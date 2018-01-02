Isaiah Thomas requests Celtics not show tribute video, fires back at critical fan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Isaiah Thomas won’t play for the Cavaliers against the Celtics tomorrow, but he said he expected “all love” in his return to Boston.

Yet, Thomas didn’t want to be honored with a tribute video.

A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:

Isaiah Thomas has asked that the #Celtics to NOT do a video tribute for him tomorrow. But the #Celtics say they will do one in the future. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) January 2, 2018

Admittedly, that seemed a little odd. Especially considering Thomas’ bitterness toward the Celtics, it’s worth questioning why he didn’t want a video tomorrow.

But I certainly never assumed Thomas’ request was due to anything nefarious.

One fan did, though. And he caught plenty of heat from Thomas.

Thomas:

Get over myself huh? Because I would like to actually PLAY & have my family in the arena to appreciate the LOVE the city/organization will show US? It ain’t about me it’s about my family… Ha you get over yourself you dumbass https://t.co/LiqeXUVTwD — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 2, 2018

Fair enough.