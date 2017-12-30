NBA confirms obvious: Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped out before game-winner

This is about as surprising as the end of the movie “Dunkirk.” (Unless you slept through History 101.)
In the NBA’s official Last Two Minute Report from the Bucks win over the Thunder, the NBA confirmed that Giannis Antetokounmpo did step out of bounds on what eventually was the game-winning shot. Referee Leon Wood just missed it. (Also, the NBA ruled that Antetokounmpo did not travel on that last shot, remember he gets a gather step as he takes control of the ball, then his steps — Antetokounmpo can cover a lot of ground in a couple of steps.)
The play was not reviewed at the time.
I don’t blame official Leon Wood for missing the call in real time — human beings make mistakes. It happens. But either the NBA should live with the mistakes of human beings and do away with replay all together, or it needs to make sure that all crucial late-game plays can be reviewed. The idea that the officials could review if a player’s foot in on the arc and the bucket is a 2 or a 3 during the second quarter, but they couldn’t review the Greek Freak stepping out of bounds, is just wrong. Either you’re trying to get the calls right, or you’re living with the mistakes. There’s a fine line in terms of slowing the game down with delays, but if the goal is to get it right then the league needs to get it right.
Raptors rookie O.G. Anunoby stole a Hawks pass then streaked for a dunk with the shot clock off to cap Toronto’s 111-98 win last night.
That didn’t sit well with Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer, who apparently said something to Anunoby afterward.
That reeeallly didn’t sit well with Raptors coach Dwane Casey, who yelled “f— you” repeatedly at Budenholzer.
Casey, via Doug Smith of the Toronto Star:
“I’m a coach’s coach. I love coaches, but one thing I don’t want you to do is say something to my players,” Casey said. “I don’t know what was said exactly, but he was upset because the kid stole the ball and went for a layup.
“I understand the situation. We weren’t trying to run the score up. They were trying to score and we were trying to play defence. His instincts stole the ball. There was no intent.”
Neither coach covered himself in glory here.
Casey’s Raptors fumed when Lance Stephenson ran up the score in a game last season. Asked about Toronto guard Norman Powell showboat dunking in a similar situation the prior year, Casey said he didn’t remember that. The hypocrisy was glaring, and it only continued with Casey excusing Anunoby here.
To be fair, Casey didn’t disagree with Budenholzer objection to Anunoby’s dunk. Casey went after Budenholzer for talking to his player – a code many coaches subscribe to.
And Casey is right: Budenholzer shouldn’t have said anything to Anunoby. Even if he bit his tongue, Budenholzer shouldn’t have held animosity toward Anunoby. The Hawks were trying to score. They didn’t have the right to get mad at the Raptors for also trying.
Kobe Bryant did it in a Lakers’ jersey. A lot. He’d lose his dribble at the elbow, go under the defender, pass the ball off the backboard to himself running the lane and finish, sometimes with a dunk.
The Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tried that Friday, but didn’t quite execute it as well — he missed the backboard entirely.
That’s ending up on Shaqtin’ a Fool.
The Clippers went on to win in Blake Griffin‘s return to the court, and the Lakers’ struggles continue beyond throwing the ball off the backboard.
After a monster Summer League where he showed elite potential, Dennis Smith Jr. has had an NBA season where he’s looked like a rookie. Coach Rick Carlisle put the ball in his hands — his usage rate is right there with guys who are offensive focal points like Jusuf Nurkic or Lou Williams — and he’s shown flashes with passing and scoring. However, his shot has not been good (like most rookies), and with that the game has not opened up for him (and that has led to more turnovers than the Mavs want to see). It’s a process.
Friday night, the rookie showed some real progress.
Smith had the first triple-double of his career — 21 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, to lead the Mavericks past the Pelicans. To start the game the Pelicans went under picks, but Smith was 5-of-7 from three and made them pay. New Orleans adjusted, and that opened up the drives for Smith, who fearlessly attacked the rim. He created for himself and others.
Consider it progress, a sign of what could be to come.
Stephen Curry has missed 11 games since rolling his ankle back on Dec. 4. Kevin Durant stepped up, the Warriors became more focused (best in the NBA in those 11 games, allowing less than a point per possession), and Golden State went 9-2 during that stretch (including beating Cleveland on Christmas Day). However, they were not the same. The Warriors spacing was not the same, and that put guys such as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston into tougher position (they were shooting spot ups rather than having room for drives and cuts).
They need to worry no more, the Warriors get Curry back on Saturday vs. Memphis, according to coach Steve Kerr. Via Monte Poole NBC Sports Bay Area.
“Most likely he’ll play,” Kerr said prior tipoff against the Hornets. “I talked to him today. He was feeling good. So we’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow morning. He probably will have a time limit on his minutes, but we haven’t worked it out yet.”
“He’s excited,” Kerr said. “He’s fired up.
“The process was just going along with the medical staff’s recommendation. And just the daily progress he was making, combined with the schedule, the way it works out, tomorrow should be a good game for him to play.”
Curry was playing at an MVP level before his injury, averaging 26.3 points and 6.6 assists per game, with a PER of 27.6. He’s going to take a little time to find his groove, but the Warriors — already with the best record in the NBA — are about to get a lot better.