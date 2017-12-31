Kristaps Porzingis’ 30, Jarrett Jack’s tiebreaking free throws lift Knicks past Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points, Jarrett Jack made two free throws to break a tie with 9 seconds remaining and the New York Knicks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 105-103 on Saturday night.
Jack finished with 15 points, and Michael Beasley scored 15 off the bench for the Knicks, who snapped a season-worst four-game losing streak.
Anthony Davis had 31 points and nine rebounds for the Pelicans and missed a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer. DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points and 19 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 13 and E'Twaun Moore had 12.
Cousins made a 3-pointer and scored on a drive to give New Orleans a 99-91 lead with 2:57 left before New York fought back.
Porzingis scored seven straight points to give the Knicks a 103-101 lead with 38 seconds left.
Cousins made two free throws to tie the score before Jack was fouled by Holiday while shooting from the lane.
Holiday began the fourth-quarter scoring with a three-point play that started an 8-0 New Orleans run, giving the Pelicans an 86-79 lead.
Frank Ntilikina‘s jumper ended the Knicks drought and started an 8-2 run that got them within 88-87 midway through the fourth.
The Knicks led by 11 at halftime, but Davis led a surge in the third quarter. He scored 14 points, including seven straight, as New Orleans got within 75-71.
Holiday’s 3-pointer helped the Pelicans get within 79-78 after three quarters.
Beasley scored 11 points as the New York bench outscored the New Orleans reserves 23-8 in the second quarter. The Knicks led 56-45 at halftime.