Alex Caruso dunks on P.J. Tucker (video)

Alex Caruso dunked on P.J. Tucker like it was still summer league.
Chris Paul helps Rockets to 148-142 win over Lakers in double OT
HOUSTON (AP) With James Harden in the locker room with a hamstring injury and the Houston Rockets desperate to end their losing streak, Chris Paul came to the rescue.
Harden scored 40 points before leaving with the injury late in the fourth quarter, and Paul scored 15 of his 28 points in overtime as the Rockets snapped a five-game skid with a 148-142 double-overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.
“He just willed us to win, and great players can do that,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Certain guys can just say, `We’re not losing,’ and `Whatever it takes,’ and that’s what he said tonight and that’s what he did.”
Los Angeles led by as many as 17, but couldn’t hold on as the team’s season-long losing streak stretched to six games.
Paul made a pair of free throws to tie it at 142 with about a minute left in the second overtime before Tarik Black blocked Kyle Kuzma‘s shot on the other end to give Houston the ball back. P.J. Tucker grabbed a rebound on a miss by Paul and put it back up to put Houston on top.
Tucker blocked a 3-point attempt by Kuzma, and Paul added two more free throws to make it 146-142 with 3 seconds left. Paul made two more free throws after that to secure the win.
The Rockets had hoped to limit Paul’s playing time in his second game back after missing three games with a groin injury. But with Harden out, he ended up playing 42 minutes.
“We worked too hard to let that game go,” Paul said. “We had fought. Different guys had been in and out of the lineup. James carried us all game long and different guys had to step up and it’s just will at that point. Let’s just figure out a way to win it.”
Julius Randle set season highs with 29 points and 15 rebounds, but fouled out with about three minutes left in the first overtime.
“It’s obviously frustrating but … we’re short-handed right now and it would’ve been a lot easier to kind of just pack it in and individually go out and try to put up big numbers until we get healthy or until we get to an easier part of the schedule,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “Our guys really came together tonight and really played well for most of the game.”
Los Angeles was up by 4 in the second overtime before a dunk by Black followed by a 3-pointer from Trevor Ariza made it 140-139 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Lakers scored the next three points before Paul’s free throws tied it.
Ariza finished with a season-high 26 points.
Paul gave Houston its first lead since the second quarter with a 3-pointer that made it 127-125 with 2:40 remaining in the first overtime.
The Lakers got two free throws from Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart added a basket on a goaltending call to make it 131-129 with about a minute to go in the first OT.
Black tied it up before Hart missed a 3-pointer to give Houston the ball back. Paul put Houston on top with a short jumper with four seconds remaining, but P.J. Tucker fouled Ingram and he made both free throws with 0.8 seconds left in the first overtime to tie it at 133-133.
Paul had a shot to win it, but he missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Houston got a 3-pointer from Ariza followed by a three-point play from Harden to tie it at 119-all with about a minute left in the fourth. But Kuzma, who scored a career-high 38 points in his last game against Houston, made a 3-pointer a few seconds later to put the Lakers back on top.
Harden was injured when he missed a layup after that and was taken to the locker room.
Gerald Green tied it again with a 3-pointer with 17.7 seconds remaining.
Kuzma followed with a missed 3-pointer, and the Lakers got the ball back with 0.7 seconds left, but they didn’t have time to get a shot off.
Houston center Clint Capela had seven points and seven rebounds in his return after missing two games with an orbital fracture. He wore a mask in the first half to protect the injured area, but it seemed to be bothering him and he took it off at halftime.
Bradley Beal’s 39 points lead Wizards to 114-110 win over Bulls
WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal scored 17 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Washington Wizards to a 114-110 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.
Beal scored 15 straight points for Washington in the fourth as the Wizards rallied from an eight-point deficit early in the period. He also had nine rebounds and tied a career high with nine assists.
Nikola Mirotic scored 21 points to lead Chicago, which had won 10 of its previous 12. Kris Dunn had 19 points and 11 assists.
David Nwaba‘s two free throws with 1:26 to play gave Chicago a 108-107 lead, and Dunn hit a jumper with 54 seconds remaining.
John Wall‘s three-point play with 29.4 seconds left put the Wizards up 112-110. After Beal missed two free throws, Washington got the rebound and Wall added two free throws with 9.1 seconds to play.
Wall had 21 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four blocked shots.
The difference was 3-point shooting. Washington was 16 for 36 (44.4 percent) while Chicago was 8 for 35 (22.9 percent). The Bulls missed 17 of 20 3-point attempts in the first half.
TIP-INS
Bulls: Dunn returned after missing a game with left patella tendinitis. … G Zach LaVine, who has yet to play this season following left knee surgery, is rehabbing for the next few days with G-League Windy City. Coach Fred Hoiberg said LaVine is essentially starting training camp. “If he does well through this stretch, we’ll all get in a room and put a plan together as far as when we want to see him back on the floor,” Hoiberg said.
Wizards: F Mike Scott returned after missing a game following the birth of his daughter. Scott scored 17 points. F Markieff Morris had a season-high 11 rebounds. Washington is now 10-10 against sub-.500 teams.
UP NEXT
Bulls: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.
Wizards: Host the New York Knicks on Wednesday.
—
More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
James Harden leaves game vs. Lakers with leg injury (VIDEO)
As if the Western Conference wasn’t hindered enough by injuries, now we have to wait and see what the prognosis is for James Harden.
The Houston Rockets star appeared to injure his left leg on a drive late in the fourth quarter. Harden drove down the left side of the lane, then landed on two feet and ran under his own basket.
Houston fouled to get him out of the game, and he did not return.
After the game, Harden tried to play down the severity.
“Hopefully it’s not that serious,” he said. “Just a pull … just got some treatment so hopefully day to day it gets better.”
Meanwhile, the game went to double overtime where Chris Paul helped save the day for the Rockets, albeit with moves like this:
Houston beat LA, 148-142, in double overtime. Harden finished with 40 points, shooting an incredible 21 free throws all by himself.
Whatever Paul George is wearing here might make you go blind
NBA players have really gotten into high fashion since David Stern decided he didn’t like how Allen Iverson dressed in the mid-2000s.
I’m starting to think the whole thing backfired on him.
No better example exists than what Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George wore to the game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.
I can only describe it as “Zentangle Pajamas”.
Via Twitter:
Here’s the thing though: is it black with white spikes, or white with black spikes? Really makes you think.
Apologies to your cones and rods.