Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk beats Thunder, but refs missed him stepping out of bounds

It would have been one of the most dramatic game winners of the season — after a Russell Westbrook three tied the game seconds earlier, Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s drive and dunk over Westbrook gave the Bucks the win over the Thunder.
Except it was mired in controversy — when Antetokounmpo spun baseline and drove he clearly stepped out of bounds. Watch the video, he clearly steps on the line.
Paul George — out for the game due to left knee soreness — was incredulous.
Why wasn’t the play reviewed and the call reversed? Because there was no call to reverse, according to the officials.
There should be a review of the play — this is why there needs to be a close look by the league at the review process after the season. I’m not going to blame the referees here, they are trying to watch for fouls and so much more, and at full speed that is something that a human being will miss. If we’re going to live with human mistakes late, why have replay at all? If the goal is to get the calls right, they need to get it right. The idea that they could review if a foot is on the line for a two or a three, but this cannot be reviewed, is just wrong.
It’s time to review the review process.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets won 25 of their first 29 games to notch the NBA’s best record, then quickly entered their worst tailspin in nearly five years.
Otto Porter Jr. scored 26 points, Bradley Beal and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 21 each, and the Washington Wizards beat the Rockets 121-103 Friday night for Houston’s fifth straight loss. It’s the longest skid for the Rockets since dropping seven straight from Jan. 9-19, 2013.
NBA scoring leader James Harden matched his season low with 20 points for the Rockets. Chris Paul returned after missing three games with a strained groin and had eight points and six assists in 26 minutes.
Houston had completed a 14-game winning streak before the alarming slide.
“We just haven’t had a rhythm in these last five games, quite frankly,” Harden said. “We had pretty good spurts, but just a consistent, four-quarter game, we haven’t had that. So hopefully we get back home and kind of buckle down a little bit.”
A night after blowing a 26-point lead in Boston, the Rockets held their last lead midway through the first quarter en route to their worst defeat of the season. Houston has by far the most 3-pointers in the league this season but was held to 29.2 percent (14 for 48) from deep.
Though Paul was back, the Rockets were missing center Clint Capela with an orbital fracture for the second straight game.
“Mentally we’re fine,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We’ve got some tired legs and missing the big guy in the middle to give us a force to the rim. … We’ve got all kinds of excuses, but that doesn’t work. It doesn’t matter. We lost. They won. They’re the better team tonight.”
The Clippers have tried to keep their heads above water while Blake Griffin has been out while his knee healed — Los Angeles was 6-8 without Griffin, and they sit three games out of the playoffs right now.
He’s back, returning Friday night vs. the Lakers.
Griffin is the fulcrum of the Clippers’ offense, and when he was on the court this season it was 3.5 points per 100 possessions better than when he sat.
Griffin’s return and how the team performs the next few weeks will set the stage for the big decisions the Clippers will face — do they trade DeAndre Jordan and/or Lou Williams for pieces that help the rebuild, or do they keep the pair, hope Danilo Gallinari (and everyone else) stays healthy, then make a run at the playoffs? Is all that worth it for the seven or eight seed? And do they want to pay Jordan big money next summer to keep him?
CHICAGO (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has been ruled out for the second straight game because of a sore right knee.
Oladipo started each of Indiana’s first 33 games before he missed Wednesday night’s 98-94 loss to lowly Dallas. Coach Nate McMillan says he also will miss Friday night’s game at Chicago, and calls him “doubtful” for Sunday’s matchup with Minnesota.
McMillan says Oladipo “needs to rest the knee and we have to give him some time here.”
The 25-year-old Oladipo was acquired in the offseason trade that sent Paul George to Oklahoma City. He is averaging a career-high 24.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his first season with Indiana.
The Lakers have lost 7-of-8 and have been bottom 10 in the NBA in both offense and defense. The Lakers team that had shown grit pushing the Warriors to overtime (twice) and beating teams such as the Sixers has faded. Injuries have played a role in the slide, but both Andrew Bogut and coach Luke Walton said the distraction of trade rumors swirling around the team — that Jordan Clarkson or Julius Randle could be moved to clear cap space for next summer — are distracting the team.
All that led to a team meeting on Thursday instead of practice, where on and off-the-court issues were discussed. From Bill Oram of the Orange County Register.
The Lakers held a team meeting Thursday, where players were free to air their grievances about the state of the team, including “the business of the organization,” said Brandon Ingram.
“Hopefully we think about what we said to each other,” Ingram said. “What we said to the coaches and that the coaches have listened to what we said. Hopefully we can take it into practice, into games and just get better.”
Rookie forward Kyle Kuzma characterized the meeting as a “heart-to-heart” and that the Lakers were “just trying to get back on the same page.”
A lot of young players struggle when their names first come up in trade rumors — these are people and trades uproot their lives and shake up what they have established. And they have no control over it.
That said, it’s also life in the NBA. Veteran players have learned to adjust. The young Lakers clearly have not.
We’ll see if this meeting has any impact, traditionally they do not (or if there is a bump, it is very short-lived).