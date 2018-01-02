Getty Images

Lakers’ Lonzo Ball, Brook Lopez cleared for practice, return soon

Associated PressJan 2, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and center Brook Lopez have been cleared to return to practice after recent injury absences.

Ball and Lopez are both questionable for the Lakers’ next game against Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Ball has been out with a sprained left shoulder since Dec. 23, missing five consecutive games. The rookie No. 2 overall draft pick is averaging 10.0 points, 7.1 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Lopez has missed eight games since spraining his right ankle Dec. 18. The veteran big man is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in his first season with Los Angeles.

The Lakers (11-25) have lost seven straight games to fall back into last place in the Western Conference standings.

 

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJan 2, 2018, 6:58 PM EST
This is just adding injury to insult.

Last Saturday Ron Baker ended up as the prop in a dunk of the season candidate by Anthony Davis. When Davis spun baseline and blew past Kristaps Porzingis to line up a dunk, Baker tried to come in with some rim protection and it went poorly. Very poorly.

Baker was caught in the face by Davis’ off-arm — an elbow to the eye that sent Baker straight to the locker room. Now he’s going to miss at least one game with a fractured orbital bone, and he will be playing with a mask for a while.

Should that have been a foul on Davis? I don’t think so, as he didn’t make a motion to push Baker away, this was just inadvertent. And ugly. That said, league referees have been instructed to protect players in the case of a blow to the head, and this certainly was that.

Baker had a good sense of humor about it.

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJan 2, 2018, 5:58 PM EST
It may have been the worst “welcome to your new job” present ever — 24 hours after Koby Altman landed a dream job and was named the new general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers (replacing the respected David Griffin), news broke that All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving demanded a trade.

In a fantastic feature on Altman at ESPN by Dave McMenamin, Altman said the Cavs considered forcing Irving to stay (remember, he wasn’t a pending free agent with leverage). That’s what coach Tryonn Lue wanted.

His coach, Tyronn Lue, advised they hold onto Irving, just like the Los Angeles Lakers did when Lue’s former teammate Bryant demanded a trade.

“We wanted to figure out, is this real?” Altman says. “Is Kyrie someone we might want to bring back and say, ‘Hey, look, players have figured it out in the past. You’re going to figure it out. We’re going to still be really good, we’re going to be winning games, so it’s not going to be all awful.’ You know what I mean? So thinking about the parameters of that, the implications of that was something we were also always debating.”

As you know, eventually Altman determined they needed to move on from Irving and struck an unexpected deal with the Celtics, landing Cleveland Isaiah Thomas (who makes his debut tonight following a hip injury), Jae Crowder, and the Brooklyn Nets first-round pick unprotected (as of this writing that would be the No. 10 pick in the draft, lower than anticipated). While Irving has been fantastic in Boston, fitting in well with coach Brad Steven’s system, the book is out on how this trade works for the Cavaliers — they will be judged on playoff performance, not what happened in November and December. More importantly, does this trade make it more likely LeBron stays rather than bolts as a free agent next summer? We don’t know the answer to that question, either.

Altman had a fascinating path to one of the 30 most coveted front office jobs in the NBA — selling real estate, coaching in Division III, and more. He’s grounded, with a good perspective on the challenges ahead of him (a better big-picture perspective than team owner Dan Gilbert, I would say). Read the profile, it is worth your time.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 2, 2018, 5:11 PM EST
Portland did pretty well — going 3-2 — with Damian Lillard out after tweaking his hamstring, thanks in part to C.J. McCollum picking up the slack, throwing up 32 on the Bulls Monday night. Now Lillard is back, he will play Tuesday night in Cleveland.

Portland has been 4.6 points per 100 possessions better this season with Lillard on the floor this season, and he’s scoring 25.2 points and dishing out 6.4 assists per game.

Lillard’s return in this game has been overshadowed by the return of Isaiah Thomas to the Cavaliers rotation (he will come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction).

 

By Dan FeldmanJan 2, 2018, 4:15 PM EST
Frederic Weis is best known in America for two things – getting drafted No. 15 by the Knicks in 1999 and never joining the NBA, getting dunked on by Vince Carter during the 2000 Olympics.

The 7-foot-2 Weis, now 40 years old, was a good sport about the latter and let D.J. Stephens recreate the iconic Olympic slam during a dunk contest.