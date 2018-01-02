Gerald Green braids Rockets logo into hair (photo)

Gerald Green used his hair to show his Celtics spirit while he played for Boston.
After signing with the Rockets a few days ago, Green – a Houston native – displayed an awesome new hairdo commemorating his hometown team:
Isaiah Thomas doesn’t plan to play against his old team when the Cavaliers visit the Celtics tomorrow.
But Jae Crowder – also sent from Boston to Cleveland in the Kyrie Irving trade – does. And Crowder has expectations for his return.
Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:
If you remember, Crowder was mad Celtics fans cheered for Gordon Hayward when the Jazz visited Boston last season. Crowder saw fans cheering for an opponent to take his job, and his consternation was justified. The Celtics signed Hayward then traded Crowder last summer.
This just goes to reinforce Crowder’s reputation for having a long memory and being petty. Don’t be surprised if he also bolsters his reputation for toughness tomorrow night.
Despite questions about his distinctive hair interfering with his shooting form, Elfrid Payton has shot better this season.
Not on this shot in the Magic’s 98-95 loss to the Nets yesterday, though.
Payton didn’t necessarily miss because his hair briefly covered his eyes. But it probably didn’t help.
Good news for the Cavaliers: Isaiah Thomas will make his season debut against the Trail Blazers tonight.
Bad news for anyone who loves a good narrative: As feared, Thomas won’t play against the Celtics tomorrow.
A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:
Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters that Thomas, who has been out all season with a hip injury suffered when he played for the Celtics, said the 5-foot-9 all-star will make his season debut on Tuesday against Portland which means he will not play against Boston the following night.
Regardless, Thomas will be with the Cavaliers when they travel to Boston
Thomas, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
“I know it will be all love,” Thomas said. “I keep saying that I gave that city everything I had and they showed me genuine love back and I think that love is going to last forever. So, there’s no hard feelings. This ain’t no revenge game. They know what they gave up. They knew what they got. It’s all good. I’m focused on the Cleveland Cavaliers and trying to win a championship.”
Thomas has expressed bitterness toward the Celtics, but he gave so much to them. The Cavs return to Boston Feb. 11 and maybe again in the playoffs. Thomas’ individual storyline will eventually fade into the matchup between two of the East’s best teams.
But, for now, I expect Boston fans to look past anything Thomas has said about the organization since the trade and greet him with a standing ovation.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) James Harden out for a few weeks with a hamstring strain, Rocket now become Chris Paul’s team. When reports started to come out of the Rockets’ locker room New Year’s Eve that James Harden was limping around with his hamstring injury, you knew it was bad. Houston announced Harden has a Grade 2 hamstring strain (which means a partial tear of the muscle), and while he will be re-evaluated in two weeks the reality is he is likely out a month or so (based on history with this injury). Hamstring injuries are not ones where it’s just matter of playing through the pain, the muscle needs to be allowed to heal completely or it is very easy to re-injure.
It’s a blow because Harden has been playing at an MVP level this season — 32.3 points per game, 9.1 assists, and shooting 39 percent from three (Harden’s injury appears to put LeBron James in the MVP lead at the halfway point of the season). The Rockets have been the second-best team in the NBA this season, and it’s because of Harden (and an improved defense).
Houston is Chris Paul’s team now — and the Rocket offense has been 7.9 points per 100 possessions better with CP3 on the court this season. However, most of Paul’s minutes are with Harden on the court too, no lineup has played more than 22 minutes with Paul but without Harden (via NBA.com). Houston’s defense, which has slipped of late (26th in the NBA over the last 10 games allowing 110.9 points per 100 possessions) needs to be rejuvenated fast. The Houston offense should be fine when CP3 is on the court running the show, but Mike D’Antoni does not like to go deep into his bench and now needs to. He’s going to have to stagger Paul and Eric Gordon to keep more playmaking on the floor at all times, and guys such as Bobby Brown or just acquired Gerald Green are going to need to get run then step up.
Elite teams survive injuries, and the Rockets are an elite team, but they are going to take a step back without Harden, no doubt. Also, this Thursday’s showdown with Golden State lost a little luster.
2) DeMar DeRozan is a beast, drops Raptors-record 52 on Bucks. DeMar DeRozan still takes a lot of midrange jumpers — 61 percent of his shot attempts this season — but that number is down (from 71 percent last season) and he has replaced those with more threes and more shots at the rim.
We saw that in action Monday night when DeRozan dropped 52 on the Bucks — he was 5-of-9 from three, plus he attacked the rim more and shot 6-of-7 inside the restricted area (plus got to the line six times).
This game also showed why Toronto can be a threat to Boston and Cleveland in the playoffs because of the shifts in their offense. DeRozan had 21 points in the first quarter, so the Bucks adjusted their defense to focus on him, and that’s when he switched into a playmaker mode and set up teammates. He was moving the ball, and the Raptors kept on scoring. Combine that with an improved defense this season and this may be the best Raptors team we have seen in this recent run. They are a real threat to make the conference finals.
3) C.J. McCollum takes over the second half, leads Trail Blazers past the Bulls with 32 points. With Damian Lillard out injured (he is expected to return Tuesday in Cleveland) it has been the McCollum show for the Blazers.
Monday night he had 25 of his points after halftime, and he scored Portland’s final six points in overtime, to help his team steal a win from a hot Bulls team. He got some help, Al-Farouq Aminu had a couple of key threes late in regulation, but it was a big night from McCollum that got Portland a quality road win.