Watch Anthony Davis dismantle Ron Baker on this huge dunk (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughDec 31, 2017, 2:30 PM EST
Well, we got the best sports image of the year, and not a minute too soon.

On Saturday night, as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the New York Knicks, Anthony Davis went baseline for a dunk attempt. New York’s Ron Baker decided to do the heroic thing and sacrifice himself in the name of rim protection, and it went so, hilariously wrong.

Davis, strong as he is, dunked with ferocity upon the rim as Baker tried to contest. Baker wound up fouling Davis, losing his balance mid-air in the process.

For his part, Baker had a bit of fun with the play after the game. By Sunday morning the dunk had made the rounds, including on SportsCenter.

Baker poked fun at himself, despite his battered appearance.

Oof. Good on him for contesting the dunk, though. Who among us would be so brave?

New York beat the Pelicans, 105-103.

Utah’s Rudy Gobert still out, to be re-evaluated in two weeks

By Kurt HelinDec 31, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Flukey knee injuries have limited Utah’s Rudy Gobert — one of the best rim-protecting big man in the NBA — to just 18 games this season, including the last eight. Utah’s defense has suffered without him (it was 4.5 points per possessions better with him on the court this season) and Utah is 2.5 games out of the playoffs as of this writing.

It will be a couple more weeks at least before he is back on the court, the Jazz announced. From the update:

Gobert was reevaluated on Saturday by Utah Jazz medical staff and is showing progress to make a return. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Utah is trying to keep its head above water and within striking distance of the playoffs until it can get everyone healthy and make a push. Only 3.5 games separate the Jazz (currently the 10 seed) and the sixth-seeded Nuggets. Of those teams — Denver, Portland, New Orleans, the L.A. Clippers, and Utah — who gets in and who is out may come down to health. The Jazz and Clippers are on the outside looking in right now, and they have been the two most banged up of the squads.

Utah picked up a quality win Saturday, spoiling LeBron James‘ birthday thanks to 29 points from Donovan Mitchell, including the driving, game-winning layup.

Kristaps Porzingis’ 30, Jarrett Jack’s tiebreaking free throws lift Knicks past Pelicans

Associated PressDec 31, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points, Jarrett Jack made two free throws to break a tie with 9 seconds remaining and the New York Knicks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 105-103 on Saturday night.

Jack finished with 15 points, and Michael Beasley scored 15 off the bench for the Knicks, who snapped a season-worst four-game losing streak.

Anthony Davis had 31 points and nine rebounds for the Pelicans and missed a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer. DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points and 19 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 13 and E'Twaun Moore had 12.

Cousins made a 3-pointer and scored on a drive to give New Orleans a 99-91 lead with 2:57 left before New York fought back.

Porzingis scored seven straight points to give the Knicks a 103-101 lead with 38 seconds left.

Cousins made two free throws to tie the score before Jack was fouled by Holiday while shooting from the lane.

Holiday began the fourth-quarter scoring with a three-point play that started an 8-0 New Orleans run, giving the Pelicans an 86-79 lead.

Frank Ntilikina‘s jumper ended the Knicks drought and started an 8-2 run that got them within 88-87 midway through the fourth.

The Knicks led by 11 at halftime, but Davis led a surge in the third quarter. He scored 14 points, including seven straight, as New Orleans got within 75-71.

Holiday’s 3-pointer helped the Pelicans get within 79-78 after three quarters.

Beasley scored 11 points as the New York bench outscored the New Orleans reserves 23-8 in the second quarter. The Knicks led 56-45 at halftime.

 

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell scores 29, ruins LeBron’s birthday with Jazz win

Associated PressDec 31, 2017, 7:59 AM EST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, and the Utah Jazz handed LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers their third straight defeat, 104-101 on Saturday night.

James had 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists on his 33rd birthday as Cleveland lost at Utah for the sixth straight time. The Cavs’ three-game losing streak is their second this season.

Mitchell blew by J.R. Smith with the dribble and finished a layup in traffic over James with 35 seconds remaining to give the Jazz a 100-97 lead. James then missed a layup, and Utah finished off the game from the free-throw line. The Jazz snapped a three-game losing streak.

Mitchell shot 10 for 17 from the field. Ricky Rubio had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

James did not record a point or an assist during the game-changing third quarter, which Utah opened with a 23-3 run. Cleveland connected on just 4 of 19 shots in the quarter.

James powered the Cavaliers’ late rally, but the Jazz were able to hold on.

The Cavs led by 10 in the first quarter. Utah chipped away in the second and trailed 53-48 at halftime.

 

Stephen Curry returns from injury, drops 10 threes on Grizzlies (VIDEO)

Associated PressDec 31, 2017, 12:58 AM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry made a sensational return from injury by scoring 38 points with a season-high 10 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 141-128 on Saturday night.

Curry shot 13 for 17 and 10 of 13 from deep in 26 minutes for his ninth 30-point game this season after missing 11 games with a sprained right ankle. His mere presence brought an energy to the Warriors and all of Oracle Arena, and he spent much of the fourth quarter pacing, gesturing in delight while cheering his teammates with a towel draped over his head.

Kevin Durant added 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Klay Thompson scored 21 points as the Warriors wrapped up nearly three weeks at home in California. Zaza Pachulia scored a season-best 17 points and also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Marc Gasol led six Memphis players in double figures with 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting.

With his parents, wife and two daughters in attendance, Curry got his first points on a layup at 10:27 that put the Warriors out front 7-0 and led to a Memphis timeout. He hit a 3-pointer at 9:52 before Memphis scored its first points.

Curry received roars from the sellout crowd during pregame introductions, and Durant threw his right arm into the air to cheer his pal’s comeback.

Curry pounded his chest after a 3-pointer late in the second that put the Warriors up 64-57.

In the game’s closing minutes, he hit a 3-pointer, held his follow-through and jubilantly hopped up and down on his left foot. This marked Curry’s ninth career game with 10 or more 3s, most by any player in NBA history.

“Sometimes the absence of a month of basketball gives you a little more excitement and energy, and I know he feels that way and it’ll probably do the same thing with our crowd and with our team, too,” coach Steve Kerr said before the game.

Curry was all smiles during pregame warmups. He hoisted his signature tunnel shot, signed a few quick autographs when daughter Riley arrived to greet him and briefly held his arm around her before turning around to do his customary hallway sprint. His little girl cleared the way, and off her dad went to the locker room.

“Solid,” Curry said with a grin of his sprint.

He’s healthy at last – and it showed immediately.

Kerr had hoped to play his two-time MVP 20-25 minutes, and Curry conferred with the coaching staff during a timeout with 4:36 left in the third before staying in the game to hit another 3 just 30 seconds later. Curry sat down to cheers with 2:55 left in the third his team up 103-87.

Memphis lost here 97-84 on Dec. 20, then watched the Warriors match their season high for points in a half this season by leading 78-67 at the break.

 