of game.

I’m pretty sure Foster was joking. Pachulia laughed. It seemed the delay of game was actually due to the Warriors’ substitution.

And maybe Foster and Pachulia have a relationship where Foster knew Pachulia would take the remarks with good humor.

But even close friends can’t always tell when each other are in joking moods. It’s not worth risking a misread of the situation here.

Tensions appear to be high between players and referees. I believe one reason is referees not understanding their role on the court.

Players are in the heat of competition. Referees are not. Referees should be mindful and respectful of the difference.

Though this obviously didn’t amount to anything serious, I think it’s indicative of a greater problem.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant top early All-Star voting

By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2018, 7:31 PM EST
If voting ended today (and the media votes agreed, which it likely would with these two), Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant would be the captains picking the All-Star teams.

Those two are the top vote-getters in their conferences as the first round of fan All-Star voting was released by the NBA. However, both of them have a second-place person very close behind them: LeBron James in the East (7,336 votes back) and Stephen Curry in the West (32,287 votes back).

For this year’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles Feb. 18, the NBA has thrown out the old East vs. West All-Star format that had gotten stale and went to a schoolyard drafting of teams format: The top vote-getters in each conference will be the captains and pick the teams. They can choose anyone from any conference — if Durant wanted to pick LeBron instead of Curry, he could. First, the captains will choose from the pool of eight other starters voted in by fans and select media (consider those media votes the Zaza Pachulia insurance, fans almost voted him as a starter last season but the media did not). The coaches will pick the seven reserves from each conference, and the captains will move on to picking from that pool.

There are three frontcourt and two guard starters for each conference. Here is where the first round of voting stands:

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Frontcourt
1 Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 863,416
2 LeBron James (CLE) 856,080
3 Joel Embiid (PHI) 433,161
—————–
4 Kristaps Porzingis (NYK) 359,459
5 Kevin Love (CLE) 221,969
6 Al Horford (BOS) 120,016
7 Jayson Tatum (BOS) 98,586
8 Andre Drummond (DET) 85,374
9 Enes Kanter (NYK) 83,102
10 Dwight Howard (CHA) 57,730

Guards
1 Kyrie Irving (BOS) 802,834
2 DeMar DeRozan (TOR) 259,368
—————
3 Victor Oladipo (IND) 251,886
4 Ben Simmons (PHI) 210,085
5 John Wall (WAS) 175,990
6 Dwyane Wade (CLE) 165,163
7 Isaiah Thomas (CLE) 87,680
8 Kyle Lowry (TOR) 85,070
9 Bradley Beal (WAS) 71,079
10 Jaylen Brown (BOS) 51,562

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Frontcourt
1 Kevin Durant (GSW) 767,402
2 Anthony Davis (NOP) 393,000
3 DeMarcus Cousins (NOP) 356,340
—————
4 Draymond Green (GSW) 325,612
5 Paul George (OKC) 291,495
6 Kawhi Leonard (SAS) 212,650
7 Carmelo Anthony (OKC) 194,239
8 Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 188,240
9 Kyle Kuzma (LAL) 184,338
10 LaMarcus Aldridge (SAS) 153,599

Guards
1 Stephen Curry (GSW) 735,115
2 James Harden (HOU) 602,040
———–
3 Russell Westbrook (OKC) 438,469
4 Klay Thompson (GSW) 359,442
5 Manu Ginobili (SAS) 231,460
6 Chris Paul (HOU) 174,343
7 Damian Lillard (POR) 148,622
8 Lonzo Ball (LAL) 120,817
9 Devin Booker (PHO) 91,562
10 Jimmy Butler (MIN) 88,009

Both Pelicans’ big men Davis and Cousins would start with the Warriors’ Green and the Thunders’ George on the outside looking in. With the West guards, Westbrook would be the guy coming off the bench with Curry and Harden starting (hard to go wrong with any order there). In the East, Sixers rookie Embiid would get the nod over the Knicks’ Porzingis.

Voting runs through midnight on Jan. 15. Fans can vote on the NBA.com voting page, through the NBA app, on Facebook (post the player’s first and last name along with the hashtag #NBAVOTE on your personal Facebook account, Twitter (Tweet, retweet or reply with an NBA player’s first and last name or Twitter handle, along with the hashtag #NBAVOTE, or even on Amazon Alexa (say “Alexa, open NBA All-Star,” and then vote for whoever you want).