Stephen Curry to return to Warriors lineup Saturday vs. Grizzlies

Stephen Curry has missed 11 games since rolling his ankle back on Dec. 4. Kevin Durant stepped up, the Warriors became more focused (best in the NBA in those 11 games, allowing less than a point per possession), and Golden State went 9-2 during that stretch (including beating Cleveland on Christmas Day). However, they were not the same. The Warriors spacing was not the same, and that put guys such as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston into tougher position (they were shooting spot ups rather than having room for drives and cuts).
They need to worry no more, the Warriors get Curry back on Saturday vs. Memphis, according to coach Steve Kerr. Via Monte Poole NBC Sports Bay Area.
“Most likely he’ll play,” Kerr said prior tipoff against the Hornets. “I talked to him today. He was feeling good. So we’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow morning. He probably will have a time limit on his minutes, but we haven’t worked it out yet.”
“He’s excited,” Kerr said. “He’s fired up.
“The process was just going along with the medical staff’s recommendation. And just the daily progress he was making, combined with the schedule, the way it works out, tomorrow should be a good game for him to play.”
Curry was playing at an MVP level before his injury, averaging 26.3 points and 6.6 assists per game, with a PER of 27.6. He’s going to take a little time to find his groove, but the Warriors — already with the best record in the NBA — are about to get a lot better.
Damn. That is nasty.
Russell Westbrook may have thrown down the dunk of the season Friday night, driving the lane with Thon Maker coming over late, and there was nothing he was going to do to stop it. He crushed it.
That dunk may have been overlooked considering the end of the game controversy about Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s game-winning dunk — he stepped out of bounds on his baseline drive to the rim — but it shouldn’t be forgotten.
It would have been one of the most dramatic game winners of the season — after a Russell Westbrook three tied the game seconds earlier, Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s drive and dunk over Westbrook gave the Bucks the win over the Thunder.
Except it was mired in controversy — when Antetokounmpo spun baseline and drove he clearly stepped out of bounds. Watch the video, he clearly steps on the line.
Paul George — out for the game due to left knee soreness — was incredulous.
Why wasn’t the play reviewed and the call reversed? Because there was no call to reverse, according to the officials.
There should be a review of the play — this is why there needs to be a close look by the league at the review process after the season. I’m not going to blame the referees here, they are trying to watch for fouls and so much more, and at full speed that is something that a human being will miss. If we’re going to live with human mistakes late, why have replay at all? If the goal is to get the calls right, they need to get it right. The idea that they could review if a foot is on the line for a two or a three, but this cannot be reviewed, is just wrong.
It’s time to review the review process.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets won 25 of their first 29 games to notch the NBA’s best record, then quickly entered their worst tailspin in nearly five years.
Otto Porter Jr. scored 26 points, Bradley Beal and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 21 each, and the Washington Wizards beat the Rockets 121-103 Friday night for Houston’s fifth straight loss. It’s the longest skid for the Rockets since dropping seven straight from Jan. 9-19, 2013.
NBA scoring leader James Harden matched his season low with 20 points for the Rockets. Chris Paul returned after missing three games with a strained groin and had eight points and six assists in 26 minutes.
Houston had completed a 14-game winning streak before the alarming slide.
“We just haven’t had a rhythm in these last five games, quite frankly,” Harden said. “We had pretty good spurts, but just a consistent, four-quarter game, we haven’t had that. So hopefully we get back home and kind of buckle down a little bit.”
A night after blowing a 26-point lead in Boston, the Rockets held their last lead midway through the first quarter en route to their worst defeat of the season. Houston has by far the most 3-pointers in the league this season but was held to 29.2 percent (14 for 48) from deep.
Though Paul was back, the Rockets were missing center Clint Capela with an orbital fracture for the second straight game.
“Mentally we’re fine,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We’ve got some tired legs and missing the big guy in the middle to give us a force to the rim. … We’ve got all kinds of excuses, but that doesn’t work. It doesn’t matter. We lost. They won. They’re the better team tonight.”
The Clippers have tried to keep their heads above water while Blake Griffin has been out while his knee healed — Los Angeles was 6-8 without Griffin, and they sit three games out of the playoffs right now.
He’s back, returning Friday night vs. the Lakers.
Griffin is the fulcrum of the Clippers’ offense, and when he was on the court this season it was 3.5 points per 100 possessions better than when he sat.
Griffin’s return and how the team performs the next few weeks will set the stage for the big decisions the Clippers will face — do they trade DeAndre Jordan and/or Lou Williams for pieces that help the rebuild, or do they keep the pair, hope Danilo Gallinari (and everyone else) stays healthy, then make a run at the playoffs? Is all that worth it for the seven or eight seed? And do they want to pay Jordan big money next summer to keep him?