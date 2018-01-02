Marquese Chriss, Dennis Schroder team up to win game for Suns (VIDEO)

To be fair, the Atlanta Hawks squandered this game in heroic fashion down the stretch. But they could not have done that without a game-saving block from Marquese Chriss, which is an important detail.
So let’s get to this tire fire ending out West.
The critical sequence in Tuesday night’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns came with 12 seconds to go and the Suns leading by one point, 102-101. Devin Booker had just made three free throws, and the Hawks called a timeout.
After Atlanta inbounded the ball, Chriss actually appeared to misplay a pick-and-roll, staying high while Taurean Prince rolled to the hoop.
Chriss recovered, and blocked Prince at the rim with just six seconds to go.
Atlanta had to foul Booker after the rebound, sending him to the line to extend the game. Booker made two free throws, pushing it to 104-101.
Needing a 3-pointer, Atlanta’s Dennis Schroder decided to instead drive to the bucket and get the quick two points. The only problem with that?
The Hawks had just six seconds to play, and three seconds to go when Schroder actually took his shot.
That’s an incredible moment in clock management, and an even worse bounce for the Hawks on the layup.
Phoenix beat the Hawks, 104-103.
Paul George put the Indiana Pacers at a bit of a disadvantage in 2017 when word came out that he was looking to opt out and leave the team.
Indiana’s trade leverage was severely weakened, although given the way Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis have played for the team, it’s shaken out better than expected for the Pacers.
Still, George had reportedly told friends that he wanted to join the Los Angeles Lakers before he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, something which didn’t sit right with those around the league.
Even further, the Lakers got in trouble for tampering with George thanks to actions by both GM Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson.
Now, it appears that George has no regrets about his comments regarding LA:
One could assume that George has no reservations about his comments becoming public because it wasn’t him that was fined, and because LA will likely still pursue George when he inevitably opts out of his player option this summer.
Manu Ginobili was trying to throw an alley-oop to LaMarcus Aldridge on Tuesday night as the San Antonio Spurs took on the New York Knicks.
That’s the normal part. From there, it got a little weird.
The play came in the waning seconds of the third quarter at MSG. In a high-low play, Ginobili sent an arcing pass from the top of the key down to Aldridge, who was being fronted in the paint.
Ginobili’s pass actually went high enough to go through the basket, but it came out at an angle such that officials didn’t realize it had actually gone through the net.
The Knicks were allowed to grab the ball and change possession until the Spurs finally yelled at them to take a look at the replay:
Referees gave the basket to the Spurs after a review, as they should have in the first place.
Isaiah Thomas finally suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, months after being traded from the Boston Celtics as part of a major swap for Kyrie Irving.
Thomas has been out with a nagging hip injury, and against the Portland Trail Blazers he finally got to see some action.
Cleveland wanted to keep Thomas limited — he will apparently skip Wednesday’s game against the Celtics for rest — and so they brought him off the bench.
Sure enough, with 4:33 left in the first quarter Thomas stepped foot on the hardwood wearing wine and gold. A few minutes later, he got his first bucket as a Cavalier.
Via Twitter:
Thomas finished the game with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, adding three assists in 19 minutes of play. He also earned himself a technical foul.
It’s too bad we won’t get to see Thomas playing against his former team. The last opportunity before the playoffs we’ll to see Thomas and Irving square off will be on Feb. 11 in Boston.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and center Brook Lopez have been cleared to return to practice after recent injury absences.
Ball and Lopez are both questionable for the Lakers’ next game against Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Ball has been out with a sprained left shoulder since Dec. 23, missing five consecutive games. The rookie No. 2 overall draft pick is averaging 10.0 points, 7.1 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Lopez has missed eight games since spraining his right ankle Dec. 18. The veteran big man is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in his first season with Los Angeles.
The Lakers (11-25) have lost seven straight games to fall back into last place in the Western Conference standings.