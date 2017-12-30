Suns’ GM says Devin Booker will have input on coaching search, roster moves

The Phoenix Suns are treating Devin Booker like a franchise player.
When a team has one of the truly elite players in the game, it consults said player on decisions such as free agency — that is not to say the player has final say, but they have input. How much a franchise bends to the will of the star varies from organization to organization — how Cleveland and Miami have treated LeBron James is different — but there is a standard.
Is Booker a franchise player? The Suns are treating him as one — they are going to pay him like one next summer with a max contract extension (which he has earned), and General Manager Ryan McDonough said he will get the perks of a franchise player as well, as reported by the Arizona Republic’s Scott Bordow.
General Manager Ryan McDonough said Thursday that Booker will have a voice in all of the organization’s major decisions going forward, including the search for a new coach, free agency and the draft.
“With his emergence and importance to not only what we’re doing in the short term but hopefully in the next decade-plus, I think it’s important to make him a partner in the process,” McDonough said.
There are 29 other teams that would love to have Booker on the roster. Booker is averaging 27.4 points per game, shooting 37.8 percent from three, and has had 10 games of 30 points or more. He’s an elite spot-up shooter who is solid, but not great, at shot creation (he needs to improve when forced left), which is why a lot of people around the league see him more as a No. 2 on an elite team, or at least someone who needs to be next to a shot creating point guard or wing. Think more like a Klay Thompson type on offense — a very good player who benefits from the shot creators around him. The difference is Thompson also is a very good defender and Booker is a liability on that end, which holds back his ultimate effectiveness.
Booker is a borderline All-Star player (in the East he’d be more likely, in the deep West it’s an uphill climb) but the Suns have got one piece of their future and they’re treating him like one.
It was game-changing, and it was wrong — with seconds left Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped out of bounds on a baseline drive that ended with him scoring the game-winning shot. Referee Leon Wood missed it. The NBA confirmed as much.
There was no video review of the play because nothing was called. Under the current rules, no whistle, no review.
The NBA competition committee is going to look into this next spring, NBA spokesman Tim Frank told Royce Young of ESPN.
On the heels of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game-winning bucket, on which the Milwaukee Bucks star stepped on the baseline before finishing a dunk to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA’s competition committee will add that type of play to the agenda for discussion at its meeting in March, league spokesman Tim Frank said Saturday.
The competition committee will look at a number of solutions to such a situation, Frank said. If any change is made, it would not be implemented until the 2018-19 season. It is also possible no changes will be made.
There’s an answer here.
It’s time for the NBA to implement an NFL-style challenge system. It’s not a perfect idea (just ask NFL fans), but it solves these situations. Leave the replays in for “foot on the line for a three” or ” who touched it last going out of bounds in the final minutes” but give each coach one or two challenges a game to use, and add a broader range of reviewable items. For example, allow Tyronn Lue to be able to challenge the call at the end of the game on Christmas Day when LeBron James drove the lane, Kevin Durant fouled him and there was no call. If the challenge results in an overturned call, the coach gets to keep the challenge, miss it and he loses it (or even add losing a timeout to the mix).
The NBA’s replay system is a good thing — the goal should be to get the calls right — but even streamlined there are games where it seems cumbersome and kills the flow at the end of the game. It needs to be smoothed out, but I’d rather have a little more of a delay and get the calls write than have more incidents like Antetokounmpo on Friday night.
Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac, the No. 6 pick in last June’s draft, has played just 15 games this season and has been not been able to get right after severely spraining his ankle back on Nov. 11. He missed 17 games before playing in the last three, where he was 2-of-13 shooting and did not move well.
Now he is back to being out of the lineup indefinitely to his ankle right, the Magic announced Saturday.
“It’s really just about getting him where he’s at his best and not yo-yoing him in and out of the games and having him re-tweak it,’’ Magic coach Frank Vogel said in a statement. “He’s got to get his strength in the ankle and strength in his legs with conditioning so that it’s not an issue anymore.’’
“What have they told me? Just to be patient and wait for this to heal completely,’’ Isaac said in the statement. “Just take my time, day-by-day. It’s tough (being out). It takes time and trying to come back when it’s not completely there (physically) is tough, so I just have to be patient and take it day-by-day.’’
Isaac has averaged 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds a game so far this season, showing flashes but mostly looking like a raw rookie with talent but a lot of development ahead of him. The injury has slowed that process. With Orlando well out of the playoff picture in the East, there is no reason to rush Isaac back.
Raptors rookie O.G. Anunoby stole a Hawks pass then streaked for a dunk with the shot clock off to cap Toronto’s 111-98 win last night.
That didn’t sit well with Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer, who apparently said something to Anunoby afterward.
That reeeallly didn’t sit well with Raptors coach Dwane Casey, who yelled “f— you” repeatedly at Budenholzer.
Casey, via Doug Smith of the Toronto Star:
“I’m a coach’s coach. I love coaches, but one thing I don’t want you to do is say something to my players,” Casey said. “I don’t know what was said exactly, but he was upset because the kid stole the ball and went for a layup.
“I understand the situation. We weren’t trying to run the score up. They were trying to score and we were trying to play defence. His instincts stole the ball. There was no intent.”
Neither coach covered himself in glory here.
Casey’s Raptors fumed when Lance Stephenson ran up the score in a game last season. Asked about Toronto guard Norman Powell showboat dunking in a similar situation the prior year, Casey said he didn’t remember that. The hypocrisy was glaring, and it only continued with Casey excusing Anunoby here.
To be fair, Casey didn’t disagree with Budenholzer objection to Anunoby’s dunk. Casey went after Budenholzer for talking to his player – a code many coaches subscribe to.
And Casey is right: Budenholzer shouldn’t have said anything to Anunoby. Even if he bit his tongue, Budenholzer shouldn’t have held animosity toward Anunoby. The Hawks were trying to score. They didn’t have the right to get mad at the Raptors for also trying.
