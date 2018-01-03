Isaiah Thomas says he’s good with Celtics president Danny Ainge now

Isaiah Thomas clearly didn’t want to talk to Danny Ainge when the Celtics president called to inform Thomas he’d been traded to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving. Later, Thomas said he might never talk to Ainge again.

With Thomas returning to Boston for – but not playing in – tonight’s Celtics-Cavs game, apparently tension has cooled.

Thomas, via NBC Sports Boston:

There’s no hard feelings. Only hard feeling is Danny didn’t send me no Christmas card this year.

He sent me the last two years. He could have found my address somehow.

Have I forgiven Danny? He texted me last night. So, yeah, we’re good.

Grudges usually aren’t worth holding. Ainge gave Thomas an opportunity to become an All-Star, and Thomas seized it. It was a mutually beneficial relationship.

Thomas saved his harshest words for former teammate Marcus Smart. NBC Sports Boston:

Thomas:

I love Marcus Smart, even though he flops all the time.

Emeka Okafor models 76ers’ minor-league team’s SpongeBob SquarePants uniform (photo)

Emeka Okafor is a 35-year-old, former No. 2 pick who earned about $90 million in nine NBA seasons.

Yet, despite not playing in the NBA in more than four years, he badly wants to return.

How badly?

This badly:

At least the Delaware 87ers’ SpongeBob SquarePants uniforms don’t look as bad in action, when the tie placement is less noticeable:

And at least they benefit a good cause:

The time Kyrie Irving responded to coaching advice with: ‘That’s No. 23’s job’

Jackie MacMullan’s fantastic feature for ESPN revealed plenty about Kyrie Irving‘s exit from Cleveland – how they tried to trade him even before his request, how they sought – and were denied – a long-term commitment from LeBron James.

But this anecdote might be the lasting memory of the story (which, again, you should read in full).

MacMullan:

During a rare practice in the middle of last season, coach Tyronn Lue, who was standing next to assistant coach and Irving confidant Phil Handy, called out to his young point guard.

“Ky,” Lue said, “I want you to play a little faster.”

“Why?” Irving asked.

“Because if we play faster, we get shots off easier.”

“I don’t need to play faster to get my shot off,” Irving replied. “I can do that anytime.”

“I’m not talking about your shot. I’m talking about RJ and JR,” Lue said, citing teammates Richard Jefferson and Smith.

“Well, that’s No. 23’s job,” Irving replied, referring to James.

According to members of the Cavs organization who witnessed the exchange, Lue ended the conversation by walking away, shaking his head.

Both Lue and Handy, whom Irving affectionately calls his “OG,” confirmed the incident but declined to elaborate. “Kyrie is a great player,” Lue says. “Please tell him I wish him the best.”

Irving, for his part, laments the fact that his conversation with Lue ended without a resolution. “At that time, we had probably lost a few [games],” Irving says now. “[Lue] is coming up to me and saying, ‘We’ve got to play faster,’ and I probably wasn’t willing to accept it at the time. So maybe I’d like a do-over on that.

“But those conversations go on every day in the NBA. In this case, instead of those things being addressed so you can move forward, it gets held on to, and it becomes a big thing. I was trying to figure out where I fit in and at the same time asking myself, ‘What’s best for the team?’ Sometimes, I didn’t know the answer. I had to figure it out on my own. It wasn’t like I was getting answers from everyone else.”

You should play faster. To get better shots. For your teammates.

Maybe Irving recalls the details of the story differently, but those sure sound like answers to me.

And, “That’s No. 23’s job”? What a perfect illustration of a chilly relationship.

Michael Beasley’s shot spins around rim five (!) times before falling (video)

It’s so fun and suspenseful when this happens.

And to think, this wasn’t even the craziest shot involving Michael Beasley from last night’s Spurs-Knicks game.

Russell Westbrook, what’s your pitch to keep Paul George? “When we win a championship”

Some teams backed off their pursuit of Paul George last summer in part because the people around him were not subtle about saying he was going to the Lakers as a free agent in 2018.

Oklahoma City wasn’t one of them, they went all in on a Paul George/Russell Westbrook/Carmelo Anthony big three, convinced they could sell George on staying. After a slow start to the season as the Thunder lost a lot of close games and those three stars didn’t play well off one another, things have started to turn around of late (at least until the last two games, both close losses). For a lot of people around the league the conventional wisdom has not changed: George is going to leave OKC to be a Laker next summer.

At shootaround Wednesday — before the Thunder take on the Lakers at Staples Center (where George will hear a lot of cheers from the fans — Westbrook was asked his pitch to keep George from heading West next July. Via Bill Oram of the Orange County Register.

Westbrook has never lacked for confidence. You have to love that about him. For the record, fivethirtyeight.com has the Thunder with a three percent chance to win the NBA title. If anything, that feels a little generous. The Thunder’s slow start has dug them a hole in terms of playoff positioning (OKC is likely the four or five seed, so a tough first-round matchup then likely the Warriors in the second round) they likely cannot climb out of. Plus, who is their fifth crunch-time player they trust?

If the Thunder are out in the second round, is that enough to keep George?

Also last summer, the Lakers were fined for tampering with Paul George, reportedly because of contact between GM Rob Pelinka and George’s agent (if Pelinka said the Lakers were interested — is that actually news or tampering in a meaningful way?). George also addressed the tampering issue, saying the Pacers were put off by his friendship with Lakers assistant coach Brian Shaw (which goes back to when both were in Indiana), but there was no recruiting.

At this point, how much do the Lakers need to recruit George?