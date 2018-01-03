Garrett Temple on Kings: “We don’t guard a soul”

The Sacramento Kings are 12-25 this season, and that record still overstates how good they are. The Kings are dead last in the NBA offensive rating (100.2 points scored per 100 possessions) and defensive rating (117.2 per 100). Sacramento has the point differential of a team that should be 8-29, according to Cleaning the Glass.
Even though this was expected to be a developmental season for the Kings and their young core, the franchise brought in veterans — George Hill, Zach Randolph, Garrett Temple — to keep things from being an outright tank job, and to mentor the young players. It hasn’t worked that way, and frustration is mounting. Here is what Temple said after the Kings blowout loss to the Hornets at home Tuesday, via James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area.
“We don’t guard a soul, haven’t defended a soul. If you don’t guard in the NBA, you’re going to lose every game, I don’t care who you play. We haven’t defended whatsoever, at all, point blank.” -Garrett Temple
Sacramento’s defensive issues are widespread, but they start with giving up too many easy buckets in transition — opponents start 16.4 percent of their possessions in transition (second worst in the league) and score 112.5 points per 100 possessions on those plays (worst in the league). Give up easy buckets to the opposition and the losses will pile up fast. (Stats via Cleaning the Glass.)
There have been flashes of hope in Sacramento — De'Aaron Fox has had highlight moments, Willie Cauley-Stein has played better of late, Buddy Hield is knocking down his threes (45.5 percent) — but the development process has been rough and slow. It’s understandable that the veterans are frustrated. This team should not be this bad defensively. The Kings are on a rebuilding path, that was expected, but the big questions are now if the players are making the kind of steps forward that they should? And if not, why? That’s not simply a coaching question, for the Kings it needs to be an organizational one.
Gregg Popovich moves into fifth on all-time coaching win list with Spurs topping Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) —LaMarcus Aldridge scored 29 points, Kawhi Leonard had a season-high 25 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks 100-91 on Tuesday night to give Gregg Popovich sole possession of fifth place on the NBA’s coaching wins list.
Popovich has 1,176 victories, all with the Spurs. The five-time champion broke a tie with his friend George Karl.
The Spurs beat the Knicks for the second time in six days and won for the fourth time in five games. They beat New York 119-107 on Dec. 28.
Michael Beasley had 18 points for the Knicks, who were playing one of just four home games this month. They play 12 times on the road.
Kristaps Porzingis shot just 5 for 19 and was one of three Knicks to finish with 13 points.
The Knicks led 29-25 after one quarter but couldn’t break 20 points in either of the next two. The Spurs began to pull away midway through the third and ended the period with the game’s most bizarre basket.
Ginobili appeared to be attempting a lob pass from beyond the 3-point line to Aldridge, but the pass went over his head. Michael Beasley grabbed it and began dribbling up the court as Ginobili and other Spurs waved frantically to the officials that the ball had actually gone into the basket.
Referees eventually credited the basket to Ginobili – but only for two points. The basket was reviewed after the quarter ended and counted as a 3-pointer, giving San Antonio an 81-67 lead.
Leonard played 30 minutes for the first time this season. It was just his seventh game after his return from a quadriceps injury. He shot 8 for 20 and grabbed eight rebounds.
Three Things to Know: Isaiah Thomas everything Cavaliers could have hoped in return
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Isaiah Thomas scores 17 points in 19 minutes in return, is everything Cavaliers could have hoped in return. The consensus of scouts and executives around the league is that we probably saw peak Isaiah Thomas last season (when he was an All-NBA player who was fifth in MVP voting), that the hip injury that sidelined him for the first couple months of the season would take away some of the explosiveness and shifty lateral mobility that made him such a scoring threat. The question was how far off his peak would he be? Would the Cavaliers get 90 percent of Thomas? 80 percent?
One game is not going to answer that question, but the Thomas that took to the court with 4:32 left in the first quarter (to a standing ovation) Tuesday night looked good — he did not hesitate to pull up from three, he attacked the rim (even getting knocked down once), and in 19 minutes of play had 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Thomas’ debut was everything the Cavaliers could have hoped.
Cleveland went on to get the win 127-110, LeBron James led the way with 24 points and six Cavs players got into double figures.
Athletically, Thomas looked good and at least close to his old self. Time will tell, and the Cavaliers will bring him along cautiously (he is not playing in the back-to-back in Boston Wednesday). Tuesday night was promising — and the Cavaliers need that. First, because they need another playmaker who can spell LeBron for a stretch — he is tied with Andrew Wiggins for most minutes played in the league this season. Also, the Cavaliers have maybe the toughest schedule in the NBA in December — 12 opponents who are over .500 — and they need all the scoring they can get.
By the way, Damian Lillard returned in that game, too. He had missed five games with a tweaked hamstring and dropped 25 on 15 shots in the loss, hitting 6-of-9 from three. Lillard did his damage from three, only getting to the rim once and shooting more than usual from the midrange (a credit to the Cavaliers defense more than anything). It felt like a normal Blazers game: Lillard and C.J. McCollum against the world. That was not enough on Tuesday.
2) Kawhi Leonard’s comeback looks nearly complete — 25 points in 30 minutes vs. Knicks. Gregg Popovich and the Spurs have been easing Kawhi Leonard back from the quad injury that sidelined him to start the season, but the training wheels seem to be coming off.
Leonard set the tone from the start at Madison Square Garden Tuesday and finished the night with 25 points on 8-of-20 shooting (his efficiency is not yet up to where it was last season) in 30 minutes of play. His catch-and-shoot rhythm and touch are not back yet, but he was getting his shots and when the double-teams came his recognition and passing were on.
LaMarcus Aldridge continues to play like an All-Star, scoring 29 points and carving up the Knicks front line all night. Aldridge is getting to his spots on the floor (having Leonard back as a threat helps with those matchups and spacing), and when he does he’s almost unstoppable.
3) Manu Ginobili’s alley-oop pass goes in for three, referees miss it and things get weird. Manu Ginobili is so good at alley-oop passes he doesn’t need the finisher.
This is the play everyone is talking about from Tuesday night — Manu Ginobili tries to throw a lob entry pass to the fronted LaMarcus Aldridge, but instead throws it through the rim — but it bounces through the rim at a strange angle, the referees miss it and play just continues on.
When play stopped the Spurs protested (including Gregg Popovich, who admitted he didn’t see it when it happened, he was just going off what his assistant coaches said), the referees conferred, then decided it was a two, then eventually reviewed the tape and got the call right (this is why there should be instant replay). It was just a bizarre play. The pass/shot hit the back of the rim and came out at a strange angle, Michael Beasley grabbed it like it didn’t go in, and none of the three officials blinked.
Also out of this one, Gregg Popovich now fifth on coaching win list — passing George Karl — after Spurs beat Knicks.
Craig Sager II says he and his sisters were left out of late father’s will
Craig Sager was a favorite on NBA sidelines for his wacky suit choices and joyful demeanor. His death following a lengthy battle with cancer in 2016 was one of the biggest stories in sports that year, and a blow felt by many around the league.
That’s why it was tough to see that Sager’s son, Craig Sager II, said that he and his sisters had been left out of his father’s will.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sager said that he had been served with a summons to appear in court — for what specific reason it’s not clear — despite the fact that he and his siblings were not part of his father’s will.
Context could be had via social media from Sager, his sister Kacy, and others.
Via Twitter:
Nothing like getting served, pestered by Sherrifs & taken to court over a Will that myself and my sisters are not only 100% excluded from but do not even have any interest in contesting in the first place. Thanks Dad 👌
It’s always best to let family matters be just that, but there has to be some reason that the Sagers decided to voice their concerns on Twitter. Sager Sr. seemed close with his children publicly, so the story certainly has more to it.
Here’s hoping they get the resolution they desire.
Marquese Chriss, Dennis Schroder team up to win game for Suns (VIDEO)
To be fair, the Atlanta Hawks squandered this game in heroic fashion down the stretch. But they could not have done that without a game-saving block from Marquese Chriss, which is an important detail.
So let’s get to this tire fire ending out West.
The critical sequence in Tuesday night’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns came with 12 seconds to go and the Suns leading by one point, 102-101. Devin Booker had just made three free throws, and the Hawks called a timeout.
After Atlanta inbounded the ball, Chriss actually appeared to misplay a pick-and-roll, staying high while Taurean Prince rolled to the hoop.
Chriss recovered, and blocked Prince at the rim with just six seconds to go.