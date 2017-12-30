Stephen Curry to return to Warriors lineup Saturday vs. Grizzlies

Stephen Curry has missed 11 games since rolling his ankle back on Dec. 4. Kevin Durant stepped up, the Warriors became more focused (best in the NBA in those 11 games, allowing less than a point per possession), and Golden State went 9-2 during that stretch (including beating Cleveland on Christmas Day). However, they were not the same. The Warriors spacing was not the same, and that put guys such as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston into tougher position (they were shooting spot ups rather than having room for drives and cuts).

They need to worry no more, the Warriors get Curry back on Saturday vs. Memphis, according to coach Steve Kerr. Via Monte Poole NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Most likely he’ll play,” Kerr said prior tipoff against the Hornets. “I talked to him today. He was feeling good. So we’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow morning. He probably will have a time limit on his minutes, but we haven’t worked it out yet.” “He’s excited,” Kerr said. “He’s fired up. “The process was just going along with the medical staff’s recommendation. And just the daily progress he was making, combined with the schedule, the way it works out, tomorrow should be a good game for him to play.”

Curry was playing at an MVP level before his injury, averaging 26.3 points and 6.6 assists per game, with a PER of 27.6. He’s going to take a little time to find his groove, but the Warriors — already with the best record in the NBA — are about to get a lot better.