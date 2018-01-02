Frederic Weis lets D.J. Stephens dunk on him like Vince Carter did (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Portland did pretty well — going 3-2 — with Damian Lillard out after tweaking his hamstring, thanks in part to C.J. McCollum picking up the slack, throwing up 32 on the Bulls Monday night. Now Lillard is back, he will play Tuesday night in Cleveland.

Damian Lillard is available for tonight’s game in Cleveland. #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/HTahLhLwGd — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 2, 2018

Coach Stotts just told me @Dame_Lillard will play with no minutes restriction tonight. #RipCity — Brooke Olzendam (@brookeolzendam) January 2, 2018

Portland has been 4.6 points per 100 possessions better this season with Lillard on the floor this season, and he’s scoring 25.2 points and dishing out 6.4 assists per game.

Lillard’s return in this game has been overshadowed by the return of Isaiah Thomas to the Cavaliers rotation (he will come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction).