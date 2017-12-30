Magic rookie Jonathan Isaac out indefinitely with continued ankle problems

Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac, the No. 6 pick in last June’s draft, has played just 15 games this season and has been not been able to get right after severely spraining his ankle back on Nov. 11. He missed 17 games before playing in the last three, where he was 2-of-13 shooting and did not move well.

Now he is back to being out of the lineup indefinitely to his ankle right, the Magic announced Saturday.

“It’s really just about getting him where he’s at his best and not yo-yoing him in and out of the games and having him re-tweak it,’’ Magic coach Frank Vogel said in a statement. “He’s got to get his strength in the ankle and strength in his legs with conditioning so that it’s not an issue anymore.’’

“What have they told me? Just to be patient and wait for this to heal completely,’’ Isaac said in the statement. “Just take my time, day-by-day. It’s tough (being out). It takes time and trying to come back when it’s not completely there (physically) is tough, so I just have to be patient and take it day-by-day.’’

Isaac has averaged 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds a game so far this season, showing flashes but mostly looking like a raw rookie with talent but a lot of development ahead of him. The injury has slowed that process. With Orlando well out of the playoff picture in the East, there is no reason to rush Isaac back.