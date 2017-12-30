NBA confirms obvious: Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped out before game-winner

This is about as surprising as the end of the movie “Dunkirk.” (Unless you slept through History 101.)

In the NBA’s official Last Two Minute Report from the Bucks win over the Thunder, the NBA confirmed that Giannis Antetokounmpo did step out of bounds on what eventually was the game-winning shot. Referee Leon Wood just missed it. (Also, the NBA ruled that Antetokounmpo did not travel on that last shot, remember he gets a gather step as he takes control of the ball, then his steps — Antetokounmpo can cover a lot of ground in a couple of steps.)

The play was not reviewed at the time.

Official Derrick Stafford on the final sequence via a pool reporter: "In any reviewable matter, there has to be a whistle called on the floor. There was no whistle blown for the play, so we couldn't review it." — Royce Young (@royceyoung) December 30, 2017

I don’t blame official Leon Wood for missing the call in real time — human beings make mistakes. It happens. But either the NBA should live with the mistakes of human beings and do away with replay all together, or it needs to make sure that all crucial late-game plays can be reviewed. The idea that the officials could review if a player’s foot in on the arc and the bucket is a 2 or a 3 during the second quarter, but they couldn’t review the Greek Freak stepping out of bounds, is just wrong. Either you’re trying to get the calls right, or you’re living with the mistakes. There’s a fine line in terms of slowing the game down with delays, but if the goal is to get it right then the league needs to get it right.