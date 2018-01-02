Watch Isaiah Thomas take the floor, score for first time with Cavs (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Isaiah Thomas finally suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, months after being traded from the Boston Celtics as part of a major swap for Kyrie Irving.

Thomas has been out with a nagging hip injury, and against the Portland Trail Blazers he finally got to see some action.

Cleveland wanted to keep Thomas limited — he will apparently skip Wednesday’s game against the Celtics for rest — and so they brought him off the bench.

Sure enough, with 4:33 left in the first quarter Thomas stepped foot on the hardwood wearing wine and gold. A few minutes later, he got his first bucket as a Cavalier.

Via Twitter:

Thomas finished the game with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, adding three assists in 19 minutes of play. He also earned himself a technical foul.

It’s too bad we won’t get to see Thomas playing against his former team. The last opportunity before the playoffs we’ll to see Thomas and Irving square off will be on Feb. 11 in Boston.