James Harden out at least two weeks with Grade 2 hamstring strain

The Houston Rockets are going to be Chris Paul‘s team for a few weeks.
James Harden left the Rockets game against the Lakers Sunday night with just a few minutes left after injuring his hamstring. The Rockets have now said that it’s a Grade 2 strain and Harden will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Two weeks is likely on the short side for Harden, Grade 2 strains often take a month to heal completely (it involves a partial tear of the muscle, there are degrees of severity and we don’t know where Harden is). Hamstrings also are not like other injuries, it’s not just matter of playing through the pain, the muscle needs to be allowed to heal completely or it is very easy to re-injure it.
Harden has been playing at an MVP level this season — 32.3 points per game, 9.1 assists, and shooting 39 percent from three — leading the Rockets on a 14-game win streak at one point. Houston has been the second-best team in the NBA, and it’s because of Harden.
Chris Paul, just back from injury himself, will have the ball in his hands more. That’s not a bad thing and the Rockets will keep on winning, which will make it easier to be patient to make sure he gets right. Houston has to have it’s focus on April and May, not racing Harden back in January.
Jahlil Okafor has played in just one game for 23 minutes in Brooklyn back on Dec. 15, since then both he and the team agreed to keep him on the sidelines to work on conditioning and his game.
Starting Wednesday, Okafor will get back in the rotation — and the free agent to be will get the chance to prove he has a role in the NBA. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson made the announcement, via Nets Daily.
“He’s close. I’d expect to see him against Minnesota,” Atkinson said before Monday’s game. “I think we’ll start to get him some minutes. He’s been doing a phenomenal job getting ready physically with our assistant coaches learning what we’re doing. Collectively we feel like he’s ready to get some minutes….
“It’s not going to be 48 minutes right off the bat,” Atkinson adds, regarding how much we’ll actually see Okafor. “We’ll build him up and evaluate where he is physically and game-wise. Like anybody, you’ve got to earn it with play. Let’s see it in small doses and hopefully build him up to bigger minutes.”
Okafor has an old-school game: below the rim, back-to-the-basket, best suited for a halfcourt style play. The NBA has shifted dramatically in recent years away from that style — the Nets play at the fourth fastest pace in the league — and to make his game work in the modern NBA Okafor has to prove he can be a very efficient scorer and stronger on the glass than we have seen. Okafor’s career true shooting percentage of 53.9 is basically league average. He has to be a better playmaker passing out of the post. He needs to show some improvement on defense.
There is a model for him, for example Enes Kanter has made a nice career playing below the rim and not being a strong defender, but he is incredibly efficient on offense and a beast on the boards. That’s what Okafor needs to be.
Okafor is an unrestricted free agent next summer, he is playing for his paycheck. Someone will give him a chance, but the quality of opportunity (not to mention money) will be determined over the next four months in Brooklyn.
LeBron James, playing at an MVP level, has carried the Cavaliers to a 24-12 record (third in the East) with an offense that is one of the best in the league. He also has carried a heavy load and has played more minutes than anyone in the league (at age 33 in his 15th season).
The cavalry has arrived.
Isaiah Thomas, who Cleveland acquired in the Kyrie Irving trade last summer, will make his debut for the Cavs Tuesday, recovered from the hip issue that sidelined him all season. Coach Tyron Lue made the announcement on Monday, adding that IT will come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction (less than dozen minutes, reportedly).
Thomas’ teammates are pumped for his debut, including Jose Calderon (who is going to lose minutes to Thomas… a good thing for the Cavs).
It’s going to take time for him to get his legs under him and adapt to playing with LeBron. Ultimately, the Cavaliers need Thomas to be somewhere near what he was last season, an elite scorer and shot creator that gives Cleveland options and diversity. Thomas was an All-NBA guard last season, and even if he can’t repeat that level of play (we’ll see if he has the explosion and mobility that make him so hard to guard), what he can bring is another threat that will open up the Cavaliers offense.
Other teams in the East have seen the Cavaliers as vulnerable this season, mostly because they have the 26th ranked defense in the NBA on the season (and it is third worst in the last 10 games). Thomas is not going to help with that. But the Cavaliers are still the team to beat in the East, and they are about to get better.
One reason the Knicks (18-18) are surprisingly in the playoff mix: Kyle O'Quinn is having a career year.
The center is scoring efficiently inside and from mid-range, cleaning up on the glass, protecting the rim and even distributing some (though that has come with more turnovers). Everything is coming together for him.
That leads to a question: Will O’Quinn exercise his $4,256,250 player option for next season?
Marc Berman of the New York Post:
The Knicks are under the impression O’Quinn, a Queens product who is on a modest pact considering his improvement this season, will opt out this summer.
Maybe O’Quinn, who would be a 28-year-old free agent, will opt out. There’s definitely a chance he earns a raise or at least a long-term contract that justifies forgoing his guaranteed salary. But it’ll also be a tight market, especially for centers.
I wouldn’t put it past the Knicks to portray O’Quinn’s opt out as more of a certainty than it is in order to facilitate a trade. Potential trade partners want certainty, one way or another, on those decisions. Teams could view O’Quinn as a rental.
Meanwhile, the Knicks could clear their logjam at center with Enes Kanter, O’Quinn, Willy Hernangomez and Joakim Noah.
Any time the words “Joel Embiid” and “injury” are in the same sentence, Sixers fans hold their breath.
They can exhale now.
Joel Embiid sprained his hand in the final 4 minutes of the Sixers win over the Suns on New Year’s Eve, but X-rays came back negative and Embiid said this was not serious, as reported by Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Embiid believes he suffered a sprain when collided at halfcourt with Devin Booker and slammed into the ground with 3:54 to go. He stayed in for the remainder of the game, determined to play until the end…
“It was numb but I’m a warrior,” Embiid said after the game, his hand wrapped in a thick bundle of ice. “I want to push through stuff and I want to play. I wanted to be on the court to win the game and that’s what we did.”
Embiid wants to play more. Philadelphia, as an organization, wants to be cautious with their star. However, in this case, if he misses any time it likely is just one game, and probably not even that. Philly’s next game is against the Spurs on Wednesday.
The Sixers need Embiid on the court to make a push for the playoffs (they are currently 1.5 games out of the eight seed). When he is on the court they have the point differential of a 57 win team, but when he sits that drops to a 23 win team.