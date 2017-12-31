Patrick Patterson fined $10,000 for Tweeting referees “been s*** this year”

Patrick Patterson is one of the many players frustrated with the officiating this season — players are always frustrated with the referees, it’s the nature of the relationship as players push the rules and the refs try to enforce them. This year players have been more vocal about their concerns, tensions are rising, and the players’ union and referees union are going to sit down and talk (and the NBA League Office wants to be part of the solution, although all the two unions really agree on is the league is part of the problem). The league’s Last Two Minute reports are coming under increased scrutiny as players, coaches and referees say they don’t like them.
Oklahoma City’s Patterson was so frustrated after a recent game he Tweeted this out (NSFW language).
That earned him a $10,000 fine from the league on Sunday. Patterson is a smart veteran, he knew the fine was coming when he posted it.
NBA officials have made plenty of mistakes this season (more than normal, I’m not sure), but they are humans trying to referee an incredibly fast game that calls for hundreds of instant decisions a night. Mistakes are going to happen, but the league needs to find a way to reduce the number.
That said, NBA players throw up their arms and whine about a lot of calls every night — there seem to be complaints from one side or the other on any contested drive or shot. On some the players may have a legit gripe, but on the vast majority the referees get it right, the players are either: 1) convinced they didn’t commit a foul (when was the last time Russell Westbrook thinks he committed a foul, back at Leuzinger High School?); 2) They are working the officials trying to get an edge on future calls. The latter is what goes on most of the time, but if you’re an official how much of that can you hear a game and keep tuning it out?
There needs to be better communication between players and referees, but it’s a two-way street.
Draymond Green is always a league leader in technical fouls and ejections, but perhaps his reputation precedes him?
That certainly appeared to be at least partially a factor on Saturday night as the Golden State Warriors took on the Memphis Grizzlies. Green was ejected thanks to two technical fouls in the span of one minute in the second quarter.
The first came after Green committed a foul against Deyonta Davis with 10:32 in the second quarter. Green argued with officials that Davis hadn’t caught the ball before he fouled him, and that it should not be a shooting foul.
A minute later, Green argued that he hadn’t fouled Davis on an alley-oop attempt, and was promptly tossed.
Via Twitter:
Was Green right in getting run? Hard to say. Referees do seem a bit more touchy this season, and the NBPA is trying to work that out with the referee association.
It seems like Green irritated refs on the first tech by arguing while simultaneously refusing to move to the lane line for the free throw. The second was weaker, and perhaps propelled by agitation from the first that had come just a minute before.
We’ll see if the NBA rescinds either techs or both.
Meanwhile, Golden State beat the Grizzlies, 141-128.
Well, we got the best sports image of the year, and not a minute too soon.
On Saturday night, as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the New York Knicks, Anthony Davis went baseline for a dunk attempt. New York’s Ron Baker decided to do the heroic thing and sacrifice himself in the name of rim protection, and it went so, hilariously wrong.
Davis, strong as he is, dunked with ferocity upon the rim as Baker tried to contest. Baker wound up fouling Davis, losing his balance mid-air in the process.
Via Twitter:
For his part, Baker had a bit of fun with the play after the game. By Sunday morning the dunk had made the rounds, including on SportsCenter.
Baker poked fun at himself, despite his battered appearance.
Oof. Good on him for contesting the dunk, though. Who among us would be so brave?
New York beat the Pelicans, 105-103.
Flukey knee injuries have limited Utah’s Rudy Gobert — one of the best rim-protecting big man in the NBA — to just 18 games this season, including the last eight. Utah’s defense has suffered without him (it was 4.5 points per possessions better with him on the court this season) and Utah is 2.5 games out of the playoffs as of this writing.
It will be a couple more weeks at least before he is back on the court, the Jazz announced. From the update:
Gobert was reevaluated on Saturday by Utah Jazz medical staff and is showing progress to make a return. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.
Utah is trying to keep its head above water and within striking distance of the playoffs until it can get everyone healthy and make a push. Only 3.5 games separate the Jazz (currently the 10 seed) and the sixth-seeded Nuggets. Of those teams — Denver, Portland, New Orleans, the L.A. Clippers, and Utah — who gets in and who is out may come down to health. The Jazz and Clippers are on the outside looking in right now, and they have been the two most banged up of the squads.
Utah picked up a quality win Saturday, spoiling LeBron James‘ birthday thanks to 29 points from Donovan Mitchell, including the driving, game-winning layup.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points, Jarrett Jack made two free throws to break a tie with 9 seconds remaining and the New York Knicks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 105-103 on Saturday night.
Jack finished with 15 points, and Michael Beasley scored 15 off the bench for the Knicks, who snapped a season-worst four-game losing streak.
Anthony Davis had 31 points and nine rebounds for the Pelicans and missed a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer. DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points and 19 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 13 and E'Twaun Moore had 12.
Cousins made a 3-pointer and scored on a drive to give New Orleans a 99-91 lead with 2:57 left before New York fought back.
Porzingis scored seven straight points to give the Knicks a 103-101 lead with 38 seconds left.
Cousins made two free throws to tie the score before Jack was fouled by Holiday while shooting from the lane.
Holiday began the fourth-quarter scoring with a three-point play that started an 8-0 New Orleans run, giving the Pelicans an 86-79 lead.
Frank Ntilikina‘s jumper ended the Knicks drought and started an 8-2 run that got them within 88-87 midway through the fourth.
The Knicks led by 11 at halftime, but Davis led a surge in the third quarter. He scored 14 points, including seven straight, as New Orleans got within 75-71.
Holiday’s 3-pointer helped the Pelicans get within 79-78 after three quarters.
Beasley scored 11 points as the New York bench outscored the New Orleans reserves 23-8 in the second quarter. The Knicks led 56-45 at halftime.