Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tries to throw pass to self but misses backboard

Kobe Bryant did it in a Lakers’ jersey. A lot. He’d lose his dribble at the elbow, go under the defender, pass the ball off the backboard to himself running the lane and finish, sometimes with a dunk.
The Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tried that Friday, but didn’t quite execute it as well — he missed the backboard entirely.
That’s ending up on Shaqtin’ a Fool.
The Clippers went on to win in Blake Griffin‘s return to the court, and the Lakers’ struggles continue beyond throwing the ball off the backboard.
After a monster Summer League where he showed elite potential, Dennis Smith Jr. has had an NBA season where he’s looked like a rookie. Coach Rick Carlisle put the ball in his hands — his usage rate is right there with guys who are offensive focal points like Jusuf Nurkic or Lou Williams — and he’s shown flashes with passing and scoring. However, his shot has not been good (like most rookies), and with that the game has not opened up for him (and that has led to more turnovers than the Mavs want to see). It’s a process.
Friday night, the rookie showed some real progress.
Smith had the first triple-double of his career — 21 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, to lead the Mavericks past the Pelicans. To start the game the Pelicans went under picks, but Smith was 5-of-7 from three and made them pay. New Orleans adjusted, and that opened up the drives for Smith, who fearlessly attacked the rim. He created for himself and others.
Consider it progress, a sign of what could be to come.
Stephen Curry has missed 11 games since rolling his ankle back on Dec. 4. Kevin Durant stepped up, the Warriors became more focused (best in the NBA in those 11 games, allowing less than a point per possession), and Golden State went 9-2 during that stretch (including beating Cleveland on Christmas Day). However, they were not the same. The Warriors spacing was not the same, and that put guys such as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston into tougher position (they were shooting spot ups rather than having room for drives and cuts).
They need to worry no more, the Warriors get Curry back on Saturday vs. Memphis, according to coach Steve Kerr. Via Monte Poole NBC Sports Bay Area.
“Most likely he’ll play,” Kerr said prior tipoff against the Hornets. “I talked to him today. He was feeling good. So we’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow morning. He probably will have a time limit on his minutes, but we haven’t worked it out yet.”
“He’s excited,” Kerr said. “He’s fired up.
“The process was just going along with the medical staff’s recommendation. And just the daily progress he was making, combined with the schedule, the way it works out, tomorrow should be a good game for him to play.”
Curry was playing at an MVP level before his injury, averaging 26.3 points and 6.6 assists per game, with a PER of 27.6. He’s going to take a little time to find his groove, but the Warriors — already with the best record in the NBA — are about to get a lot better.
Damn. That is nasty.
Russell Westbrook may have thrown down the dunk of the season Friday night, driving the lane with Thon Maker coming over late, and there was nothing he was going to do to stop it. He crushed it.
That dunk may have been overlooked considering the end of the game controversy about Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s game-winning dunk — he stepped out of bounds on his baseline drive to the rim — but it shouldn’t be forgotten.
It would have been one of the most dramatic game winners of the season — after a Russell Westbrook three tied the game seconds earlier, Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s drive and dunk over Westbrook gave the Bucks the win over the Thunder.
Except it was mired in controversy — when Antetokounmpo spun baseline and drove he clearly stepped out of bounds. Watch the video, he clearly steps on the line.
Paul George — out for the game due to left knee soreness — was incredulous.
Why wasn’t the play reviewed and the call reversed? Because there was no call to reverse, according to the officials.
There should be a review of the play — this is why there needs to be a close look by the league at the review process after the season. I’m not going to blame the referees here, they are trying to watch for fouls and so much more, and at full speed that is something that a human being will miss. If we’re going to live with human mistakes late, why have replay at all? If the goal is to get the calls right, they need to get it right. The idea that they could review if a foot is on the line for a two or a three, but this cannot be reviewed, is just wrong.
It’s time to review the review process.