Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie drives for fading game-winner against Timberwolves (video)

Spencer Dinwiddie (26 points and nine assists) scored the Nets’ final six points in their 98-97 win over the Timberwolves tonight.
This stood as the game-winner once Jimmy Butler ran down the clock then missed on the other end.
Isaiah Thomas said he expected “all love” from Celtics fans in his return to Boston with the Cavaliers. Jae Crowder, also sent to Cleveland in the Kyrie Irving trade, said he too expected cheers in Boston (while poking at Celtics fans cheering Gordon Hayward, then of the Jazz, last season).
Boston delivered for both former Celtics tonight.
Crowder was warmly welcomed when introduced as a starter:
Then, Thomas – who isn’t playing tonight – got a standing ovation during a timeout:
It’ll probably again be all love when the Cavs visit Boston on Feb. 11 and the Celtics presumably play Thomas’ tribute video. This was a nice start, though.
Isaiah Thomas clearly didn’t want to talk to Danny Ainge when the Celtics president called to inform Thomas he’d been traded to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving. Later, Thomas said he might never talk to Ainge again.
With Thomas returning to Boston for – but not playing in – tonight’s Celtics-Cavs game, apparently tension has cooled.
Thomas, via NBC Sports Boston:
There’s no hard feelings. Only hard feeling is Danny didn’t send me no Christmas card this year.
He sent me the last two years. He could have found my address somehow.
Have I forgiven Danny? He texted me last night. So, yeah, we’re good.
Grudges usually aren’t worth holding. Ainge gave Thomas an opportunity to become an All-Star, and Thomas seized it. It was a mutually beneficial relationship.
Thomas saved his harshest words for former teammate Marcus Smart. NBC Sports Boston:
Thomas:
I love Marcus Smart, even though he flops all the time.
Emeka Okafor is a 35-year-old, former No. 2 pick who earned about $90 million in nine NBA seasons.
Yet, despite not playing in the NBA in more than four years, he badly wants to return.
How badly?
This badly:
At least the Delaware 87ers’ SpongeBob SquarePants uniforms don’t look as bad in action, when the tie placement is less noticeable:
And at least they benefit a good cause:
Jackie MacMullan’s fantastic feature for ESPN revealed plenty about Kyrie Irving‘s exit from Cleveland – how they tried to trade him even before his request, how they sought – and were denied – a long-term commitment from LeBron James.
But this anecdote might be the lasting memory of the story (which, again, you should read in full).
MacMullan:
During a rare practice in the middle of last season, coach Tyronn Lue, who was standing next to assistant coach and Irving confidant Phil Handy, called out to his young point guard.
“Ky,” Lue said, “I want you to play a little faster.”
“Why?” Irving asked.
“Because if we play faster, we get shots off easier.”
“I don’t need to play faster to get my shot off,” Irving replied. “I can do that anytime.”
“I’m not talking about your shot. I’m talking about RJ and JR,” Lue said, citing teammates Richard Jefferson and Smith.
“Well, that’s No. 23’s job,” Irving replied, referring to James.
According to members of the Cavs organization who witnessed the exchange, Lue ended the conversation by walking away, shaking his head.
Both Lue and Handy, whom Irving affectionately calls his “OG,” confirmed the incident but declined to elaborate. “Kyrie is a great player,” Lue says. “Please tell him I wish him the best.”
Irving, for his part, laments the fact that his conversation with Lue ended without a resolution. “At that time, we had probably lost a few [games],” Irving says now. “[Lue] is coming up to me and saying, ‘We’ve got to play faster,’ and I probably wasn’t willing to accept it at the time. So maybe I’d like a do-over on that.
“But those conversations go on every day in the NBA. In this case, instead of those things being addressed so you can move forward, it gets held on to, and it becomes a big thing. I was trying to figure out where I fit in and at the same time asking myself, ‘What’s best for the team?’ Sometimes, I didn’t know the answer. I had to figure it out on my own. It wasn’t like I was getting answers from everyone else.”
You should play faster. To get better shots. For your teammates.
Maybe Irving recalls the details of the story differently, but those sure sound like answers to me.
And, “That’s No. 23’s job”? What a perfect illustration of a chilly relationship.