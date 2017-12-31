Getty

Bradley Beal’s 39 points lead Wizards to 114-110 win over Bulls

Associated PressDec 31, 2017, 11:00 PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal scored 17 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Washington Wizards to a 114-110 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Beal scored 15 straight points for Washington in the fourth as the Wizards rallied from an eight-point deficit early in the period. He also had nine rebounds and tied a career high with nine assists.

Nikola Mirotic scored 21 points to lead Chicago, which had won 10 of its previous 12. Kris Dunn had 19 points and 11 assists.

David Nwaba‘s two free throws with 1:26 to play gave Chicago a 108-107 lead, and Dunn hit a jumper with 54 seconds remaining.

John Wall‘s three-point play with 29.4 seconds left put the Wizards up 112-110. After Beal missed two free throws, Washington got the rebound and Wall added two free throws with 9.1 seconds to play.

Wall had 21 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four blocked shots.

The difference was 3-point shooting. Washington was 16 for 36 (44.4 percent) while Chicago was 8 for 35 (22.9 percent). The Bulls missed 17 of 20 3-point attempts in the first half.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Dunn returned after missing a game with left patella tendinitis. … G Zach LaVine, who has yet to play this season following left knee surgery, is rehabbing for the next few days with G-League Windy City. Coach Fred Hoiberg said LaVine is essentially starting training camp. “If he does well through this stretch, we’ll all get in a room and put a plan together as far as when we want to see him back on the floor,” Hoiberg said.

Wizards: F Mike Scott returned after missing a game following the birth of his daughter. Scott scored 17 points. F Markieff Morris had a season-high 11 rebounds. Washington is now 10-10 against sub-.500 teams.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Wizards: Host the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

James Harden leaves game vs. Lakers with leg injury (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughDec 31, 2017, 10:13 PM EST
As if the Western Conference wasn’t hindered enough by injuries, now we have to wait and see what the prognosis is for James Harden.

The Houston Rockets star appeared to injure his left leg on a drive late in the fourth quarter. Harden drove down the left side of the lane, then landed on two feet and ran under his own basket.

Houston fouled to get him out of the game, and he did not return.

Meanwhile, the game went to double overtime where Chris Paul helped save the day for the Rockets, albeit with moves like this:

Houston beat LA, 148-142, in double overtime. Harden finished with 40 points, shooting an incredible 21 free throws all by himself.

Whatever Paul George is wearing here might make you go blind

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughDec 31, 2017, 9:30 PM EST
NBA players have really gotten into high fashion since David Stern decided he didn’t like how Allen Iverson dressed in the mid-2000s.

I’m starting to think the whole thing backfired on him.

No better example exists than what Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George wore to the game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

I can only describe it as “Zentangle Pajamas”.

Via Twitter:

Here’s the thing though: is it black with white spikes, or white with black spikes? Really makes you think.

Apologies to your cones and rods.

Patrick Patterson fined $10,000 for Tweeting referees “been s*** this year”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 31, 2017, 7:00 PM EST
Patrick Patterson is one of the many players frustrated with the officiating this season — players are always frustrated with the referees, it’s the nature of the relationship as players push the rules and the refs try to enforce them. This year players have been more vocal about their concerns, tensions are rising, and the players’ union and referees union are going to sit down and talk (and the NBA League Office wants to be part of the solution, although all the two unions really agree on is the league is part of the problem). The league’s Last Two Minute reports are coming under increased scrutiny as players, coaches and referees say they don’t like them.

Oklahoma City’s Patterson was so frustrated after a recent game he Tweeted this out (NSFW language).

That earned him a $10,000 fine from the league on Sunday. Patterson is a smart veteran, he knew the fine was coming when he posted it.

NBA officials have made plenty of mistakes this season (more than normal, I’m not sure), but they are humans trying to referee an incredibly fast game that calls for hundreds of instant decisions a night. Mistakes are going to happen, but the league needs to find a way to reduce the number.

That said, NBA players throw up their arms and whine about a lot of calls every night — there seem to be complaints from one side or the other on any contested drive or shot. On some the players may have a legit gripe, but on the vast majority the referees get it right, the players are either: 1) convinced they didn’t commit a foul (when was the last time Russell Westbrook thinks he committed a foul, back at Leuzinger High School?); 2) They are working the officials trying to get an edge on future calls. The latter is what goes on most of the time, but if you’re an official how much of that can you hear a game and keep tuning it out?

There needs to be better communication between players and referees, but it’s a two-way street.

Draymond Green gets ejected after two technical fouls in a minute (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughDec 31, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
Draymond Green is always a league leader in technical fouls and ejections, but perhaps his reputation precedes him?

That certainly appeared to be at least partially a factor on Saturday night as the Golden State Warriors took on the Memphis Grizzlies. Green was ejected thanks to two technical fouls in the span of one minute in the second quarter.

The first came after Green committed a foul against Deyonta Davis with 10:32 in the second quarter. Green argued with officials that Davis hadn’t caught the ball before he fouled him, and that it should not be a shooting foul.

A minute later, Green argued that he hadn’t fouled Davis on an alley-oop attempt, and was promptly tossed.

Via Twitter:

Was Green right in getting run? Hard to say. Referees do seem a bit more touchy this season, and the NBPA is trying to work that out with the referee association.

It seems like Green irritated refs on the first tech by arguing while simultaneously refusing to move to the lane line for the free throw. The second was weaker, and perhaps propelled by agitation from the first that had come just a minute before.

We’ll see if the NBA rescinds either techs or both.

Meanwhile, Golden State beat the Grizzlies, 141-128.