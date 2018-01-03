Craig Sager II says he and his sisters were left out of late father’s will

Craig Sager was a favorite on NBA sidelines for his wacky suit choices and joyful demeanor. His death following a lengthy battle with cancer in 2016 was one of the biggest stories in sports that year, and a blow felt by many around the league.

That’s why it was tough to see that Sager’s son, Craig Sager II, said that he and his sisters had been left out of his father’s will.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sager said that he had been served with a summons to appear in court — for what specific reason it’s not clear — despite the fact that he and his siblings were not part of his father’s will.

Context could be had via social media from Sager, his sister Kacy, and others.

Via Twitter:

Nothing like getting served, pestered by Sherrifs & taken to court over a Will that myself and my sisters are not only 100% excluded from but do not even have any interest in contesting in the first place. Thanks Dad 👌 — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 2, 2018

I support @CraigSagerJr finally coming clean about some of the dumbassery we've been dealing with. Family is everything, and it's incredibly painful to know others are trying to erase you from it. Not gonna let it ruin our 2018 though 🙂 Love you guys — Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) January 2, 2018

Once (still married) Craig met this POS, she’s all that mattered..Krista is getting married and was left nothing.Also she was roughly my age when she shacked up with married Sr. I’m Jr’s ex so it’s not my place to comment but I hate that woman so much my head is about to explode pic.twitter.com/DgD2oDZPLB — Brenna Simon (@BrennaSimonSays) January 2, 2018

It’s always best to let family matters be just that, but there has to be some reason that the Sagers decided to voice their concerns on Twitter. Sager Sr. seemed close with his children publicly, so the story certainly has more to it.

Here’s hoping they get the resolution they desire.