Damian Lillard set to return Tuesday vs. Cavaliers, had injured hamstring

Portland did pretty well — going 3-2 — with Damian Lillard out after tweaking his hamstring, thanks in part to C.J. McCollum picking up the slack, throwing up 32 on the Bulls Monday night. Now Lillard is back, he will play Tuesday night in Cleveland.
Portland has been 4.6 points per 100 possessions better this season with Lillard on the floor this season, and he’s scoring 25.2 points and dishing out 6.4 assists per game.
Lillard’s return in this game has been overshadowed by the return of Isaiah Thomas to the Cavaliers rotation (he will come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction).
Frederic Weis is best known in America for two things – getting drafted No. 15 by the Knicks in 1999 and never joining the NBA, getting dunked on by Vince Carter during the 2000 Olympics.
The 7-foot-2 Weis, now 40 years old, was a good sport about the latter and let D.J. Stephens recreate the iconic Olympic slam during a dunk contest.
Isaiah Thomas won’t play for the Cavaliers against the Celtics tomorrow, but he said he expected “all love” in his return to Boston.
Yet, Thomas didn’t want to be honored with a tribute video.
A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:
Admittedly, that seemed a little odd. Especially considering Thomas’ bitterness toward the Celtics, it’s worth questioning why he didn’t want a video tomorrow.
But I certainly never assumed Thomas’ request was due to anything nefarious.
One fan did, though. And he caught plenty of heat from Thomas.
Thomas:
Fair enough.
The 76ers’ minor-league team is… acting like a minor-league team.
Darren Rovell of ESPN:
These are horrendous. At least they’ll benefit a good cause, though.
Delaware 87ers:
Isaiah Thomas doesn’t plan to play against his old team when the Cavaliers visit the Celtics tomorrow.
But Jae Crowder – also sent from Boston to Cleveland in the Kyrie Irving trade – does. And Crowder has expectations for his return.
Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:
If you remember, Crowder was mad Celtics fans cheered for Gordon Hayward when the Jazz visited Boston last season. Crowder saw fans cheering for an opponent to take his job, and his consternation was justified. The Celtics signed Hayward then traded Crowder last summer.
This just goes to reinforce Crowder’s reputation for having a long memory and being petty. Don’t be surprised if he also bolsters his reputation for toughness tomorrow night.