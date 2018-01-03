Stephen Curry drains game-winning 3-pointer against Mavericks (video)

The Mavericks went on a 10-0 run in the final three minutes to tie their game against the Warriors.
Half a minute later, Stephen Curry quashed hope of a Dallas comeback.
Curry’s clutch 3-pointer gave Golden State a 125-122 victory. With 32 points on 19 shots in 34 minutes tonight, he has scored 70 points on 36 shots in 60 minutes since returning from injury.
Spencer Dinwiddie (26 points and nine assists) scored the Nets’ final six points in their 98-97 win over the Timberwolves tonight.
This stood as the game-winner once Jimmy Butler ran down the clock then missed on the other end.
Isaiah Thomas said he expected “all love” from Celtics fans in his return to Boston with the Cavaliers. Jae Crowder, also sent to Cleveland in the Kyrie Irving trade, said he too expected cheers in Boston (while poking at Celtics fans cheering Gordon Hayward, then of the Jazz, last season).
Boston delivered for both former Celtics tonight.
Crowder was warmly welcomed when introduced as a starter:
Then, Thomas – who isn’t playing tonight – got a standing ovation during a timeout:
It’ll probably again be all love when the Cavs visit Boston on Feb. 11 and the Celtics presumably play Thomas’ tribute video. This was a nice start, though.
Isaiah Thomas clearly didn’t want to talk to Danny Ainge when the Celtics president called to inform Thomas he’d been traded to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving. Later, Thomas said he might never talk to Ainge again.
With Thomas returning to Boston for – but not playing in – tonight’s Celtics-Cavs game, apparently tension has cooled.
Thomas, via NBC Sports Boston:
There’s no hard feelings. Only hard feeling is Danny didn’t send me no Christmas card this year.
He sent me the last two years. He could have found my address somehow.
Have I forgiven Danny? He texted me last night. So, yeah, we’re good.
Grudges usually aren’t worth holding. Ainge gave Thomas an opportunity to become an All-Star, and Thomas seized it. It was a mutually beneficial relationship.
Thomas saved his harshest words for former teammate Marcus Smart. NBC Sports Boston:
Thomas:
I love Marcus Smart, even though he flops all the time.
Emeka Okafor is a 35-year-old, former No. 2 pick who earned about $90 million in nine NBA seasons.
Yet, despite not playing in the NBA in more than four years, he badly wants to return.
How badly?
This badly:
At least the Delaware 87ers’ SpongeBob SquarePants uniforms don’t look as bad in action, when the tie placement is less noticeable:
And at least they benefit a good cause: