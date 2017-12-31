James Harden leaves game vs. Lakers with leg injury

By Dane CarbaughDec 31, 2017, 10:13 PM EST
As if the Western Conference wasn’t hindered enough by injuries, now we have to wait and see what the prognosis is for James Harden.

The Houston Rockets star appeared to injure his left leg on a drive late in the fourth quarter. Harden drove down the left side of the lane, then landed on two feet and ran under his own basket.

Houston fouled to get him out of the game, and he did not return.

After the game, Harden tried to play down the severity.

“Hopefully it’s not that serious,” he said. “Just a pull … just got some treatment so hopefully day to day it gets better.”

Meanwhile, the game went to double overtime where Chris Paul helped save the day for the Rockets, albeit with moves like this:

Houston beat LA, 148-142, in double overtime. Harden finished with 40 points, shooting an incredible 21 free throws all by himself.

Joel Embiid sprains hand, X-rays negative and he played through it

By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2018, 2:55 PM EST
Any time the words “Joel Embiid” and “injury” are in the same sentence, Sixers fans hold their breath.

They can exhale now.

Joel Embiid sprained his hand in the final 4 minutes of the Sixers win over the Suns on New Year’s Eve, but X-rays came back negative and Embiid said this was not serious, as reported by Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Embiid believes he suffered a sprain when collided at halfcourt with Devin Booker and slammed into the ground with 3:54 to go. He stayed in for the remainder of the game, determined to play until the end…

“It was numb but I’m a warrior,” Embiid said after the game, his hand wrapped in a thick bundle of ice. “I want to push through stuff and I want to play. I wanted to be on the court to win the game and that’s what we did.”

Embiid wants to play more. Philadelphia, as an organization, wants to be cautious with their star. However, in this case, if he misses any time it likely is just one game, and probably not even that. Philly’s next game is against the Spurs on Wednesday.

The Sixers need Embiid on the court to make a push for the playoffs (they are currently 1.5 games out of the eight seed). When he is on the court they have the point differential of a 57 win team, but when he sits that drops to a 23 win team.

Lou Williams scores 40 off the bench

By Dan FeldmanJan 1, 2018, 12:55 PM EST
Lou Williams scored 40 points off the bench.

It’s a bit of an arbitrary achievement. Williams played 37 minutes in the Clippers’ 106-98 win over the Hornets last night.

But, still, 40 points as a reserve is nothing to scoff at.

Williams became the first player with 40 points off the bench since… Williams last season. He’s the only player to achieve the feat in the last four seasons.

The leaderboard for points as a backup in the Basketball-Reference database, which dates back to 1963-64:

Chris Paul helps Rockets to 148-142 win over Lakers in double OT

Associated PressJan 1, 2018, 10:55 AM EST
HOUSTON (AP) With James Harden in the locker room with a hamstring injury and the Houston Rockets desperate to end their losing streak, Chris Paul came to the rescue.

Harden scored 40 points before leaving with the injury late in the fourth quarter, and Paul scored 15 of his 28 points in overtime as the Rockets snapped a five-game skid with a 148-142 double-overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

“He just willed us to win, and great players can do that,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Certain guys can just say, `We’re not losing,’ and `Whatever it takes,’ and that’s what he said tonight and that’s what he did.”

Los Angeles led by as many as 17, but couldn’t hold on as the team’s season-long losing streak stretched to six games.

Paul made a pair of free throws to tie it at 142 with about a minute left in the second overtime before Tarik Black blocked Kyle Kuzma‘s shot on the other end to give Houston the ball back. P.J. Tucker grabbed a rebound on a miss by Paul and put it back up to put Houston on top.

Tucker blocked a 3-point attempt by Kuzma, and Paul added two more free throws to make it 146-142 with 3 seconds left. Paul made two more free throws after that to secure the win.

The Rockets had hoped to limit Paul’s playing time in his second game back after missing three games with a groin injury. But with Harden out, he ended up playing 42 minutes.

“We worked too hard to let that game go,” Paul said. “We had fought. Different guys had been in and out of the lineup. James carried us all game long and different guys had to step up and it’s just will at that point. Let’s just figure out a way to win it.”

Julius Randle set season highs with 29 points and 15 rebounds, but fouled out with about three minutes left in the first overtime.

“It’s obviously frustrating but … we’re short-handed right now and it would’ve been a lot easier to kind of just pack it in and individually go out and try to put up big numbers until we get healthy or until we get to an easier part of the schedule,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “Our guys really came together tonight and really played well for most of the game.”

Los Angeles was up by 4 in the second overtime before a dunk by Black followed by a 3-pointer from Trevor Ariza made it 140-139 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Lakers scored the next three points before Paul’s free throws tied it.

Ariza finished with a season-high 26 points.

Paul gave Houston its first lead since the second quarter with a 3-pointer that made it 127-125 with 2:40 remaining in the first overtime.

The Lakers got two free throws from Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart added a basket on a goaltending call to make it 131-129 with about a minute to go in the first OT.

Black tied it up before Hart missed a 3-pointer to give Houston the ball back. Paul put Houston on top with a short jumper with four seconds remaining, but P.J. Tucker fouled Ingram and he made both free throws with 0.8 seconds left in the first overtime to tie it at 133-133.

Paul had a shot to win it, but he missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Houston got a 3-pointer from Ariza followed by a three-point play from Harden to tie it at 119-all with about a minute left in the fourth. But Kuzma, who scored a career-high 38 points in his last game against Houston, made a 3-pointer a few seconds later to put the Lakers back on top.

Harden was injured when he missed a layup after that and was taken to the locker room.

Gerald Green tied it again with a 3-pointer with 17.7 seconds remaining.

Kuzma followed with a missed 3-pointer, and the Lakers got the ball back with 0.7 seconds left, but they didn’t have time to get a shot off.

Houston center Clint Capela had seven points and seven rebounds in his return after missing two games with an orbital fracture. He wore a mask in the first half to protect the injured area, but it seemed to be bothering him and he took it off at halftime.

 

