Stephen Curry drains game-winning 3-pointer against Mavericks (video)

Isaiah Thomas said he expected “all love” from Celtics fans in his return to Boston with the Cavaliers. Jae Crowder, also sent to Cleveland in the Kyrie Irving trade, said he too expected cheers in Boston (while poking at Celtics fans cheering Gordon Hayward, then of the Jazz, last season).

Boston delivered for both former Celtics tonight.

Crowder was warmly welcomed when introduced as a starter:

Then, Thomas – who isn’t playing tonight – got a standing ovation during a timeout:

It’ll probably again be all love when the Cavs visit Boston on Feb. 11 and the Celtics presumably play Thomas’ tribute video. This was a nice start, though.