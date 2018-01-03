Getty Images

Three Things to Know: Isaiah Thomas everything Cavaliers could have hoped in return

By Kurt HelinJan 3, 2018, 7:54 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Isaiah Thomas scores 17 points in 19 minutes in return, is everything Cavaliers could have hoped in return. The consensus of scouts and executives around the league is that we probably saw peak Isaiah Thomas last season (when he was an All-NBA player who was fifth in MVP voting), that the hip injury that sidelined him for the first couple months of the season would take away some of the explosiveness and shifty lateral mobility that made him such a scoring threat. The question was how far off his peak would he be? Would the Cavaliers get 90 percent of Thomas? 80 percent?

One game is not going to answer that question, but the Thomas that took to the court with 4:32 left in the first quarter (to a standing ovation) Tuesday night looked good — he did not hesitate to pull up from three, he attacked the rim (even getting knocked down once), and in 19 minutes of play had 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Thomas’ debut was everything the Cavaliers could have hoped.

Cleveland went on to get the win 127-110, LeBron James led the way with 24 points and six Cavs players got into double figures.

Athletically, Thomas looked good and at least close to his old self. Time will tell, and the Cavaliers will bring him along cautiously (he is not playing in the back-to-back in Boston Wednesday). Tuesday night was promising — and the Cavaliers need that. First, because they need another playmaker who can spell LeBron for a stretch — he is tied with Andrew Wiggins for most minutes played in the league this season. Also, the Cavaliers have maybe the toughest schedule in the NBA in December — 12 opponents who are over .500 — and they need all the scoring they can get.

By the way, Damian Lillard returned in that game, too. He had missed five games with a tweaked hamstring and dropped 25 on 15 shots in the loss, hitting 6-of-9 from three. Lillard did his damage from three, only getting to the rim once and shooting more than usual from the midrange (a credit to the Cavaliers defense more than anything). It felt like a normal Blazers game: Lillard and C.J. McCollum against the world. That was not enough on Tuesday.

2) Kawhi Leonard’s comeback looks nearly complete — 25 points in 30 minutes vs. Knicks. Gregg Popovich and the Spurs have been easing Kawhi Leonard back from the quad injury that sidelined him to start the season, but the training wheels seem to be coming off.

Leonard set the tone from the start at Madison Square Garden Tuesday and finished the night with 25 points on 8-of-20 shooting (his efficiency is not yet up to where it was last season) in 30 minutes of play. His catch-and-shoot rhythm and touch are not back yet, but he was getting his shots and when the double-teams came his recognition and passing were on.

LaMarcus Aldridge continues to play like an All-Star, scoring 29 points and carving up the Knicks front line all night. Aldridge is getting to his spots on the floor (having Leonard back as a threat helps with those matchups and spacing), and when he does he’s almost unstoppable.

3) Manu Ginobili’s alley-oop pass goes in for three, referees miss it and things get weird. Manu Ginobili is so good at alley-oop passes he doesn’t need the finisher.

This is the play everyone is talking about from Tuesday night — Manu Ginobili tries to throw a lob entry pass to the fronted LaMarcus Aldridge, but instead throws it through the rim — but it bounces through the rim at a strange angle, the referees miss it and play just continues on.

When play stopped the Spurs protested (including Gregg Popovich, who admitted he didn’t see it when it happened, he was just going off what his assistant coaches said), the referees conferred, then decided it was a two, then eventually reviewed the tape and got the call right (this is why there should be instant replay). It was just a bizarre play. The pass/shot hit the back of the rim and came out at a strange angle, Michael Beasley grabbed it like it didn’t go in, and none of the three officials blinked.

Also out of this one, Gregg Popovich now fifth on coaching win list — passing George Karl — after Spurs beat Knicks.

Craig Sager II says he and his sisters were left out of late father’s will

By Dane CarbaughJan 3, 2018, 12:45 AM EST
Craig Sager was a favorite on NBA sidelines for his wacky suit choices and joyful demeanor. His death following a lengthy battle with cancer in 2016 was one of the biggest stories in sports that year, and a blow felt by many around the league.

That’s why it was tough to see that Sager’s son, Craig Sager II, said that he and his sisters had been left out of his father’s will.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sager said that he had been served with a summons to appear in court — for what specific reason it’s not clear — despite the fact that he and his siblings were not part of his father’s will.

Context could be had via social media from Sager, his sister Kacy, and others.

Via Twitter:

It’s always best to let family matters be just that, but there has to be some reason that the Sagers decided to voice their concerns on Twitter. Sager Sr. seemed close with his children publicly, so the story certainly has more to it.

Here’s hoping they get the resolution they desire.

Marquese Chriss, Dennis Schroder team up to win game for Suns (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJan 2, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
To be fair, the Atlanta Hawks squandered this game in heroic fashion down the stretch. But they could not have done that without a game-saving block from Marquese Chriss, which is an important detail.

So let’s get to this tire fire ending out West.

The critical sequence in Tuesday night’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns came with 12 seconds to go and the Suns leading by one point, 102-101. Devin Booker had just made three free throws, and the Hawks called a timeout.

After Atlanta inbounded the ball, Chriss actually appeared to misplay a pick-and-roll, staying high while Taurean Prince rolled to the hoop.

Chriss recovered, and blocked Prince at the rim with just six seconds to go.

Atlanta had to foul Booker after the rebound, sending him to the line to extend the game. Booker made two free throws, pushing it to 104-101.

Needing a 3-pointer, Atlanta’s Dennis Schroder decided to instead drive to the bucket and get the quick two points. The only problem with that?

The Hawks had just six seconds to play, and three seconds to go when Schroder actually took his shot.

That’s an incredible moment in clock management, and an even worse bounce for the Hawks on the layup.

Phoenix beat the Hawks, 104-103.

Paul George on Lakers comments: “no regrets at all” (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJan 2, 2018, 11:45 PM EST
Paul George put the Indiana Pacers at a bit of a disadvantage in 2017 when word came out that he was looking to opt out and leave the team.

Indiana’s trade leverage was severely weakened, although given the way Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis have played for the team, it’s shaken out better than expected for the Pacers.

Still, George had reportedly told friends that he wanted to join the Los Angeles Lakers before he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, something which didn’t sit right with those around the league.

Even further, the Lakers got in trouble for tampering with George thanks to actions by both GM Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson.

Now, it appears that George has no regrets about his comments regarding LA:

One could assume that George has no reservations about his comments becoming public because it wasn’t him that was fined, and because LA will likely still pursue George when he inevitably opts out of his player option this summer.

Manu Ginobili throws alley-oop, refs don’t realize it went through hoop (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJan 2, 2018, 10:30 PM EST
Manu Ginobili was trying to throw an alley-oop to LaMarcus Aldridge on Tuesday night as the San Antonio Spurs took on the New York Knicks.

That’s the normal part. From there, it got a little weird.

The play came in the waning seconds of the third quarter at MSG. In a high-low play, Ginobili sent an arcing pass from the top of the key down to Aldridge, who was being fronted in the paint.

Ginobili’s pass actually went high enough to go through the basket, but it came out at an angle such that officials didn’t realize it had actually gone through the net.

The Knicks were allowed to grab the ball and change possession until the Spurs finally yelled at them to take a look at the replay:

Referees gave the basket to the Spurs after a review, as they should have in the first place.