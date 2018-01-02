Watch C.J. McCollum drop 32 to lead Blazers over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 25 of his 32 points after halftime, including the tiebreaking basket with 56.5 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Chicago Bulls 124-120 on Monday night.
Al-Farouq Aminu added a season-high 24 points and Evan Turner also had his season best with 22 for Portland, which was without leading scorer Damian Lillard for a fifth straight game.
Kris Dunn scored 22 points and Nikola Mirotic had 18 points off the bench for Chicago, which blew a late lead for a second straight game. The Bulls lost for only the fourth time in 14 games since Mirotic returned to the lineup.
Lauri Markkanen finished with 19 points, including a jumper from the corner that tied it at 120 with 1:14 left in overtime.
McCollum then made his short floater and added a pair of late free throws.
McCollum and Aminu, who made 5-of-6 3-pointers after halftime, carried the Blazers’ offense as they rallied from a seven-point deficit.
After scoring four straight points to tie it at 112, McCollum missed two tries to pull ahead in the final 36 seconds of regulation.
Led by Mirotic and Bobby Portis, the Bulls’ bench helped them overcome a sluggish start. Each had nine points in a second quarter in which Chicago’s reserves outscored Portland’s 18-7. Mirotic hit a deep 3-pointer with 5:21 left before the half to give the Bulls a 43-39 lead after they trailed by as many as 10 points early.
Portis finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Neither Mirotic nor Portis played the final 7 1/ 2 minutes of regulation or overtime.
Pat Connaughton had 16 points for Portland.
DeMar DeRozan, already a three-time All-Star, has fully bought into the Raptors new offensive philosophy this year and raised his game up with it. He’s setting teammates up with passes more than he ever has before. Also, last season 71 percent of his shots were from the midrange, with just 7 percent from three, but this season that’s down to 61 percent from the midrange, and 13 percent now from three.
And he can hit those threes — he hit four from above the arc against the Bucks (5-of-9 total from three) on his way to dropping 52 points on the Bucks in a big win for the Raptors Monday night. That is a Raptors franchise record for points in a game.
DeRozan had 21 points in the first quarter, and as the Bucks adjusted their defense to focus on him, he switched into a playmaker mode and set up teammates. When they needed him, he started racking up buckets again. He also played respectable defense on the Greek Freak all night long.
DeRozan is not in the upper tier of the MVP conversation (which may just be LeBron James now with James Harden out for a few weeks) but when thinking about who could get down-ballot slots DeRozan needs to be considered.
Jahlil Okafor has played in just one game for 23 minutes in Brooklyn back on Dec. 15, since then both he and the team agreed to keep him on the sidelines to work on conditioning and his game.
Starting Wednesday, Okafor will get back in the rotation — and the free agent to be will get the chance to prove he has a role in the NBA. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson made the announcement, via Nets Daily.
“He’s close. I’d expect to see him against Minnesota,” Atkinson said before Monday’s game. “I think we’ll start to get him some minutes. He’s been doing a phenomenal job getting ready physically with our assistant coaches learning what we’re doing. Collectively we feel like he’s ready to get some minutes….
“It’s not going to be 48 minutes right off the bat,” Atkinson adds, regarding how much we’ll actually see Okafor. “We’ll build him up and evaluate where he is physically and game-wise. Like anybody, you’ve got to earn it with play. Let’s see it in small doses and hopefully build him up to bigger minutes.”
Okafor has an old-school game: below the rim, back-to-the-basket, best suited for a halfcourt style play. The NBA has shifted dramatically in recent years away from that style — the Nets play at the fourth fastest pace in the league — and to make his game work in the modern NBA Okafor has to prove he can be a very efficient scorer and stronger on the glass than we have seen. Okafor’s career true shooting percentage of 53.9 is basically league average. He has to be a better playmaker passing out of the post. He needs to show some improvement on defense.
There is a model for him, for example Enes Kanter has made a nice career playing below the rim and not being a strong defender, but he is incredibly efficient on offense and a beast on the boards. That’s what Okafor needs to be.
Okafor is an unrestricted free agent next summer, he is playing for his paycheck. Someone will give him a chance, but the quality of opportunity (not to mention money) will be determined over the next four months in Brooklyn.
The Houston Rockets are going to be Chris Paul‘s team for a few weeks.
James Harden left the Rockets game against the Lakers Sunday night with just a few minutes left after injuring his hamstring. The Rockets have now said that it’s a Grade 2 strain and Harden will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Two weeks is likely on the short side for Harden, Grade 2 strains often take a month to heal completely (it involves a partial tear of the muscle, there are degrees of severity and we don’t know where Harden is). Hamstrings also are not like other injuries, it’s not just matter of playing through the pain, the muscle needs to be allowed to heal completely or it is very easy to re-injure it.
Harden has been playing at an MVP level this season — 32.3 points per game, 9.1 assists, and shooting 39 percent from three — leading the Rockets on a 14-game win streak at one point. Houston has been the second-best team in the NBA, and it’s because of Harden.
Chris Paul, just back from injury himself, will have the ball in his hands more. That’s not a bad thing and the Rockets will keep on winning, which will make it easier to be patient to make sure he gets right. Houston has to have it’s focus on April and May, not racing Harden back in January.
LeBron James, playing at an MVP level, has carried the Cavaliers to a 24-12 record (third in the East) with an offense that is one of the best in the league. He also has carried a heavy load and has played more minutes than anyone in the league (at age 33 in his 15th season).
The cavalry has arrived.
Isaiah Thomas, who Cleveland acquired in the Kyrie Irving trade last summer, will make his debut for the Cavs Tuesday, recovered from the hip issue that sidelined him all season. Coach Tyron Lue made the announcement on Monday, adding that IT will come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction (less than dozen minutes, reportedly).
Thomas’ teammates are pumped for his debut, including Jose Calderon (who is going to lose minutes to Thomas… a good thing for the Cavs).
It’s going to take time for him to get his legs under him and adapt to playing with LeBron. Ultimately, the Cavaliers need Thomas to be somewhere near what he was last season, an elite scorer and shot creator that gives Cleveland options and diversity. Thomas was an All-NBA guard last season, and even if he can’t repeat that level of play (we’ll see if he has the explosion and mobility that make him so hard to guard), what he can bring is another threat that will open up the Cavaliers offense.
Other teams in the East have seen the Cavaliers as vulnerable this season, mostly because they have the 26th ranked defense in the NBA on the season (and it is third worst in the last 10 games). Thomas is not going to help with that. But the Cavaliers are still the team to beat in the East, and they are about to get better.