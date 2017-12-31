Utah’s Donovan Mitchell scores 29, ruins LeBron’s birthday with Jazz win

Associated PressDec 31, 2017, 7:59 AM EST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, and the Utah Jazz handed LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers their third straight defeat, 104-101 on Saturday night.

James had 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists on his 33rd birthday as Cleveland lost at Utah for the sixth straight time. The Cavs’ three-game losing streak is their second this season.

Mitchell blew by J.R. Smith with the dribble and finished a layup in traffic over James with 35 seconds remaining to give the Jazz a 100-97 lead. James then missed a layup, and Utah finished off the game from the free-throw line. The Jazz snapped a three-game losing streak.

Mitchell shot 10 for 17 from the field. Ricky Rubio had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

James did not record a point or an assist during the game-changing third quarter, which Utah opened with a 23-3 run. Cleveland connected on just 4 of 19 shots in the quarter.

James powered the Cavaliers’ late rally, but the Jazz were able to hold on.

The Cavs led by 10 in the first quarter. Utah chipped away in the second and trailed 53-48 at halftime.

 

Stephen Curry returns from injury, drops 10 threes on Grizzlies (VIDEO)

Associated PressDec 31, 2017, 12:58 AM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry made a sensational return from injury by scoring 38 points with a season-high 10 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 141-128 on Saturday night.

Curry shot 13 for 17 and 10 of 13 from deep in 26 minutes for his ninth 30-point game this season after missing 11 games with a sprained right ankle. His mere presence brought an energy to the Warriors and all of Oracle Arena, and he spent much of the fourth quarter pacing, gesturing in delight while cheering his teammates with a towel draped over his head.

Kevin Durant added 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Klay Thompson scored 21 points as the Warriors wrapped up nearly three weeks at home in California. Zaza Pachulia scored a season-best 17 points and also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Marc Gasol led six Memphis players in double figures with 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting.

With his parents, wife and two daughters in attendance, Curry got his first points on a layup at 10:27 that put the Warriors out front 7-0 and led to a Memphis timeout. He hit a 3-pointer at 9:52 before Memphis scored its first points.

Curry received roars from the sellout crowd during pregame introductions, and Durant threw his right arm into the air to cheer his pal’s comeback.

Curry pounded his chest after a 3-pointer late in the second that put the Warriors up 64-57.

In the game’s closing minutes, he hit a 3-pointer, held his follow-through and jubilantly hopped up and down on his left foot. This marked Curry’s ninth career game with 10 or more 3s, most by any player in NBA history.

“Sometimes the absence of a month of basketball gives you a little more excitement and energy, and I know he feels that way and it’ll probably do the same thing with our crowd and with our team, too,” coach Steve Kerr said before the game.

Curry was all smiles during pregame warmups. He hoisted his signature tunnel shot, signed a few quick autographs when daughter Riley arrived to greet him and briefly held his arm around her before turning around to do his customary hallway sprint. His little girl cleared the way, and off her dad went to the locker room.

“Solid,” Curry said with a grin of his sprint.

He’s healthy at last – and it showed immediately.

Kerr had hoped to play his two-time MVP 20-25 minutes, and Curry conferred with the coaching staff during a timeout with 4:36 left in the third before staying in the game to hit another 3 just 30 seconds later. Curry sat down to cheers with 2:55 left in the third his team up 103-87.

Memphis lost here 97-84 on Dec. 20, then watched the Warriors match their season high for points in a half this season by leading 78-67 at the break.

 

Suns' GM says Devin Booker will have input on coaching search, roster moves

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2017, 11:00 PM EST
The Phoenix Suns are treating Devin Booker like a franchise player.

When a team has one of the truly elite players in the game, it consults said player on decisions such as free agency — that is not to say the player has final say, but they have input. How much a franchise bends to the will of the star varies from organization to organization — how Cleveland and Miami have treated LeBron James is different — but there is a standard.

Is Booker a franchise player? The Suns are treating him as one — they are going to pay him like one next summer with a max contract extension (which he has earned), and General Manager Ryan McDonough said he will get the perks of a franchise player as well, as reported by the Arizona Republic’s Scott Bordow.

General Manager Ryan McDonough said Thursday that Booker will have a voice in all of the organization’s major decisions going forward, including the search for a new coach, free agency and the draft.

“With his emergence and importance to not only what we’re doing in the short term but hopefully in the next decade-plus, I think it’s important to make him a partner in the process,” McDonough said.

There are 29 other teams that would love to have Booker on the roster. Booker is averaging 27.4 points per game, shooting 37.8 percent from three, and has had 10 games of 30 points or more. He’s an elite spot-up shooter who is solid, but not great, at shot creation (he needs to improve when forced left), which is why a lot of people around the league see him more as a No. 2 on an elite team, or at least someone who needs to be next to a shot creating point guard or wing. Think more like a Klay Thompson type on offense — a very good player who benefits from the shot creators around him. The difference is Thompson also is a very good defender and Booker is a liability on that end, which holds back his ultimate effectiveness.

Booker is a borderline All-Star player (in the East he’d be more likely, in the deep West it’s an uphill climb) but the Suns have got one piece of their future and they’re treating him like one.

NBA's competition committee to review replay situations like in Bucks win

By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2017, 9:01 PM EST
It was game-changing, and it was wrong — with seconds left Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped out of bounds on a baseline drive that ended with him scoring the game-winning shot. Referee Leon Wood missed it. The NBA confirmed as much.

There was no video review of the play because nothing was called. Under the current rules, no whistle, no review.

The NBA competition committee is going to look into this next spring, NBA spokesman Tim Frank told Royce Young of ESPN.

On the heels of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game-winning bucket, on which the Milwaukee Bucks star stepped on the baseline before finishing a dunk to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA’s competition committee will add that type of play to the agenda for discussion at its meeting in March, league spokesman Tim Frank said Saturday.

The competition committee will look at a number of solutions to such a situation, Frank said. If any change is made, it would not be implemented until the 2018-19 season. It is also possible no changes will be made.

There’s an answer here.

It’s time for the NBA to implement an NFL-style challenge system. It’s not a perfect idea (just ask NFL fans), but it solves these situations. Leave the replays in for “foot on the line for a three” or ” who touched it last going out of bounds in the final minutes” but give each coach one or two challenges a game to use, and add a broader range of reviewable items. For example, allow Tyronn Lue to be able to challenge the call at the end of the game on Christmas Day when LeBron James drove the lane, Kevin Durant fouled him and there was no call. If the challenge results in an overturned call, the coach gets to keep the challenge, miss it and he loses it (or even add losing a timeout to the mix).

The NBA’s replay system is a good thing — the goal should be to get the calls right — but even streamlined there are games where it seems cumbersome and kills the flow at the end of the game. It needs to be smoothed out, but I’d rather have a little more of a delay and get the calls write than have more incidents like Antetokounmpo on Friday night.

Magic rookie Jonathan Isaac out indefinitely with continued ankle problems

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2017, 7:00 PM EST
Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac, the No. 6 pick in last June’s draft, has played just 15 games this season and has been not been able to get right after severely spraining his ankle back on Nov. 11. He missed 17 games before playing in the last three, where he was 2-of-13 shooting and did not move well.

Now he is back to being out of the lineup indefinitely to his ankle right, the Magic announced Saturday.

“It’s really just about getting him where he’s at his best and not yo-yoing him in and out of the games and having him re-tweak it,’’ Magic coach Frank Vogel said in a statement. “He’s got to get his strength in the ankle and strength in his legs with conditioning so that it’s not an issue anymore.’’

“What have they told me? Just to be patient and wait for this to heal completely,’’ Isaac said in the statement. “Just take my time, day-by-day. It’s tough (being out). It takes time and trying to come back when it’s not completely there (physically) is tough, so I just have to be patient and take it day-by-day.’’

Isaac has averaged 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds a game so far this season, showing flashes but mostly looking like a raw rookie with talent but a lot of development ahead of him. The injury has slowed that process.  With Orlando well out of the playoff picture in the East, there is no reason to rush Isaac back.

 